Special education teacher helps students reach their potential

By John Franchi
 2 days ago
A special education teacher in the Granite School District is helping students realize their potential.

Jaynell Hollins teaches at Granite Park Junior High School.

She originally planned to be a nurse but realized she could make a big impact on children in the classroom.

“It's amazing,” she said. “I love the connection with my students.”

She tells FOX 13 News that her mission in the classroom is to support the goals of her students while helping them see their potential.

“Seeing their eyes like, ‘oh my goodness. I get this,’ and then they say, ‘Miss Jay, I am smart!’” Ms. Hollins said. “Yes, you are! I am so glad you finally realized what I have been trying to tell you from the beginning of the year – you are smart.”

She says she is a safe space, even for students who aren’t in her class and all students can be themselves around her.

