ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

New York Fed announces test of digital dollar with major banks

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York and major banks will launch a three-month test of a digital dollar in hopes of studying its feasibility. The initiative was announced by the regional Federal Reserve bank and nearly a dozen financial institutions on Tuesday. A news release referred to the experiment as a “proof-of-concept project” in which the banks will work with the Fed’s New York Innovation Center to simulate digital money representing the deposits of their own customers and settle them through simulated Fed reserves on a distributed ledger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Markets Insider

Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office are reportedly investigating FTX, with a focus on customer funds at the collapsed crypto exchange

The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, Reuters and WSJ reported Monday. Prosecutors may focus initially on examining reports that FTX lent customer funds to Alameda Research. Police and regulators in the Bahamas have interview SBF, Bloomberg reported. The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, according to news...
MANHATTAN, NY
crowdfundinsider.com

Open Banking with TrueLayer: Bank Transfers for UK Users Available to Fund Users’ Coinbase Accts

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is rolling out Easy Bank Transfers, which are described as “a seamless and secure way for UK users to add money to their Coinbase account.”. As part of Coinbase‘s mission to increase economic freedom in the world, they are “committed to finding ways to reduce friction and increase accessibility to the cryptoeconomy.” The company explains that they “build products that empower our users and make adding their own funds and getting started in the cryptoeconomy as straightforward as possible.”
MySanAntonio

Carvana to Cut 1,500 Jobs as Online Auto Dealer’s Troubles Mount

(Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. said it will eliminate about 1,500 jobs, adding to the growing list of layoffs across corporate America as the online vehicle dealer grapples with a slowdown in the used-car market. The cuts amount to about 8% of the company’s workforce, a spokesperson confirmed Friday. Chief...
US News and World Report

FTX Shows Need to Regulate Crypto Before It Gets Big, Says Bank of England

LONDON (Reuters) - The implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX shows the need to bring the crypto world within the regulatory framework, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Monday. FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1...
decrypt.co

U.S. Banks Launch a Digital Dollar Blockchain Pilot

Mainstream financial institutions are working with the Federal Reserve to test a digital currency platform. While the crypto market is shaken to its core by the failure of FTX, traditional financial institutions are taking a step into the world of digital currency. A group of banking institutions—including HBSC, Mastercard, and...
MySanAntonio

Global stocks down after Wall St weekly loss on rate fears

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets sank Monday after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong fell. Tokyo gained. Oil prices declined. U.S. stock indexes ended with...
crowdfundinsider.com

Wells Fargo, HSBC Expand DLT Solution to Include Offshore Yuan

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and HSBC Bank plc announced that the blockchain-based solution they are using for bilateral FX settlements is “expanding to include the offshore yuan (CNH).”. The offshore yuan “marks the fifth currency to be settled between the two banks using a shared settlement ledger...
MySanAntonio

Crypto whistleblowers in line for multimillion-dollar payouts

A CFTC commissioner has urged crypto industry whistleblowers to come forward in the aftermath of FTX Group's implosion, saying tipsters have previously received millions of dollars for their help. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Kristin Johnson said on Thursday that informants would get anonymity, adding that such tips play a crucial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy