Read full article on original website
Related
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
ECB must raise rates decisively; let bonds expire from start of 2023, Nagel says
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must continue to raise interest rates decisively and should start letting its oversized holding of government debt expire from the start of 2023, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday.
Europe's uneven inflation levels make ECB's action challenging, Spanish minister says
MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The different inflation levels in euro zone countries make the European Central Bank's monetary policy action challenging, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday.
Motley Fool
The Fed Plans to Continue With Interest Rate Hikes Despite Cooling Inflation
That's not great news for consumers. Inflation slowed in October compared to September. In spite of that, the Federal Reserve insists that more interest rate hikes are necessary. That's apt to drive the cost of borrowing up even more. U.S. consumers have been grappling with sky-high inflation for well over...
NBC New York
Insana: The ‘7% Solution' on Interest Rates Could Come Back to Haunt the Federal Reserve
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested on Thursday that the central bank might have to raise short-term interest rates as high as 7% to ensure that inflation goes away. Once again, Bullard and other Fed officials say that the central bank cannot repeat the policy errors of the...
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-Yield curve inversion deepens, next week's FOMC minutes in focus
NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A key part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted further on Friday as investors priced for the likelihood that growth will stall as the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates in an effort to stamp out historically high inflation. Surprisingly strong retail sales...
kitco.com
Market sentiment for gold adjusts to recent Fed officials' comments
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines sentiment as, “an attitude, thought, or judgment prompted by feeling: predilection.: a specific view or notion: opinion.: emotion.: refined feeling: delicate sensibility especially as expressed in a work of art.: emotional idealism.”. As it pertains to the financial markets, market sentiment is the view or...
Here's when to buy stocks as Wall Street warnings suggest a recession is imminent, according to Bank of America
Signs are growing that an economic recession is imminent, according to Bank of America. An inverted yield curve, a slowdown in home sales, and a big drop in global freight rates suggest the economy is slowing down. BofA recommends investors focus on bond investing in the first half of 2023...
House prices might plunge 20% in the hottest US markets - and the slump could hammer the wider economy, top investor says
Home prices could tumble 20% in some of the hottest US markets, top investor Peter Boockvar said. He cited the surge in prices during the pandemic, and soaring mortgage rates pricing out buyers. The Bleakley Advisory boss warned a housing slump could hit consumer spending and the wider economy. House...
msn.com
Crude prices slump on global demand fears as central banks talk tough
Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell to their lowest since September on Friday, as tough talk from two of the world's big central banks reinforced fears about the outlook for the global economy and consequently for oil demand. Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday were followed by...
ECB begins great cash mop-up as banks repay 296 billion euros of loans
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay nearly 300 billion euros ($310 billion) in loans to the European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, the biggest cash withdrawal from the euro zone's financial system in the euro's 22-year history.
NASDAQ
U.S. producer prices slow in October in boost to inflation outlook
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October as services fell for the first time in nearly two years, offering more evidence that inflation was starting to subside, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. The report...
NY Fed: Bank liquidity may be tighter than thought, with policy implications
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The way the banking system manages its cash suggests the financial system may not be as flush as many now understand, and that could have implications for how the Federal Reserve manages the size of its balance sheet, a paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Friday.
US News and World Report
Hopes Grow for Inflation Relief as German Producer Prices Fall
BERLIN (Reuters) -German producer prices posted their first monthly fall in two and a half years in October, according to data released on Monday, raising hopes that double-digit inflation in Europe's largest economy could be nearing its peak. Producer prices of industrial products fell 4.2% on the month, due primarily...
CNBC
European markets close higher as another report suggests cooling U.S. inflation
European markets advanced on Tuesday after another report signaled that U.S. inflation could be slowing, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rate hikes. European markets. The U.S. producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, increased by 0.2% month-on-month against a Dow Jones consensus estimate...
Analysis-Canada deals hammer blow to inflation hedge tool just as investors need it most
TORONTO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada is facing pressure to reverse its decision to end issuing real return bonds, a product pension plans rely on to ensure that inflation, currently at its most volatile in decades, does not erode the assets they set aside to pay benefits to retirees.
Japan's inflation hits 40-year high as BOJ sticks to easy policy
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.6% in October from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1982, the government said on Friday. The rise in the core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food but includes oil products, would mark the fastest gain since February 1982, and compared with rises of 3.0% in the prior month and 3.5% forecast by economists.
Comments / 0