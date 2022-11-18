ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Possible chance of snow mixed with rain this weekend

EL PASO, Texas- Winter has hit the Borderland. Saturday evening starting around 11 PM the El Paso area should start to see precipitation till around 5 AM Sunday morning. It looks like a 30% chance of rain mixed with snow. If snow does land in the lowland areas it should...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slow warming trend this week

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. This website uses cookies. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round

The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze expected Wednesday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting an upper wave Tuesday, which is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 50s Wednesday with overnight lows below freezing. The cold air will filter and linger over El Paso for the next few days, keeping afternoon highs in the 50s all week long.
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso

Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso (also known as PEEP) is dedicated to introducing and encouraging the enjoyment of Photography as a hobby, a profession, and an art form. PEEP provides an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and an enjoyable forum for the development of artistic and technical photographic skills and promotes a healthy spirit through educational programs, exhibitions, and competitions. It consists of photographers of all skill levels and ages.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake

Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Full Schedule For Free Holiday Movies At El Paso’s Plaza Theatre

The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival's FREE Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre ARE HERE! Plus, I've got the full schedule for you. Get a jump on the holidays — and WinterFest, which opens this Saturday — with Tim Burton's darkly imaginative The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7 pm Thursday, November 17th. Kick off your holidays with a sprinkle of Halloween and catch a glimpse of the new WinterFest ice skating rink that has... real ice! It is located across the street at its new location, the Convention Center Plaza.
EL PASO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
ROSWELL, NM

