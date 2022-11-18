ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore reaches painful familiar milepost, nearing 300 homicides

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s become a painful and familiar milepost for Baltimore. 300 homicides and it's been that way for the better part of the last decade. FOX45 News has heard the suffering that's behind every single digit. “My life has been horrible," said one grieving widow. As...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 injured from 2 overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were injured in two shootings in Northwest Baltimore Friday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a local hospital to a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once officers arrived to the hospital, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police investigating threats at two high schools

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police says the department is investigating threats at two high schools in the county. Baltimore County Police Tweeted that there are extra police officers at Towson High School today because of a threat made online. The Tweet from police did not expand...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's 299th homicide victim identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man killed in a Southwest Baltimore stabbing was identified by police Friday. 25-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, police say. Police found Jackson on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body. He was...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Southwest Baltimore. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of St. Benedict Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested in connection to 2020 Northwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police announced the arrest of a man in connection to a Northwest Baltimore homicide, Friday. 34-year-old Terrance Carter, of Baltimore, was arrested in connection to a May 22, 2020 shooting. Investigators believe Carter shot and killed 60-year-old Steven Lamont Clark Sr following an argument in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 people rescued from house fire in Dundalk Friday evening

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Two people were rescued a from house fire in Dundalk on Friday evening, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the 7800 block of Harold Road for a fire on the second floor of the house. Firefighters rescued two people from the...
DUNDALK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

AG releases report on deadly shooting involving Baltimore Police Sergeant

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released its report on the deadly police shooting in last year. On November 13, 2021, at 3:09 p.m., Baltimore Police Sergeant David Burch was off-duty at 5711 O’Donnell Street getting a haircut at Bladi Style Barbershop. Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop, retrieved a gun from his front waistband, and shot Rafael Jeffers several times while Sgt. Burch was seated in Mr. Jeffers’ barber chair. After shooting Mr. Jeffers, Mr. Ortega told Sgt. Burch to move and approached Mr. Jeffers with the firearm still in his hand. Sgt. Burch then retrieved his off-duty firearm from the bag he was carrying and shot Mr. Ortega six times. Mr. Ortega and Mr. Jeffers were both taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. Sergeant Burch was not injured.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

When do you begin your Thanksgiving celebration?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although Thanksgiving is only one week away, people are already putting a halt to their everyday life and getting into the holiday spirit. With some people partaking in an extended time for celebrating the holiday, it made us wonder - When do people begin their holiday celebration?
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 suspects throw rock through door of Little Italy restaurant, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Little Italy restaurant was burglarized early Friday morning. According to police four male suspects wearing dark clothing, threw a rock through the front door of Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop located in the 200 block of Albemarle Street. The suspects gained access to the business...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Marilyn Mosby wants trial moved to Greenbelt because of 'public animus,' say unsealed docs

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly unsealed documents show that the legal team for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking the court to move her perjury trial to Greenbelt to avoid "public animus" stirred up by coverage of her trial. Government prosecutors say the request amounts to "special treatment" for Mosby, according to their newly unsealed response.
