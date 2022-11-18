Last week I left my readers with my great belief in Hashem that an apartment would be found for me. Sunday came and went and so did the rest of the week. On Thursday morning I was feeling sad and anxious, and I looked up to the heavens and cried out to Hashem. I said, “Master of the world you must be so sad that you too don’t have a home. I can really feel your pain. Every Shabbat you go from shul to shul looking for a place to stay, and all along you wish so much that you had your holy Temple and that everyone would come and visit you.

1 DAY AGO