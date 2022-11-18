ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denville, NJ

North Jersey Native Nicholas Scalfani Dies After Leukemia Battle, 18

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Nicholas J. Scalfani Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

North Jersey native Nicholas John Scalfani died after battling leukemia on Saturday, Nov. 5. at Hackensack University Medical Center. He was 18.

Born in Denville, Nicholas lived in Lake Hopatcong his whole life, his obituary says.

Nicholas was a member of the Jefferson High School Class of 2022 and a Monmouth University freshman.

He loved golfing, fishing, playing football, wake surfing, and spending time with his friends, family, and girlfriend, his memorial says.

Nearly $5,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Nicholas’ funeral expenses as of Friday, Nov. 18.

“Hi, our names are Matt Fiorelli and Josh Piccotti, and we were dear friends and roommates with Nicholas Scalfani at Monmouth University,” reads the campaign.

“Unfortunately, he was recently diagnosed with leukemia and passed away…He has touched so many lives and will be forever remembered for his loving personality, contagious laugh and bright smile. Any donations would be very much appreciated.”

Nicholas is survived by his loving parents, David and Arlene Scalfani; his sister, Kaitlyn Scalfani; and many other extended family members and close friends.

Nicholas’ life celebration was held at the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home in Landing on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“You are missed every minute of every day,” reads a tribute on the fundraiser. “Rest in peace, sweet angel. We love you and will miss you always.”

