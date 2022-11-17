Read full article on original website
nsuspartans.com
Spartans Take Fifth Place at Lady Eagles Invitational
BALTIMORE, Md. – Norfolk State women's bowling finished the first semester positively at the CSU Lady Eagles Invitational, going 5-3 across two days of competition. The performance earned 5th place out of the 11-team field. The Spartans went 1-3 in traditional matches on Saturday, defeating Howard 825-799 and dropping...
nsuspartans.com
Kuhns’ Historic Day Powers NSU to Resilient 42-38 Win at SCSU
ORANGEBURG, S.C. – Quarterback Otto Kuhns accounted for all six Norfolk State touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Spartans (2-9, 2-3 MEAC) to a thrilling 42-38 victory at South Carolina State (3-8, 1-4) in the final game of the season. Kuhns kept it himself on an option read late in the fourth quarter, rushing 15 yards for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
nsuspartans.com
Spartans Travel to Savannah for Hostilo Hoops Community Classic
NORFOLK, Va. – Starting the season with two quality road wins, Norfolk State women's basketball will have the chance to add multiple more in a short period of time this week. The Spartans head to Savannah, Ga. for the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, a three-day multi-team event. NSU (3-1)...
Win by 97! CNU women match record for margin of victory, points
Nationally-ranked Captains women’s basketball team rolls, 120-23, over Goucher NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Christopher Newport’s women’s basketball team matched program records for points in a game and its margin of victory in its 120-23 win over Goucher Saturday. The 97-point margin of victory and the 120 points overall by the Captains match program records […]
abccolumbia.com
Kuhns leads Norfolk State past South Carolina State, 42-38
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Otto Kuhns threw five touchdown passes and scored from 15-yards out with five minutes left in the game to lift Norfolk State to a 42-38 win over South Carolina State in the regular season finale Saturday. The win snapped a four-game loss streak by the...
WLTX.com
S.C. State falls in its 2022 finale
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Otto Kuhns threw five touchdown passes and scored from 15-yards out with five minutes left in the game to lift Norfolk State to a 42-38 win over South Carolina State in the regular season finale Saturday. The win snapped a four-game...
Former 13 Sports Director Scott Cash among 6 inducted into the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame
HAMPTON, Va. — On Sunday night, six new members were inducted into the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame, recognized for their lasting impact on the sports community here in the 757. Among the six were former WVEC 13 Sports Director Scott Cash, New York Mets third baseman David...
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Tennessee Upset Loss
Tennessee's season just went from special to nightmare in the span of just a few hours. The Volunteers suffered an embarrassing upset loss to the Gamecocks of South Carolina this Saturday night. It wasn't even close. Spencer Rattler had a career night, throwing for six touchdowns in the 63-38 victory....
WTOP
U.Va. holds memorial in honor of 3 student-athletes killed in shooting
The University of Virginia held a memorial Saturday at the John Paul Jones Arena in honor of the three students who were fatally shot on Sunday, Nov. 13. The slain victims were third-year student-athletes Devin Chandler of Virginia Beach, D’Sean Perry of Miami, and Lavel Davis Jr. of Ridgeville, South Carolina. The three are remembered by their coach and others as “good kids” and members of the university’s academic and athletic community.
1 person injured following shooting in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 6:39 p.m. on Norview Avenue.
'Guilt should not be a part of this' | NSU professor weighs in on Virginia's newly proposed history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — The facts of history are both unbiased and objective. “History does not have favorites. It is what it is, if you’re accurate in your depiction," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Right now, the way educators teach our past is on the table for review. Last week,...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
WAVY News 10
‘The Price is Right’ for $200K Virginia Beach winner of new scratch off lottery game
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On her way out of the BJ’s on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Maria Pulley noticed the Virginia Lottery machine, stopped and bought two tickets in the new scratcher game, The Price is Right. Pulley, from Virginia Beach, went home, scratched off...
Norfolk unveils statue in honor of Richard Tucker, a key figure in the city's Black history
NORFOLK, Va. — A statue honoring Richard A. Tucker, a key figure in Norfolk’s African American history, was unveiled to the public Saturday. The statue, which sits right in front of the library sharing Tucker’s name, honors his legacy as Norfolk’s first African American principal and advocate for Black education.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
WAVY News 10
Hampton School District receives funding for school security
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton City School District has received over $247,000 in state funding for school security equipment. The state of Virginia awarded over $12 million in school security grants to 431 Virginia schools in 90 school divisions. The funding will be used to expand security measures for students and staff.
Timelapse: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 13 months of industrial work
The aircraft carrier left the Norfolk Naval Shipyard on November 16, 2022, and repositioned to its home post, Naval Station Norfolk, in preparation for future sea trials.
Grand Illumination Parade returns in full force with 'holiday magic' in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A local favorite made a big comeback Saturday night. The Downtown Norfolk skyline lit up to kick off the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade. The event drew thousands of people for a night of family-friendly fun. Scores of parade spectators and participants took in the "holiday...
Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital. It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and...
WAVY News 10
In the kitchen: Ultimate ‘Southern’ stuffing
PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Mark Green and Mixologist Shani Yourman make stuffing for National Stuffing Day and pair it with a holiday cocktail. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.
