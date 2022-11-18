Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Penguins Locker Room: Malkin, Letang and Crosby Affected by Emotional Night
CHICAGO — Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. The win and two points belonged to the Penguins, though on most nights, the score would have been reversed. The Penguins didn’t outplay Chicago but converted on a few chances in the right moments.
Minor league report: Penguins fall to Islanders
Goaltender Filip Lindberg made 26 saves on 29 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 4-2 road loss to the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. on Saturday. Forward Sam Poulin and defenseman Ty Smith scored goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (7-5-1-0) which has lost four of the past...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penguins beat Blackhawks in Evgeni Malkin's 1,000th game
Evgeni Malkin might not be what he was for the bulk of his first 999 career games as an NHLer. After all, at 36, he’s closer to the end than he is the beginning. Or even the middle. But that doesn’t mean the superstar center doesn’t still have something...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 takeaways: Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry has stickhandling ups and downs
Three takeaways from the Penguins’ 6-4 win at Minnesota on Thursday:. Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry recorded an assist on Sidney Crosby’s second goal of the contest, which came on the power play, but he also had a hand in the Wild’s first goal thanks to a turnover.
Penguins vs. Jets, Big Thaw Coming? Game 18 Lines, Notes & How to Watch
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-7-3) got a few bounces, finally, to beat the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. It was far from perfect, but the win ended another mini-losing streak and provided the Penguins with their third win in 12 games. Will the victory begin the big thaw for the ice-cold Penguins? They’ll face the Winnipeg Jets (10-4-1) in the coldest NHL city on Saturday at the Canada Life Centre.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘Any player would be frustrated’ — Diontae Johnson lacking production in Steelers offense
Thanksgiving will come and go without the Pittsburgh Steelers’ No. 1 wide receiver having recorded a touchdown during the 2022 season. He doesn’t have a 100-yard game yet, either. During Sunday’s 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, in fact, Diontae Johnson was Steelers’ fifth-leading receiver in yardage....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 takeaways: Penguins' penalty kill is getting its act together
Three takeaways from the Penguins’ 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night:. During their road win against the Jets at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, the Penguins’ penalty kill was 2 for 2. Overall this season, their penalty kill has struggled. Entering Saturday, they were ranked 22nd in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Minor league report: Nailers routed by Fuel
Goaltender Ryan Bednard made 18 saves on 23 shots for the Wheeling Nailers in a lopsided 6-1 road loss to the Indy Fuel at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis on Sunday. Defenseman Jack Van Boekel scored the lone goal for Wheeling (5-7-0-0) which has lost three of its past...
Top 5 Goals of Evgeni Malkin's Career
As Evgeni Malkin prepares to play his 1,000th game, we take a look back at his greatest goals with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tim Benz: 'Airing of Grievances' after yet another Steelers gut-punch loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to get those pigeons back at Acrisure Stadium. Seriously, there were at least 30 of them out there last week. Maybe if the Steelers had 41 defenders on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, instead of just 11, they would have had a prayer of stopping quarterback Joe Burrow and company.
NHL
Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night
"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise him. "We all know what Geno means to the city of Pittsburgh and this...
Penguins forward Ryan Poehling finding ways to stay in the lineup
After the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third game of the preseason, coach Mike Sullivan still did not know what he had in forward Ryan Poehling, acquired via trade in July. Was he a center? Or was he malleable enough to be used as a winger?. The coach had some initial impressions,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NFL Week 11: Marcus Jones returns punt for TD to give Pats win over Jets
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots stunned the New York Jets 10-3 on Sunday. The rookie’s score was the first TD on a punt return in the NFL this season and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled to move the ball.
Dan’s Daily: Imperfect Penguins Points, Vegas Honors Phil Kessel
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Pittsburgh Penguins somehow found a way to get two points in Minnesota. It wasn’t pretty and far from perfect, but Sidney Crosby had four points, and a win looks much better than a loss. There were wild and crazy games in Montreal and San Jose. Despite the explosion of NHL trade rumors, Erik Karlsson hasn’t yet been asked to waive his no-trade clause. Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood was taken from the game on a stretcher, Josh Bailey looks to be on the outs with the Islanders, and Vegas honored Ironman Phil Kessel for playing in his 1000th consecutive game.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Friday Football Footnotes: Joe Burrow's advice for Minkah Fitzpatrick, praise for T.J. Watt; NFL moves Bills-Browns game
As the Steelers get ready for a rematch against the Bengals, “Friday Football Footnotes” features some scouting on T.J. Watt from Joe Burrow. The Bengals QB also has advice for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Derrick Henry has tricks on “Thursday Night Football.” We study that venue change for the Browns and Bills.
Comments / 0