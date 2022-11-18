ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraga County, MI

Deputies investigate Negaunee crash

NEGAUNEE, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Negaunee Thursday. Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office came upon the crash on US-41 near Brebner Road around 7:15 p.m. while on patrol. A 30-year-old Ishpeming woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She...
NEGAUNEE, MI
Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay

BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – A 35-year-old L’Anse man who was reported missing on Tuesday was found dead on Thursday in Keweenaw Bay. According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office they were dispatched on Tuesday to a missing person complaint who had failed to report to work that day and was last seen in the early morning hours of Monday, November 14th.
L'ANSE, MI
L'Anse man's body, truck found in Keweenaw Bay

BARAGA, MI— The body of a L’Anse man who was reported missing Tuesday night has been found in Keweenaw Bay. The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office was notified the 35-year-old man hadn’t gone to work that day. Wednesday morning, deputies found a damaged portion of guardrail on...
L'ANSE, MI
Monroe man arrested after stealing vehicle in Ohio, authorities say

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a 37-year-old man from Monroe after they say he stole a vehicle in Ohio and led officers on a chase back into Michigan.At about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call about a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 75. Police say the yellow 2014 GMC box van was taken from Perrysburg, Ohio. Toledo police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued across state lines, prompting officers to stop their pursuit. A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office spotted the vehicle on I-75 near S. Otter Creek Road and attempted to stop it. The driver exited the freeway at the Michigan welcome center near Laplaisance Road and was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle.The Toledo Police Department is looking into additional charges of fleeing and eluding.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700.
MONROE, MI
Behind the scene of a mass shooting with Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police is showing folks what it really looks like at the scene of mass shooting by holding at mass shooting exercise.It's a situation you never want to see, but as Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw explains, it is an exercise that requires both preparation, teamwork and takes time.  "One of the biggest questions I always get is what is taking so long?" says Lt. Shaw.On Thursday, Michigan State Police lead several local MSP agencies through a mass fatality exercise at Proud Lake Recreation Area Headquarters in Commerce Township."We're going to show you today some of the things...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOUND SAFE: PSP searching for missing woman

UPDATE: The 59-year old woman has been located safely. EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm, or injury and may be confused. Police were looking for a 59-year-old woman. She was last...
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
Top Headlines: Two Cases of Animal Abuse Reported, and More

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this snowy week. Police in Sault Ste. Marie have found the two people they say dropped a puppy over a bridge on Wednesday night. Thankfully, officers were able to rescue the puppy. “It is inexcusable. There are resources available. … There were other solutions,” said Kristin Autore of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department. Read more.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
Northville couple killed in rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Michigan woman arrested after abandoning 29 cats at animal hospital

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been arrested after abandoning 29 cats at the Leelanau County veterinary office.Kathy Jasinski, 51, of Grawn, is facing a charge of abandonment and cruelty of 25 or more animals.She was arraigned on Nov. 15, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for next month.According to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office, the cats were abandoned on Oct. 6 in Elmwood Township.Munchkins' Mission cat rescue accepted 13 of the cats, where they received care before they were ready for adoption.The sheriff's office reminds people to contact their local humane societies or veterinarians if they are unable to care for their pets, to ensure proper care for the well-being of the animals.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
