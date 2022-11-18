Read full article on original website
MCHD reports 352 new cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 4, no new deaths
The McLean County Health Department reported 352 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County since Nov. 4, bringing the total number of cases to 61,295. Fifty-eight cases were reported to be individuals in their 20s, and another 58 were reported as individuals in their 30s. There were no new COVID-19...
ISU swimming has record-breaking weekend at Purdue Invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Illinois State swimming and diving had a record breaking end to the week at the Purdue Invitational, with two of its swimming and diving records falling and senior Madyson Morse having a competition to remember. Morse’s first triumph came in the 100-meter breaststroke where her time...
Local radio station Cities 92.9 accused of conservative bias, misinformation in Washington Post article
In an era where misinformation can spread faster than ever over the Internet, many journalists are going to great lengths to avoid having their work labeled as “fake news.”. Others are leaning into journalistic bias. Some would consider that bias inevitable. On Oct. 26, the Washington Post released an...
Robinson's 37 points lead ISU women's basketball past Wisconsin
Paige Robinson scored 37 points, shooting 7 of 7 from 3-point range to lead Illinois State women's basketball to a 62-57 win over Wisconsin at CEFCU Arena Sunday. "That's probably one of the best performances in Redbird women's basketball history," head coach Kristen Gillespie said. Robinson's 37 points are tied...
Shadewald, Haith represent ISU volleyball on MVC All-Freshman Team
Aida Shadewald and Regan Haith were named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team after standout debut seasons for Illinois State volleyball. Shadewald became the second Redbird to lead her team in kills with 303 on the season. The only other player to accomplish the feat, Ashley Rosch, was inducted to the ISU Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame earlier this season.
ISU football hangs on for 20-13 overtime win over Western Illinois
It took an overtime period, but Illinois State football defeated winless Western Illinois 20-13 to conclude its season Saturday at Hancock Stadium. Tommy Rittenhouse fooled the Leatherneck defense with a quarterback keeper, striking from eight yards out to put the pressure on WIU in overtime. "We'd been running inside zone...
