Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is rolling out Easy Bank Transfers, which are described as “a seamless and secure way for UK users to add money to their Coinbase account.”. As part of Coinbase‘s mission to increase economic freedom in the world, they are “committed to finding ways to reduce friction and increase accessibility to the cryptoeconomy.” The company explains that they “build products that empower our users and make adding their own funds and getting started in the cryptoeconomy as straightforward as possible.”

1 DAY AGO