Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
HackerNoon

How To Hack a Facebook Account

Hacking a Facebook account is surprisingly easy. All you need is a basic understanding of computer networks and some hacking skills. With these, you can easily gain access to someone's Facebook account and start snooping around. If you're interested in hacking a Facebook account, there are two primary methods you can use.
NBC News

Their children went viral. Now they wish they could wipe them from the internet.

During the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Kodye Elyse started posting what she described as “normal mom quarantine content” on TikTok. Kodye Elyse, a cosmetic tattoo artist, said she "really wasn’t on social media" before then, so she barely had any followers. Because her videos weren’t getting many views, she felt it “wasn’t a big deal” to have a public account to showcase her family’s life during lockdown, with many of the videos featuring her and her daughters dancing around the house.
Android Authority

We have sad news for anyone who somehow wanted a Facebook smartwatch

Meta held a town hall meeting and made a few announcements. The company announced it would be ending its Portal smart display business. The company also announced that it would sunset its smartwatch projects. Last Wednesday, the Facebook parent company announced it was laying off over 11,000 employees — 13%...
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Does Facebook Notify When You Screenshot a Story or Picture?

You are trying to be sneaky by taking a screenshot of your friend’s story or image post on Facebook. But what if they get a notification when you take that snap? This is a fairly common worry most social media users have. With two billion+ users, Facebook is one...
The Independent

Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down

Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
techaiapp.com

What could a world without Twitter look like?

After another chaotic week of mass staff departures and policy reversals, Twitter’s future seems highly uncertain, with users—and everybody else—increasingly asking one question: What would a world without the so-called bird app even look like?. With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late...
BGR.com

Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 ad: Start date, deals & sales

The Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 ad is here! Well, sort of. We all know that Amazon doesn’t release conventional Cyber Monday ads each year. Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart release them as a tradition. It’s a throwback from the days when online shopping wasn’t a thing yet.
Futurism

Facebook Takes Down AI That Churns Out Fake Academic Papers After Widespread Criticism

After just a few days online — and tons of Twitter criticism — Meta-formerly-Facebook has taken down an AI it created that writes vaguely-plausible-sounding-but-ultimately-nonsensical academic papers. Released on November 15, Meta pulled the plug on its Galactica AI after three days of experts and random social media users...
intheknow.com

The toxic trait boomers and Gen Z actually have in common, according to one TikToker

A TikToker claims that Gen Z and boomers share a toxic trait: Bullying. Los Angeles-based creator @flower_sea_sand is known for her commentary videos. In the 10th episode of her “Boomerfication of Gen-Z” series, which posits that Gen Z behaves more like boomers than millennials or Gen X, she made her case for both groups as “shameless bullies.”
