Spartans Take Fifth Place at Lady Eagles Invitational

BALTIMORE, Md. – Norfolk State women's bowling finished the first semester positively at the CSU Lady Eagles Invitational, going 5-3 across two days of competition. The performance earned 5th place out of the 11-team field. The Spartans went 1-3 in traditional matches on Saturday, defeating Howard 825-799 and dropping...
Kuhns’ Historic Day Powers NSU to Resilient 42-38 Win at SCSU

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – Quarterback Otto Kuhns accounted for all six Norfolk State touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Spartans (2-9, 2-3 MEAC) to a thrilling 42-38 victory at South Carolina State (3-8, 1-4) in the final game of the season. Kuhns kept it himself on an option read late in the fourth quarter, rushing 15 yards for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
Spartans Travel to Savannah for Hostilo Hoops Community Classic

NORFOLK, Va. – Starting the season with two quality road wins, Norfolk State women's basketball will have the chance to add multiple more in a short period of time this week. The Spartans head to Savannah, Ga. for the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, a three-day multi-team event. NSU (3-1)...
Win by 97! CNU women match record for margin of victory, points

Nationally-ranked Captains women’s basketball team rolls, 120-23, over Goucher NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Christopher Newport’s women’s basketball team matched program records for points in a game and its margin of victory in its 120-23 win over Goucher Saturday. The 97-point margin of victory and the 120 points overall by the Captains match program records […]
Kuhns leads Norfolk State past South Carolina State, 42-38

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Otto Kuhns threw five touchdown passes and scored from 15-yards out with five minutes left in the game to lift Norfolk State to a 42-38 win over South Carolina State in the regular season finale Saturday. The win snapped a four-game loss streak by the...
S.C. State falls in its 2022 finale

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Otto Kuhns threw five touchdown passes and scored from 15-yards out with five minutes left in the game to lift Norfolk State to a 42-38 win over South Carolina State in the regular season finale Saturday. The win snapped a four-game...
U.Va. holds memorial in honor of 3 student-athletes killed in shooting

The University of Virginia held a memorial Saturday at the John Paul Jones Arena in honor of the three students who were fatally shot on Sunday, Nov. 13. The slain victims were third-year student-athletes Devin Chandler of Virginia Beach, D’Sean Perry of Miami, and Lavel Davis Jr. of Ridgeville, South Carolina. The three are remembered by their coach and others as “good kids” and members of the university’s academic and athletic community.
Hampton School District receives funding for school security

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton City School District has received over $247,000 in state funding for school security equipment. The state of Virginia awarded over $12 million in school security grants to 431 Virginia schools in 90 school divisions. The funding will be used to expand security measures for students and staff.
Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital. It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and...
In the kitchen: Ultimate ‘Southern’ stuffing

PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Mark Green and Mixologist Shani Yourman make stuffing for National Stuffing Day and pair it with a holiday cocktail. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.
