Related
The Jewish Press
Word Prompt – KOL YAAKOV – Nachum Segal
How distinct and unique is one’s voice? Unique enough to make deceiving one’s own father very difficult when trying to pass oneself off as someone else. One’s voice is distinctive and when used properly and to its full potential, it can be an important tool when trying to impact other lives.
The Jewish Press
Hashem Always Comes Through
Last week I left my readers with my great belief in Hashem that an apartment would be found for me. Sunday came and went and so did the rest of the week. On Thursday morning I was feeling sad and anxious, and I looked up to the heavens and cried out to Hashem. I said, “Master of the world you must be so sad that you too don’t have a home. I can really feel your pain. Every Shabbat you go from shul to shul looking for a place to stay, and all along you wish so much that you had your holy Temple and that everyone would come and visit you.
The Jewish Press
Celebrating Thanksgiving Each & Every Day
Was it President Lincoln in 1863, President Washington in 1789, or the Pilgrims themselves in 1622? While historians may debate when the holiday of Thanksgiving was first instituted, the practice of giving thanks began much earlier. We read in Parshas Vayeitzei, that Leah names her fourth son Yehudah from the...
The Jewish Press
Keeping our Sense of Humor While Fighting Antisemitism
As much as anything, Jews are the people of the joke. In his 1981 book, Funny People, Steve Allen estimated that 80% of American comics were Jewish. That shouldn’t shock anyone. As scholar Jennifer Caplan wrote about that era, “Everyone knew, or thought they knew, that American comedy was Jewish comedy and vice versa.”
The Jewish Press
Is Being On Time A Jewish Value?
Being early is a Jewish value. Inasmuch as Chazal say “z’rizim makdimim l’mitzvois” then when it comes to general time keeping, this too is significant. The first Mitzvah in the Torah – “Hachodesh hazeh lochem” – is directly correlated with time keeping. It is the case that many mitzvos are governed by time.
The Jewish Press
Toldos: The Doers and Fighters
Back in November 2021, the inimitable Rabbi David Bashevkin of the Orthodox Union challenged his Twitter followers to consider the following question: “What’s the difference between a shtadlan and an askan?” Both Hebrew terms refer to those tireless individuals who busy themselves with public service and helping out the community at large, but how do these terms differ from one another? Going beyond the witty retorts offered by Rabbi Bashevkin’s followers, this essay offers a serious look at the words’ respective etymologies.
The Jewish Press
David Baddiel’s ‘Jews Don’t Count’ a Primer on Popular Antisemitism
English Jewish comedian, presenter, screenwriter, and author David Baddiel’s documentary “Jews Don’t Count” on the UK’s Channel 4 has received huge accolades, much of it from Jews. The Financial Times said: “That Baddiel and Channel 4 have already received a torrent of scorn online for...
