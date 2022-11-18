ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Pittsburgh Penguins somehow found a way to get two points in Minnesota. It wasn’t pretty and far from perfect, but Sidney Crosby had four points, and a win looks much better than a loss. There were wild and crazy games in Montreal and San Jose. Despite the explosion of NHL trade rumors, Erik Karlsson hasn’t yet been asked to waive his no-trade clause. Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood was taken from the game on a stretcher, Josh Bailey looks to be on the outs with the Islanders, and Vegas honored Ironman Phil Kessel for playing in his 1000th consecutive game.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO