Commanders' Chase Young Not Activated, Won't Return from Knee Injury vs. Texans

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there had been "optimism" that Young would play Sunday, but instead the team has until Wednesday to activate Young or else he will not be eligible to play this season.
Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward. The Bears traded up...
Heated Texans Coach Lovie Smith: 'We're Not A Good Football Team'

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith, for perhaps the first time, sounded a bit exasperated after yet another bitter loss Sunday. Thoroughly dominated by the Washington Commanders during a 23-10 defeat at NRG Stadium as quarterback Davis Mills was intercepted for a pick-six to start the game and the Texans finished with a season-low 148 yards of total offense, the first-year coach acknowledged the dismal state of the team.
Report: Zach Wilson Frustrated Some with Jets By Acting 'Like He Isn't the Problem'

The New York Jets have lost two of their last three games, and quarterback Zach Wilson looked like anything but a franchise cornerstone during Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He is also reportedly making a poor impression on some of his teammates. "Sources inside the Jets' losing...
Bengals' Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Steelers After Suffering Concussion

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a concussion, the team announced. Mixon had carried the ball seven times for 20 yards and caught three passes for 42 yards before being forced to exit the...
Week 12 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

It was a potentially frustrating day for fantasy managers on Sunday, with some of the highest-scoring players rostered in less than half of leagues. For instance, those who started Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (who is rostered in 100 percent of leagues) were less than pleased to see backup Samaje Perine vulture multiple touchdowns, ending up with three for 30.20 points, making him the second-highest-scoring fantasy receiver on the week. (Mixon scored 9.20 points.)
Bleacher Report's 2022 NFL Midseason Awards

Though the NFL season lacks a midseason mark for every team—idle weekends and a 17-game season will do that—each one has crossed the halfway point. Naturally, then, it's time to distribute fake hardware. In addition to Fantasy Football Player of the Year, we are handing out versions of...
Texans WATCH: QB Davis Mills' Interception Returned For Commanders TD

HOUSTON -- Davis Mills committed exactly the type of mistake Sunday that he has repeatedly discussed avoiding. The Houston Texans' second-year quarterback stared down his primary read, not looking off the Washington Commanders' defense in the first quarter. Mills was intercepted by Commanders' cornerback Kendall Fuller, who undercut the throw intended for Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
The 8 Longest Active NFL Playoff Droughts

Winning the Super Bowl is the goal for every NFL team. The first step is making the party. As of 2022, one-fourth of the league has missed the playoffs in at least four straight years. One struggling organization has even fallen short of the postseason for an entire decade. If...

