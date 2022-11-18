ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

The Fed Plans to Continue With Interest Rate Hikes Despite Cooling Inflation

That's not great news for consumers. Inflation slowed in October compared to September. In spite of that, the Federal Reserve insists that more interest rate hikes are necessary. That's apt to drive the cost of borrowing up even more. U.S. consumers have been grappling with sky-high inflation for well over...
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yield curve inversion deepens, next week's FOMC minutes in focus

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A key part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted further on Friday as investors priced for the likelihood that growth will stall as the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates in an effort to stamp out historically high inflation. Surprisingly strong retail sales...
kitco.com

Market sentiment for gold adjusts to recent Fed officials' comments

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines sentiment as, “an attitude, thought, or judgment prompted by feeling: predilection.: a specific view or notion: opinion.: emotion.: refined feeling: delicate sensibility especially as expressed in a work of art.: emotional idealism.”. As it pertains to the financial markets, market sentiment is the view or...
msn.com

Crude prices slump on global demand fears as central banks talk tough

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell to their lowest since September on Friday, as tough talk from two of the world's big central banks reinforced fears about the outlook for the global economy and consequently for oil demand. Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday were followed by...
NASDAQ

U.S. producer prices slow in October in boost to inflation outlook

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October as services fell for the first time in nearly two years, offering more evidence that inflation was starting to subside, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. The report...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Hopes Grow for Inflation Relief as German Producer Prices Fall

BERLIN (Reuters) -German producer prices posted their first monthly fall in two and a half years in October, according to data released on Monday, raising hopes that double-digit inflation in Europe's largest economy could be nearing its peak. Producer prices of industrial products fell 4.2% on the month, due primarily...
CNBC

European markets close higher as another report suggests cooling U.S. inflation

European markets advanced on Tuesday after another report signaled that U.S. inflation could be slowing, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rate hikes. European markets. The U.S. producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, increased by 0.2% month-on-month against a Dow Jones consensus estimate...
Reuters

Japan's inflation hits 40-year high as BOJ sticks to easy policy

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.6% in October from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1982, the government said on Friday. The rise in the core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food but includes oil products, would mark the fastest gain since February 1982, and compared with rises of 3.0% in the prior month and 3.5% forecast by economists.

