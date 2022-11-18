Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant OpeningBryan DijkhuizenEl Paso, TX
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of TexasTravel MavenCanutillo, TX
Should Texas do more to protect border agents?Ash JurbergEl Paso, TX
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes AgainTom HandyTexas State
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
Possible chance of snow mixed with rain this weekend
EL PASO, Texas- Winter has hit the Borderland. Saturday evening starting around 11 PM the El Paso area should start to see precipitation till around 5 AM Sunday morning. It looks like a 30% chance of rain mixed with snow. If snow does land in the lowland areas it should...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend this week
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. This website uses cookies. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our...
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Was Texas the real site of the first Thanksgiving?
According to many historians and the first Thanksgiving celebration in the United States took place near El Paso in 1598, 23 years before the Pilgrims held their famous dinner at Plymouth Rock.
What to Expect When Fred Loya Light Show Debuts at Ascarate Park
You may have heard the Fred Loya Christmas Lights show is making a return this holiday season. The insurance businessman and El Paso Commissioners Court recently agreed on a partnership that will revive the Christmas tradition after a two-year pandemic pause — but at a new venue. Instead of...
How Cold Will It Get In El Paso on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
My belt is already unbuckled and my waistline ready for Turkey Day, so what’s Mother Nature cooking up for El Paso on Thanksgiving?. The weather this Thanksgiving Day appears to be an improvement over last year, which started off with scattered showers and remained cloudy and blustery for most of the afternoon.
A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round
The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
‘Break the Ice’ event held in downtown El Paso for new Winterfest ice rink
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The holidays are just around the corner, and with that comes the start of Winterfest, El Paso’s annual holiday tradition. This year will feature a new ice rink for the public to enjoy. On Thursday, Nov. 17, an event was held to welcome El Pasoans to the new area. “Dubbed […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze expected Wednesday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting an upper wave Tuesday, which is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 50s Wednesday with overnight lows below freezing. The cold air will filter and linger over El Paso for the next few days, keeping afternoon highs in the 50s all week long.
KVIA
1 dead after hit and run in west El Paso early Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso Police confirm one person has died after being struck by a car early Sunday morning. It happened on Mesa and Kern in west El Paso near the UTEP campus. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a car and that vehicle fled the scene.
ktep.org
Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso
Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso (also known as PEEP) is dedicated to introducing and encouraging the enjoyment of Photography as a hobby, a profession, and an art form. PEEP provides an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and an enjoyable forum for the development of artistic and technical photographic skills and promotes a healthy spirit through educational programs, exhibitions, and competitions. It consists of photographers of all skill levels and ages.
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
riviera-maya-news.com
Island residents report another boat making landfall in Isla Mujeres rocky area
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — A group of six foreigners successfully docked on a beach of Isla Mujeres. The small boat was located in a rocky area of the island’s Pet Friendly beach Wednesday morning. It was island residents who reported the docking of the vessel to authorities who...
El Paso’s Favorite Tiki Room Is Making The Move To Downtown Union Plaza This December
El Paso’s Union Plaza was once known as the city’s entertainment district until it wasn’t. I have nothing but fond memories of heading out to Union Plaza in my early 20s. From 1914 to The Garden, To Plum, no matter where me and my friends went it was always a good time.
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law, YISD provide turkey baskets to local families
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — For the third consecutive year, Cesar Ornelas Injury Law has partnered with Ysleta ISD to provide turkey baskets for families in need. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Riverside High School. This year they provided 150 turkey baskets for Ysleta ISD. The school is in charge of […]
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
Full Schedule For Free Holiday Movies At El Paso’s Plaza Theatre
The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival's FREE Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre ARE HERE! Plus, I've got the full schedule for you. Get a jump on the holidays — and WinterFest, which opens this Saturday — with Tim Burton's darkly imaginative The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7 pm Thursday, November 17th. Kick off your holidays with a sprinkle of Halloween and catch a glimpse of the new WinterFest ice skating rink that has... real ice! It is located across the street at its new location, the Convention Center Plaza.
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
Comments / 0