Tribune-Review

Minor league report: Penguins fall to Islanders

Goaltender Filip Lindberg made 26 saves on 29 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 4-2 road loss to the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. on Saturday. Forward Sam Poulin and defenseman Ty Smith scored goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (7-5-1-0) which has lost four of the past...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins beat Blackhawks in Evgeni Malkin's 1,000th game

Evgeni Malkin might not be what he was for the bulk of his first 999 career games as an NHLer. After all, at 36, he’s closer to the end than he is the beginning. Or even the middle. But that doesn’t mean the superstar center doesn’t still have something...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Jets, Big Thaw Coming? Game 18 Lines, Notes & How to Watch

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-7-3) got a few bounces, finally, to beat the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. It was far from perfect, but the win ended another mini-losing streak and provided the Penguins with their third win in 12 games. Will the victory begin the big thaw for the ice-cold Penguins? They’ll face the Winnipeg Jets (10-4-1) in the coldest NHL city on Saturday at the Canada Life Centre.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 takeaways: Penguins' penalty kill is getting its act together

Three takeaways from the Penguins’ 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night:. During their road win against the Jets at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, the Penguins’ penalty kill was 2 for 2. Overall this season, their penalty kill has struggled. Entering Saturday, they were ranked 22nd in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Minor league report: Nailers routed by Fuel

Goaltender Ryan Bednard made 18 saves on 23 shots for the Wheeling Nailers in a lopsided 6-1 road loss to the Indy Fuel at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis on Sunday. Defenseman Jack Van Boekel scored the lone goal for Wheeling (5-7-0-0) which has lost three of its past...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tim Benz: 'Airing of Grievances' after yet another Steelers gut-punch loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to get those pigeons back at Acrisure Stadium. Seriously, there were at least 30 of them out there last week. Maybe if the Steelers had 41 defenders on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, instead of just 11, they would have had a prayer of stopping quarterback Joe Burrow and company.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night

"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise him. "We all know what Geno means to the city of Pittsburgh and this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

NFL Week 11: Marcus Jones returns punt for TD to give Pats win over Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots stunned the New York Jets 10-3 on Sunday. The rookie’s score was the first TD on a punt return in the NFL this season and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled to move the ball.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Imperfect Penguins Points, Vegas Honors Phil Kessel

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Pittsburgh Penguins somehow found a way to get two points in Minnesota. It wasn’t pretty and far from perfect, but Sidney Crosby had four points, and a win looks much better than a loss. There were wild and crazy games in Montreal and San Jose. Despite the explosion of NHL trade rumors, Erik Karlsson hasn’t yet been asked to waive his no-trade clause. Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood was taken from the game on a stretcher, Josh Bailey looks to be on the outs with the Islanders, and Vegas honored Ironman Phil Kessel for playing in his 1000th consecutive game.
PITTSBURGH, PA

