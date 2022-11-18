Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Illuminights and Winter Walk of Lights back this weekend
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights are back. Until December 30, Explore Park, through a partnership with Center in the Square, is displaying hundreds of thousands of lights to walk through on select nights. This is the fourth year for the event. “We have...
WDBJ7.com
Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights return
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights return to Roanoke County’s Explore Park!. From now until December 30, Explore Park in partnership with Center in the Square will display hundreds of thousands of lights families can walk through. 2022 marks the fourth year Explore...
WDBJ7.com
Paranormal Cirque returns to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Cirque Italia returns for a show that has never been seen in Salem. It is called Paranormal Cirque. Do you have what it takes to survive the creatures of the night? What’s billed as a “high-flying, heart-pumping show” will be held at the Salem Civic Center through November 27.
WSLS
Drumstick Dash to return to Downtown Roanoke on Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a race to register for the Drumstick Dash 5K. The annual Thanksgiving Day event will return to Downtown Roanoke next week. It starts and ends near Elmwood Park and some 8,000 participants are expected this year. All proceeds benefit the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Organizers...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Salem businesses ask for support during roadwork
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite roadwork in progress, you can still visit the shops in downtown Salem. The small businesses want you to know they are open and ready for business. As improvements are being made alongside Main Street, you are still able to go and shop. You can walk along the road to get inside.
wfxrtv.com
Rescue Mission of Roanoke combats food insecurity throughout the community
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –High food prices are still putting strain on families, especially as the holiday season kicks into high gear. Non-profits like the Rescue Mission of Roanoke are working hard to try and keep up. Every Saturday morning the Manna Pantry with Rescue Mission of Roanoke donates over...
WSLS
Cold got you down? Cheer up! Warmer air moves in this week
ROANOKE, Va. – I’m typically more of a cold weather fan than a warm weather fan, but what we have this morning is a little too much for me!. Actual temperatures are in the 20s and 30s as I type this, but northwest winds are making it feel much colder outside. Wind chills have bottomed out in the single digits for some of you!
WDBJ7.com
Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Half the students at one Roanoke City Public School received new jackets just in time for the chilly weather. Christmas arrived early at Fallon Park Elementary School with the help of Breckinridge Middle School students like Kaleia Akaveani. She wants to pay it forward to her alma mater.
WSLS
Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s a list of what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The smell of turkey and stuffing will be in the air soon. Maybe you love Thanksgiving because you get to cook an extravagant meal, or maybe you’d rather just relax with family. If you’d rather not spend your holiday cooking, check out this list to...
WSLS
Novembrrr continues! Wintry weekend feel before a Thanksgiving thaw
ROANOKE, Va. – The first half of November was one of the warmest on record, but that certainly has not been the case in the past few days. That also won’t be the case Friday or this weekend. While not as cold as Thursday, Friday’s temperatures will start...
WSLS
In the Kitchen: Mama Jeans
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Mama Jeans is the winner of the VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show at the Berglund Center!. Mama Jeans is one of three restaurants chosen for a chance to win a VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show, coming to the Berglund Center on Nov. 17!
WSLS
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office gives back for Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. – “You never know who is falling on hard times. We’re happy to help anybody. We don’t look down on nobody. We smile, we greet them with a smile when they come because it could be you,” Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office volunteer Gloria Baker said.
WSLS
Like turkeys, we thaw out each afternoon leading up to Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. – Monday morning is starting out as one of the coldest in months. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s early on. This also means the air is bone-dry, meaning we should avoid long and hot showers. Make sure to pack the lotion or lip balm. If you haven’t already, you’re probably going to shock people and things.
Local Blacksmith Recognized as Garden & Gun “Made in the South” Award Recipient
Garden & Gun and partner Explore Asheville announced, this week, the winners of the magazine’s thirteenth annual Made in the South Awards, celebrating Southern-made products in six categories: Home, Food, Drink, Crafts, Style, and Outdoors. Roanoke-based Heart & Spade Forge received the honor of first runner-up in the Home category for its carbon-steel cookware. “To […]
WSLS
Heads up: Lane closures in Lynchburg on Nov. 24 due to Turkey Trot Race
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The annual Turkey Trot Race will be taking place in Lynchburg soon, and Lynchburg officials are reminding residents that some roads will be closed. Below is a schedule of road closures in the area on the day of the race, Nov. 24, provided by the Office of Economic Development & Tourism:
WSLS
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving Giveback event
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is looking to give back this holiday season with its first-ever, Give Thanks Thanksgiving Giveback event. They’re helping 300 families with packaged Thanksgiving meals, including all the fixings like stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies, and a frozen turkey. Organizers said...
WSET
Someone taking pictures of your home? Don't be alarmed, City of Danville says
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville doesn't want folks to panic if they see vehicles driving through their neighborhoods taking photos. The City said the Real Estate Assessment Division of the Finance Department is in the process of updating its photographic database. City employees in vehicles marked...
WDBJ7.com
Caesars Virginia will open temporary casino in Danville next year
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesars Virginia is planning to open a temporary casino by July of 2023 that will be located right beside the permanent one, which is set to open in 2024. Groundwork has already begun for the temporary casino on the former Dan River Schoolfield site on West...
WSET
No water or heat reported at Sweet Briar College
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Students at Sweet Briar College have been dealing with a cold weather nightmare: no running water and heat. Because of this, the college was forced to close for Thanksgiving Break two days early, encouraging all who are able, to leave campus. Natania Jones, a...
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
Comments / 0