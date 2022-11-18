Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Related
Commanders DE Chase Young May Not Play vs. Texans; What's Holding Him Up?
Chase Young has been rumored to return to the Washington Commanders for weeks. But he might have to wait one more week before making his return.
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Chase Young Not Activated, Won't Return from Knee Injury vs. Texans
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there had been "optimism" that Young would play Sunday, but instead the team has until Wednesday to activate Young or else he will not be eligible to play this season.
Commanders’ John Ridgeway Body Slams Texans’ Dameon Pierce in Game
The Washington rookie employed a WWE move to bring down the Houston ballcarrier.
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward. The Bears traded up...
Heated Texans Coach Lovie Smith: 'We're Not A Good Football Team'
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith, for perhaps the first time, sounded a bit exasperated after yet another bitter loss Sunday. Thoroughly dominated by the Washington Commanders during a 23-10 defeat at NRG Stadium as quarterback Davis Mills was intercepted for a pick-six to start the game and the Texans finished with a season-low 148 yards of total offense, the first-year coach acknowledged the dismal state of the team.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Chase Young will not make season debut Week 11 vs. Texans, per report
The Washington Commanders are flying high following their upset victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, and they were expected to receive another boost in momentum with the return of star pass rusher Chase Young. However, things are moving slower than anticipated. It was reported earlier this week that Young...
Bleacher Report
Michigan's Blake Corum Exits vs. Illinois After Suffering Apparent Knee Injury
The Michigan Wolverines got off to a strong start against Illinois on Saturday with a touchdown on its opening drive, but the team suffered a major blow before the first half ended. Wolverines star running back Blake Corum went down with an apparent knee injury late in the second quarter...
Bleacher Report
Report: Zach Wilson Frustrated Some with Jets By Acting 'Like He Isn't the Problem'
The New York Jets have lost two of their last three games, and quarterback Zach Wilson looked like anything but a franchise cornerstone during Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He is also reportedly making a poor impression on some of his teammates. "Sources inside the Jets' losing...
NFL Week 11 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Texans
The Washington Commanders were the big-time underdog one week ago. The Commanders were 4-5, heading on the road in prime time to face the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles — a team that dominated them two months before. Everyone picked Philadelphia to win. Well, except former Washington quarterback Alex Smith. As...
Ravens Week 11 Report Card Vs. Panthers
The Ravens extended their winning streak to four games with a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Here's their Report Card.
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Steelers After Suffering Concussion
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a concussion, the team announced. Mixon had carried the ball seven times for 20 yards and caught three passes for 42 yards before being forced to exit the...
Bleacher Report
Davante Adams Touted as Best WR in NFL After Walk-Off TD as Raiders Beat Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 22-16 in overtime on Sunday at Empower Field to improve to 3-7 on the season, and it was a big afternoon for Derek Carr and Davante Adams. Carr completed 23 of 37 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in the win,...
Bleacher Report
Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Andrews, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 11
Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Andrews could both be back on the field in Week 11. Elliott is progressing toward playing for the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC showdown with the Minnesota Vikings that is important to the team's pursuit of a playoff position. Andrews is officially listed as questionable for...
Bleacher Report
Week 12 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
It was a potentially frustrating day for fantasy managers on Sunday, with some of the highest-scoring players rostered in less than half of leagues. For instance, those who started Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (who is rostered in 100 percent of leagues) were less than pleased to see backup Samaje Perine vulture multiple touchdowns, ending up with three for 30.20 points, making him the second-highest-scoring fantasy receiver on the week. (Mixon scored 9.20 points.)
Bleacher Report
Bills Share Stunning Photos of Snowstorm's Arrival in Buffalo Ahead of Week 11
It turns out there was a pretty good reason to move Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns to Detroit. The team and linebacker Von Miller shared photographs and video of the snow that arrived in Buffalo on Friday:. Aya Elamroussi of CNN noted Orchard Park, where the...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's 2022 NFL Midseason Awards
Though the NFL season lacks a midseason mark for every team—idle weekends and a 17-game season will do that—each one has crossed the halfway point. Naturally, then, it's time to distribute fake hardware. In addition to Fantasy Football Player of the Year, we are handing out versions of...
Texans WATCH: QB Davis Mills' Interception Returned For Commanders TD
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills committed exactly the type of mistake Sunday that he has repeatedly discussed avoiding. The Houston Texans' second-year quarterback stared down his primary read, not looking off the Washington Commanders' defense in the first quarter. Mills was intercepted by Commanders' cornerback Kendall Fuller, who undercut the throw intended for Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
Commanders vs. Texans Week 11: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
The Washington Commanders are riding high after their 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Houston Texans have lost four straight games.
Bleacher Report
Rookies Pacheco, Moore Make Already-Explosive Chiefs Offense Even More Dangerous
The Hall of Fame connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce steals the show every single week for the Kansas City Chiefs. They did so again Sunday during the Chiefs' last-minute comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers when the two hooked up for a game-winning 17-yard score.
Bleacher Report
The 8 Longest Active NFL Playoff Droughts
Winning the Super Bowl is the goal for every NFL team. The first step is making the party. As of 2022, one-fourth of the league has missed the playoffs in at least four straight years. One struggling organization has even fallen short of the postseason for an entire decade. If...
Comments / 0