Ellen Pompeo Is An Equal Pay Hero

Related
Clayton News Daily
Patrick Dempsey Responds to Rumors of a New Series With Ellen Pompeo
Rumors about a potential series in development starring former Grey’s Anatomy co-stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo have been put to bed — for now. With Pompeo stepping back this season on Grey’s, and their recent red carpet admission that they would both love to work together again, gossip around a potential new series grew. During his promotion of Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, Dempsey was asked about the rumor that the pair may be starring in something new together.
ABC News
Ellen Pompeo sends message to 'Grey's Anatomy' fans ahead of departure
Ellen Pompeo addressed her departure from "Grey's Anatomy" in a social media post dedicated to the show's fans on Thursday. "I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" the actress, 53, wrote in an Instagram post.
Ellen Pompeo Makes A Promise To 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans As She Exits Show
"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me," the actor wrote.
Ellen Pompeo Bids Farewell to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo is saying goodbye to the hit ABC show after 19 seasons!. On Thursday, Pompeo announced her exit on Instagram. She wrote, “I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons! Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!”
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Jokes Cost Him Fans, Was Prepared To Quit If ABC Demanded A Cease-Fire
Jimmy Kimmel says he lost half his fanbase when he began making pointedly critical jokes about Donald Trump, and that he was prepared to quit Jimmy Kimmel Live! if ABC execs demanded he go easy on the then-president. “Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show...
Grey's Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Reassures Fans Ahead of Her February Send-Off, 'I'll Definitely Be Back'
She’ll be back. Ellen Pompeo, in a Thursday Instagram post, said that she was “grateful” for and “humbled” by the support of Grey’s Anatomy fans as she ends her full-time run on the ABC serial. But make no mistake, she will (eventually, to some degree) return as Meredith. As reported back in August, Pompeo — one of just three remaining original Grey’s cast members — returned for Season 19 in only a limited capacity. The actress, who is staying on as an executive producer on the long-running drama, will continue to provide voiceover narration for the rest of this season’s episodes. Pompeo’s swan...
‘Law & Order’ Fans Losing It Over Stabler’s Shocking Benson Admission
Law & Order fans are amped up about a recent admission from Elliot Stabler regarding Olivia Benson and, boy, there’s something happening. In a recent episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, we happen to see Stabler, played by Chris Meloni, have a moment with Tia Leonetti, an old acquaintance, placed by Ayelet Zurer. This was during a case. Stabler and Leonetti worked together when Stabler was in Italy.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo's Final Episode as Full-Time Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans will see their favorite medical staff return Feb. 23, 2023. It also marks the highly anticipated exit of the longtime series, lead Ellen Pompeo. As revealed this summer, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on the show, appearing in just eight episodes. She'll remin on board behind the scenes as an executive producer. She will also provide the voiceover narration for all episodes this season. The episode titled "I'll Follow the Sun" will segway her transition and is written by executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, is Episode 7. Pompeo is switching her focus to a new Hulu limited series, which she is starring in and executive producing.
'Grey's Anatomy' Will Continue Without Ellen Pompeo, Star Suggests
In an Instagram post, Pompeo told fans that the hit medical drama "must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit."
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alums React to Ellen Pompeo’s Impending Series Departure: ‘Love and Adore You Always’
Saying goodbye to Meredith Grey. Ellen Pompeo is grateful for fan support after reducing her Grey’s Anatomy role — and her former costars are sharing the love. “Love and adore you, always and forever, @EllenPompeo 💛,” Kate Walsh, who portrays Addison Montgomery on the medical drama and its previous Private Practice spinoff, wrote via Instagram comment on Thursday, November 17. “Never […]
Ellen Pompeo Pens Emotional Goodbye To 'Grey's Anatomy' After 19 Seasons
Ellen Pompeo is preparing for her final episodes on the hit show 'Grey's Anatomy.'
HuffPost
205K+
Followers
12K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0