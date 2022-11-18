ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Seals Ambulance services to conclude on December 16th in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Starting on Friday, December 16th, 2022, Seals Ambulance Service will no longer provide ambulance coverage in Lawrence County. This move has been anticipated following the announced closure of St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, who had contracted services with the company to provide services to their facility. Recently...
Frost helps to keep Brown County State Park fire at bay

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton will not seek a third term

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton as he announces his plans for 2023. Mayor Hamilton will not seek a third term. “Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Mayor,” he added. “I look forward to continuing to move our great community forward together.”
Police Log: November 18, 2022

6:38 a.m. An alarm sounded at Golden Corral. It was a false alarm. 7:11 a.m. An alarm sounded in the 800 block of Constitution Avenue. It was a false alarm. 8:32 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of 16th Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 9:29 a.m. Report of...
Orleans leaf pickup is winding down

ORLEANS – Orleans Town Fall Leaf Pickup is winding down. Town crews are still temporarily picking up bagged leaves. Household trash and bagged leaves must be kept separate for pick-up. The Town’s Leaf Machine pickup is expected to be wrapping up very soon. Crews will be moving from pile...
The fatal fire on Lemon Quarry Road remains under investigation

JUDAH – The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate a fatal fire that occurred Thursday, November 10th in the 200 block of Lemon Quarry Road. Emergency personnel from Marshall Township, Oolitic, and Perry Township Volunteer fire departments, Monroe Fire Protection District, and the US Forestry Service along with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the blaze at 12:04 p.m.
Indiana woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia

A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook and cashed it at a Mount Hope, West Virginia bank on Oct. 19, 2020. Investigators said Wells admitted to getting both the stolen checkbook and and a stolen driver’s license some time before Oct. 19.
Kerry Thomson kicks off campaign for Bloomington mayor: “A public that labels itself ‘progressive’ deserves to see some progress.”

On Thursday, at a gathering of nearly 200 people at Switchyard Brewing on Walnut Street in downtown Bloomington, Kerry Thomson kicked off her 2023 campaign to become Bloomington’s next mayor. About an hour before Thomson’s event, incumbent mayor Democrat John Hamilton had announced that he won’t be seeking a...
Odon’s lighted Christmas Parade is Monday, Dec. 5th

ODON – The Odon Business Alliance has announced the Odon Lighted Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5th, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Grinch”. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. on John Poindexter Street. Prizes will be awarded for the best float.
Crews battle stubborn Monrovia restaurant fire

MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
Woman charged in connection with death of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase transferred to southern Indiana jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is now behind bars in southern Indiana. According to the Washington County Jail's website, Dawn Coleman was booked into the jail early Sunday morning. Coleman is charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana.
Mitchell man threatens driver and is arrested

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call on October 21, 2022, at 12:18 p.m. from a female requesting to speak to an officer. When the officer arrived, a male and female told the...
