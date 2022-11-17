The University of Virginia held a memorial Saturday at the John Paul Jones Arena in honor of the three students who were fatally shot on Sunday, Nov. 13. The slain victims were third-year student-athletes Devin Chandler of Virginia Beach, D’Sean Perry of Miami, and Lavel Davis Jr. of Ridgeville, South Carolina. The three are remembered by their coach and others as “good kids” and members of the university’s academic and athletic community.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO