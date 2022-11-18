ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Europe makes ‘final offer’ climate reparations deal ahead of COP27 deadline

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLUwn_0jFmdi4E00
AP Photo/Peter Dejong A woman walks away after posing at a COP27 sign at the U.N. Climate Summit, on Nov. 16, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

CORRECTION: The COP27 presidency’s proposal for climate reparations can be read here. An earlier version of this story included an incorrect link.

The European Union issued a proposal at the COP27 climate summit on Friday that includes a version of the “loss and damages” fund long sought by developing nations.

Countries on the frontlines of climate change have pushed for loss and damages to be part of the COP conferences for years, but the issue has never made it into final negotiations, due largely because of opposition from the major industrialized nations that would pay into such a fund. This year, however, the U.S. has signaled willingness to discuss the idea, while stopping short of an outright endorsement.

European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans presented the proposal as a compromise after EU leaders have long been leery of the notion of a fund.

“A number of parties who are… very important keep insisting that all they want is a fund,” Timmermans told reporters this morning. European officials, he said, were willing to negotiate on a fund proposal as long as it was “targeted toward the most vulnerable” and had a “broad funder base, which means it has to be based on the Paris [Climate] Agreement, so that you take into account the economic situation of the member countries in 2022 and not in 1992,” as proposed by the G77 bloc of developing nations.

China, the world’s single largest carbon emitter, is considered a “developing” nation under the 30-year-old U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. The EU document specifically identifies the proposed fund as reserved for “particularly vulnerable countries.”

“The reluctance with a fund is we know from experience it takes time before such a fund is established and then even more time before this fund is filled,” he added. “I have to say this is our final offer, this is where the member states can find an agreement… I have to thank all of them for the courage to go this far, but this is it.”

The COP27 presidency itself, meanwhile, released a corresponding proposal in the early hours of the day It does not include details about the actual financial mechanism for the fund, one of the major unanswered questions around the loss and damages issue. In place of an explanation, the document reads “{Placeholder funding arrangement responding to loss and damage}.”

The COP27 summit issued its first proposal for a draft agreement Thursday, and negotiations may push the conference into overtime. In addition to the loss and damages issue, another contentious topic is an India-backed phase-down of all unabated fossil fuel production, which goes further than an initial push for a phase-down of coal in particular.

This story was updated 6:10 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground

If it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hasn’t had much going for it. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the respective leaders of China and Russia, were not in attendance, even as the environmental...
The Independent

Dozens of countries demand fossil fuel phase-out in final Cop27 decision as talks go to wire

Dozens of countries have demanded that the final Cop27 pact should put the world on a path to phasing out all fossil fuels as negotiations went down to the wire on Saturday, The latest draft agreement from the Sharm el-Sheikh summit has failed once again to include a call to wind down fossil fuel use, the primary cause of the global climate crisis.Late on Saturday afternoon, the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), an informal group of around 60 countries including small island states and vulnerable nations, demanded more.“We must emerge from Cop27 with a package of outcomes that keeps 1.5C...
Reuters

China should pay up for climate damage - German minister

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Countries like China should contribute more to compensation payments for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk on Friday.
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
TheDailyBeast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
The Hill

The Hill

774K+
Followers
89K+
Post
555M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy