Nevada State

Related
16 Best Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts (With Reviews) 2023

Lake Tahoe is a freshwater lake in California and Nevada. While most people think of boats, swimming, and partying when they hear “Lake Tahoe,” it is also a magnet for skiers and riders in the winter. Because of its natural beauty, the winter months are particularly breathtaking. Additionally,...
Homegrown, renewable energy for Tahoe’s South Shore (Opinion)

Each spring after the snow melts, Tahoe goes about its annual ritual of raking pine needles. Like a huge, syncopated orchestra, neighbors stuff the fruits of their labor in garbage bags and stack them curbside. On the South Shore, South Tahoe Refuse’s fleet of orange trucks and safety vest-wearing staff...
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation

One of the many things California is known for is its wine culture. There are vineyards planted all across the Golden State, and while visiting them for tastings may be a relatively new California pastime, the tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California’s founding. Here are California’s five...
Southwest Gas Shares Tips on Winterizing Northern Nevada Homes This Winter

Buildup of snow around natural gas meters and piping, as well as falling ice and snow from rooftops, can create hazards for natural gas customers. Southwest Gas encourages people living in areas with heavy snowfall to take extra precautions to ensure natural gas piping, meters and outdoor appliances remain safe.
Fly Geyser: Nevada’s Accidental Manmade Wonder

When most people think of the Nevada desert, they think of an arid expanse without a drop of water in sight. What they don’t realize, though, is that the desert is home to multiple six-foot-tall geysers that spit boiling water five-plus feet in the air. Known as the Fly...
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition

Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
Most commonly seen birds in Nevada

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia

Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis.  The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
