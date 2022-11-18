Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Seals Ambulance services to conclude on December 16th in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Starting on Friday, December 16th, 2022, Seals Ambulance Service will no longer provide ambulance coverage in Lawrence County. This move has been anticipated following the announced closure of St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, who had contracted services with the company to provide services to their facility. Recently...
bsquarebulletin.com
Hall nets +3: Provisional ballot review for District 62 House gives Hall 15 more, Githens 12 more
Republican candidate Dave Hall now has 40 more votes than Democrat Penny Githens in the race for the Indiana state house District 62 seat. Before Friday’s review of provisional ballots—in each of the three counties that are partly included in District 62—the margin between the two candidates stood at 37.
Fox 59
Frost helps to keep Brown County State Park fire at bay
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
wdrb.com
Clark County Board of Elections meets again Friday to count provisional ballots
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- More ballots have been counted in Clark County after a machine glitch. The Clark County Board of Elections said last week that the ballots were put through the voting machine, but didn't tabulate. The board met Friday to count provisional ballots more than a week...
wbiw.com
Bloomington City Council will meet for a work session today at Noon
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council will meet today for a work session at Noon. The session will be held in the Hooker Conference Room (#135), of the Showers Building, at 401 N. Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link. On the agenda:. •...
wbiw.com
Bloomington City Council Committee of the Whole will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 30
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council of the Whole will meet on Wednesday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers (#115), in the Showers Building, at 401 N. Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. Chairing the meeting...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton will not seek a third term
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton as he announces his plans for 2023. Mayor Hamilton will not seek a third term. “Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Mayor,” he added. “I look forward to continuing to move our great community forward together.”
wbiw.com
GM announces $45 million expansion project in aluminum die-casting foundry at Bedford plant
BEDFORD – General Motors is investing $45 million into expanding its aluminum die-casting foundry in Bedford to feed two metro Detroit assembly plants that will produce electric vehicles. This investment is a critical move in the automaker’s plans to produce vehicles that provide zero emissions by 2035. This...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 18, 2022
6:38 a.m. An alarm sounded at Golden Corral. It was a false alarm. 7:11 a.m. An alarm sounded in the 800 block of Constitution Avenue. It was a false alarm. 8:32 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of 16th Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 9:29 a.m. Report of...
wbiw.com
Orleans leaf pickup is winding down
ORLEANS – Orleans Town Fall Leaf Pickup is winding down. Town crews are still temporarily picking up bagged leaves. Household trash and bagged leaves must be kept separate for pick-up. The Town’s Leaf Machine pickup is expected to be wrapping up very soon. Crews will be moving from pile...
wbiw.com
The fatal fire on Lemon Quarry Road remains under investigation
JUDAH – The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate a fatal fire that occurred Thursday, November 10th in the 200 block of Lemon Quarry Road. Emergency personnel from Marshall Township, Oolitic, and Perry Township Volunteer fire departments, Monroe Fire Protection District, and the US Forestry Service along with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the blaze at 12:04 p.m.
WANE-TV
Indiana woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook and cashed it at a Mount Hope, West Virginia bank on Oct. 19, 2020. Investigators said Wells admitted to getting both the stolen checkbook and and a stolen driver’s license some time before Oct. 19.
bsquarebulletin.com
Kerry Thomson kicks off campaign for Bloomington mayor: “A public that labels itself ‘progressive’ deserves to see some progress.”
On Thursday, at a gathering of nearly 200 people at Switchyard Brewing on Walnut Street in downtown Bloomington, Kerry Thomson kicked off her 2023 campaign to become Bloomington’s next mayor. About an hour before Thomson’s event, incumbent mayor Democrat John Hamilton had announced that he won’t be seeking a...
wbiw.com
Woman connected to the death of boy’s body found in suitcase to appear in court today
SALEM – A woman connected to the death of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Washington County is due in court today. Dawn Coleman, 40, was booked into the jail early Sunday morning after being extradited from San Francisco, California. She is expected in court for arraignment on Monday morning.
wdrb.com
Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana practice picketing as union negotiates new contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday. They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket. Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying...
WLWT 5
Woman arrested in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase moved to custody in southern Indiana
One woman wanted in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase is now in custody in southern Indiana. Dawn Coleman, 40, was arrested last month in San Francisco for her involvement in Cairo Jordan's death. He was found dead from an electrolyte imbalance in April but...
wbiw.com
Odon’s lighted Christmas Parade is Monday, Dec. 5th
ODON – The Odon Business Alliance has announced the Odon Lighted Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5th, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Grinch”. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. on John Poindexter Street. Prizes will be awarded for the best float.
Crews battle stubborn Monrovia restaurant fire
MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
wdrb.com
Woman charged in connection with death of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase transferred to southern Indiana jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is now behind bars in southern Indiana. According to the Washington County Jail's website, Dawn Coleman was booked into the jail early Sunday morning. Coleman is charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana.
wbiw.com
Mitchell man threatens driver and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call on October 21, 2022, at 12:18 p.m. from a female requesting to speak to an officer. When the officer arrived, a male and female told the...
