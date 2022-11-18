This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Pew Research Center data from 2021 revealed that approximately 90% of all US adults found the internet either "essential" or "important" during the pandemic. How is it not 99.9%? Our internet connections have been crucial for work, school and family ties. But what happens when the cost of that internet connection starts to creep up? If you don't qualify for Lifeline or the Affordable Connectivity Program program, then one solution may be an old-fashioned negotiation.

