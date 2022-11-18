As I sit on my couch, watching my kids play in front of the fireplace where stockings are hung by the chimney with care, I am keenly aware of how Christmases like this are in short supply. Therefore, I am doing my best to make sure that my kid’s Christmases are filled with magic, cheer and tradition while I can. Soon this time will become the memories and spirit of Christmas past. As us moms know all too well, time flies, and these moments won’t last forever. The moments where my kids are excited about Santa, presents, decorating cookies, and seeing Christmas lights, these moments only last a few years. If I think about the number of years there are between the Christmases they are old enough to remember and the Christmases they stop believing in Santa, there are sadly not that many years in between those ages.

