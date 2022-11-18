Read full article on original website
KTBS
Washington Community Development Center hosts Thanksgiving meal box giveaway
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana non-profits came together Saturday to pass out food boxes to the community. It's all part of an effort to make sure everyone has a meal for the Thanksgiving holiday. Volunteers passed out 365 holiday boxes and turkeys at the Washington Community Development Center. The drive-thru...
KSLA
Minden nonprofit hopes toy drive will help provide for 500 families
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - It’s the time of the year for giving! Over in Minden the We’re Here nonprofit is teaming up with several other organizations to host a toy drive. You can drop off unopened toys at the following locations in Minden before Dec. 12:. Anytime Fitness.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport chaplains give turkeys and prayer ahead of Thanksgiving
The Shreveport Police Department’s Chaplains on patrol held a prayer vigil and turkey giveaway at a Shopper’s Value Grocery Store Saturday morning. Several department chaplains gathered to pray with community members as they passed by and shopped at the chain’s Jewella Avenue location. Shreveport chaplains give turkeys...
q973radio.com
Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area
It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
ktalnews.com
In the spirit of giving? Here are ways to give back in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Holiday time can be hectic, but it also allows communities to band together and help their neighbors in need. Anyone looking to give this season can find numerous ways to can assist organizations that help those who need it most. Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson (Dist....
waldronnews.com
THANKSGIVING MEAL GIVEAWAY
ktalnews.com
Brighter Tomorrow Foundation holding Thanksgiving Feast
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – People in the Texarkana area who don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. The Brighter Tomorrow Foundation is looking to feed 500 people at its fifth annual Thanksgiving Community Feast. The drive-through food giveaway will begin...
arklatexweekend.com
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
KSLA
Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission offering warm place to sleep for those in need
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every time the weather turns cold, our attention turns to people who don’t have access to heat. The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission says they treat these temperatures as a “red alert” situation and offer a warm place for people to spend the night. ”Anytime...
These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
KSLA
Pastors on Patrol hosting Patrol Prayer Vigil and Turkey Giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) City Chaplains, Pastor on Patrol, speaks to KSLA about its upcoming prayer vigil and Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. On Nov. 18, Pastor Calvin Kimble and Pastor Montrell Whitaker, the City Chaplains, are speaking about Pastors on Patrol will be having a prayer...
q973radio.com
Check Out this Fun Holiday Event At The Shreveport Aquarium
Celebrating its third year of Christmas magic, BELIEVE! is the ultimate interactive magical Christmas journey in the biggest, brightest, most beautifully decorated place in town.. the Shreveport Aquarium!. This looks like so much — get festive, and still see all the great animals at the Shreveport Aquarium!. Here’s info...
KSLA
Vacant multi-story building catches fire near downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a tall multi-story building that caught fire again near downtown Shreveport. On Nov. 19, at 9:25 a.m., SFD responded to a building on the corner of Linwood Avenue and Texas Street. When firefighters arrived, they discovered multiple fires in the building. SFD was able to get on the scene by 9:30 a.m. and get the fires under control by 9:48 a.m.
KTBS
Claiborne Magnet principal promises to let students pie her in the face
SHREVEPORT, La.-Dr. Sheila Lester, principal of Caddo Magnet Elementary School in Shreveport, followed through on a promise to take a pie to the face if her students received high test scores. Not only did her students succeed, they far exceeded expectations by boosting the school's already high A rating to...
bossierpress.com
BPCC, CITY OF BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 30TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW NOV. 29-30
Bossier Parish Community College, in collaboration with the City of Bossier City, is proud to present the 30th Annual Christmas Show on Tuesday, November 29, and Wednesday, November 30, at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA. This year’s show, “Into the Wild Blue Christmas,” is sure to be a treat for everyone.
q973radio.com
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
KSLA
Tracking some showers this week and on Thanksgiving; Also seeing a warm-up
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Another chilly day in the ArkLaTex but the sunshine helped quite a bit to make it not feel miserable out there. We will see clouds begin to increase more going into the later evening hours and a stray shower is possible late this evening. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-30s for the most part, cloud cover will not allow for much efficient cooling.
KSLA
Moms on a Mission seeking help providing Christmas gifts for 9 children of slain woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nine children in the ArkLaTex will be without their mother again this Christmas, after she was fatally shot on Easter in 2021. Jalecia Jennings was shot and killed after an argument in a parking lot on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. This year, the nonprofit group Moms...
ktalnews.com
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving …. Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week. A glitch in voting machines led to what appeared to be a tie now a candidate is challenging those results. Shreveport police looks to purchase armored vehicle. Chief Wayne Smith told city council how...
ktalnews.com
2 injured in Mooringsport head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash injured two people and caused the closure of Blanchard Latex Rd. Sunday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and EMS responded to the scene on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Rd. in Mooringsport. Authorities have not yet released the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.
