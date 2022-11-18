Read full article on original website
Related
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
How To Hack a Facebook Account
Hacking a Facebook account is surprisingly easy. All you need is a basic understanding of computer networks and some hacking skills. With these, you can easily gain access to someone's Facebook account and start snooping around. If you're interested in hacking a Facebook account, there are two primary methods you can use.
Their children went viral. Now they wish they could wipe them from the internet.
During the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Kodye Elyse started posting what she described as “normal mom quarantine content” on TikTok. Kodye Elyse, a cosmetic tattoo artist, said she "really wasn’t on social media" before then, so she barely had any followers. Because her videos weren’t getting many views, she felt it “wasn’t a big deal” to have a public account to showcase her family’s life during lockdown, with many of the videos featuring her and her daughters dancing around the house.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Android Authority
We have sad news for anyone who somehow wanted a Facebook smartwatch
Meta held a town hall meeting and made a few announcements. The company announced it would be ending its Portal smart display business. The company also announced that it would sunset its smartwatch projects. Last Wednesday, the Facebook parent company announced it was laying off over 11,000 employees — 13%...
Amazon Warns Order Scams Are on the Rise After Initiating Takedowns of 20,000 Phishing Websites
As the holiday season approaches, so do more scammers intent on fleecing money out of vulnerable or unprotected victims. Per ABC News, Amazon has already begun takedowns of more than 20,000 phishing...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Does Facebook Notify When You Screenshot a Story or Picture?
You are trying to be sneaky by taking a screenshot of your friend’s story or image post on Facebook. But what if they get a notification when you take that snap? This is a fairly common worry most social media users have. With two billion+ users, Facebook is one...
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
Twitter is reportedly suspending the ability to purchase $8 verified checkmarks as it grapples with a wave of accounts trolling brands and famous people
Twitter is suspending paid verification sign-ups for Twitter Blue to "address impersonation issues," according to a Friday report.
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down
Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
14 Screenshots Of Entitled Brides Making Shocking, Wild, And Ridiculous Demands For Their Wedding
Imagine forcing people to pay $2,000 to be in a wedding party. 😳
Business Insider
What do the check marks mean on Facebook Messenger? How to decode the status of your message
The check marks on Facebook Messenger indicate the status of your message. Possible statuses for messages are sending, sent, delivered, or read by the other person. The color and icon next to your message will change depending on your message status. One of the hallmarks of Facebook Messenger is the...
techaiapp.com
What could a world without Twitter look like?
After another chaotic week of mass staff departures and policy reversals, Twitter’s future seems highly uncertain, with users—and everybody else—increasingly asking one question: What would a world without the so-called bird app even look like?. With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late...
A Girl Broke up With Her Boyfriend Over a TikTok Comment, and the Internet Is Losing It
While most are familiar with people using social media apps to flirt — or full-on cheat on their partners with someone they met online — newer users are getting into trouble for other reasons. More recently, TikTok users have faced backlash for what they say and even agree...
Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 ad: Start date, deals & sales
The Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 ad is here! Well, sort of. We all know that Amazon doesn’t release conventional Cyber Monday ads each year. Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart release them as a tradition. It’s a throwback from the days when online shopping wasn’t a thing yet.
‘Verified’ anti-vax accounts proliferate as Twitter struggles to police content
Platform’s paid verification system is being used to give sense of validity to accounts pushing health misinformation
Tired of someone mooching off your Netflix? Here’s how to kick them out
Forgot to log out of Netflix at the hotel before you left or have a friend you wish wasn't borrowing your account? This new feature can help you out.
Futurism
Facebook Takes Down AI That Churns Out Fake Academic Papers After Widespread Criticism
After just a few days online — and tons of Twitter criticism — Meta-formerly-Facebook has taken down an AI it created that writes vaguely-plausible-sounding-but-ultimately-nonsensical academic papers. Released on November 15, Meta pulled the plug on its Galactica AI after three days of experts and random social media users...
intheknow.com
The toxic trait boomers and Gen Z actually have in common, according to one TikToker
A TikToker claims that Gen Z and boomers share a toxic trait: Bullying. Los Angeles-based creator @flower_sea_sand is known for her commentary videos. In the 10th episode of her “Boomerfication of Gen-Z” series, which posits that Gen Z behaves more like boomers than millennials or Gen X, she made her case for both groups as “shameless bullies.”
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0