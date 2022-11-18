Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
zycrypto.com
US Banks Are Teaming Up To Explore The Possibilities Of A Digital Dollar With The Federal Reserve
Several U.S. banking institutions are working on a Proof-of-Concept digital money platform that could morph into a CBDC. The financial institutions are collaborating with an arm of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for the experiment. Across the world, central banks are racing toward the development of digital versions...
The Fed made a 'serious mistake' by raising interest rates, and it could land the US in another Great Depression, says Ark's Cathie Wood
The Fed is ignoring deflationary signals in an hark back to start of the Great Depression, tweeted Cathie Wood. The Ark boss warned of a similar downturn if the Fed doesn't pivot from its monetary tightening path. Wood said she wouldn't be surprised to see broad-based inflation turn negative in...
CNBC
Key House lawmaker calls collapse of crypto exchange FTX 'a dumpster fire' as Financial Services Committee investigates
House lawmakers called on U.S. bank regulators Wednesday to step up oversight of the cryptocurrency industry as they investigate the collapse of FTX. Committee Chair Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and ranking Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry announced a bipartisan hearing on the FTX collapse earlier Wednesday. Bankman-Fried has since stepped down as...
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
Washington Examiner
New York Fed announces test of digital dollar with major banks
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York and major banks will launch a three-month test of a digital dollar in hopes of studying its feasibility. The initiative was announced by the regional Federal Reserve bank and nearly a dozen financial institutions on Tuesday. A news release referred to the experiment as a “proof-of-concept project” in which the banks will work with the Fed’s New York Innovation Center to simulate digital money representing the deposits of their own customers and settle them through simulated Fed reserves on a distributed ledger.
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office are reportedly investigating FTX, with a focus on customer funds at the collapsed crypto exchange
The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, Reuters and WSJ reported Monday. Prosecutors may focus initially on examining reports that FTX lent customer funds to Alameda Research. Police and regulators in the Bahamas have interview SBF, Bloomberg reported. The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, according to news...
Mastercard to support U.S. banks for cryptocurrency trading by 2023
Mastercard to support U.S. banks for cryptocurrencyUSA Diario. The circulation of cryptocurrencies should increase when 2023 starts with the implementation of a Mastercard program to support U.S. banks in the marketing and exchange of this new electronic currency.
techaiapp.com
Former US Regulator Likens FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried to Bernie Madoff and His Ponzi Scheme – Regulation Bitcoin News
Former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chair Sheila Bair likens the fall of crypto exchange FTX and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to the infamous Ponzi Scheme of Bernie Madoff. “It felt very Bernie Madoff-like in that way,” she said. Former FDIC Chair Compares FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried...
A top Hong Kong crypto firm ends trading after FTX collapse: 'We don't know which counterparties would fail next'
A top crypto firm in Hong Kong is winding down trading activity, according to Reuters. Genesis Block said it would close its over-the-counter trading portal on December 10. The company told customers "we would rather close out all our positions to regain some of our liquidity." A top Hong Kong...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking with TrueLayer: Bank Transfers for UK Users Available to Fund Users’ Coinbase Accts
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is rolling out Easy Bank Transfers, which are described as “a seamless and secure way for UK users to add money to their Coinbase account.”. As part of Coinbase‘s mission to increase economic freedom in the world, they are “committed to finding ways to reduce friction and increase accessibility to the cryptoeconomy.” The company explains that they “build products that empower our users and make adding their own funds and getting started in the cryptoeconomy as straightforward as possible.”
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Crypto Lender Genesis Asked for $1,000,000,000 Emergency Loan Before Halting Withdrawals: Report
The Wall Street Journal reports that the institutional crypto lender Genesis asked investors for an emergency loan of $1 billion before announcing that clients would temporarily be unable to take out their funds. Earlier this week, crypto lending firm Genesis suspended fund withdrawals due to liquidity issues caused by the...
MySanAntonio
Carvana to Cut 1,500 Jobs as Online Auto Dealer’s Troubles Mount
(Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. said it will eliminate about 1,500 jobs, adding to the growing list of layoffs across corporate America as the online vehicle dealer grapples with a slowdown in the used-car market. The cuts amount to about 8% of the company’s workforce, a spokesperson confirmed Friday. Chief...
US News and World Report
FTX Shows Need to Regulate Crypto Before It Gets Big, Says Bank of England
LONDON (Reuters) - The implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX shows the need to bring the crypto world within the regulatory framework, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Monday. FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1...
decrypt.co
U.S. Banks Launch a Digital Dollar Blockchain Pilot
Mainstream financial institutions are working with the Federal Reserve to test a digital currency platform. While the crypto market is shaken to its core by the failure of FTX, traditional financial institutions are taking a step into the world of digital currency. A group of banking institutions—including HBSC, Mastercard, and...
MySanAntonio
Global stocks down after Wall St weekly loss on rate fears
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets sank Monday after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong fell. Tokyo gained. Oil prices declined. U.S. stock indexes ended with...
crowdfundinsider.com
Wells Fargo, HSBC Expand DLT Solution to Include Offshore Yuan
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and HSBC Bank plc announced that the blockchain-based solution they are using for bilateral FX settlements is “expanding to include the offshore yuan (CNH).”. The offshore yuan “marks the fifth currency to be settled between the two banks using a shared settlement ledger...
MySanAntonio
Crypto whistleblowers in line for multimillion-dollar payouts
A CFTC commissioner has urged crypto industry whistleblowers to come forward in the aftermath of FTX Group's implosion, saying tipsters have previously received millions of dollars for their help. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Kristin Johnson said on Thursday that informants would get anonymity, adding that such tips play a crucial...
Comments / 0