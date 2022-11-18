LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s application for a rehearing. On Sept 30, the Court denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit court. The appeal of Blakely’s conviction and to have the trial moved back to the circuit court was based on the legitimacy of the presiding judge.

