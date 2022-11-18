ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

Suffield cranks up new committees

 2 days ago
SUFFIELD — The Board of Selectmen decided on Wednesday to restart a task force focused on sustainability, and form a new Affordable Housing Committee.

First Selectman Colin Moll said the Environmental and Sustainability Task Force will have three to five members, with the goal of making recommendations to the selectmen about projects the town could undertake.

If the selectmen agree, then those recommendations would be completed using funds the town will obtain from a new surcharge on alcohol nip bottles.

