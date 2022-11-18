ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

WAAY-TV

Two killed, juvenile passenger injured in Franklin County crash

Two people were killed in a Franklin County crash on Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says 22-year-old Nicolas Perez, of Russellville, was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Ashley Sims, of Tuscumbia. Perez was transported to Russellville...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man arrested after alleged involvement in overnight Madison County shooting

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on Thursday night after Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in New Market. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, deputies found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived on scene. The victim was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) personnel.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Two arrested in Huntsville after police pursuit

Huntsville Police say a vehicle pursuit ended with the arrest of two people Saturday evening. Police spokesperson Rosalind White says the pursuit involved a vehicle allegedly involved in a theft at a business in the 3100 block of Memorial Parkway. White says the theft occurred around 5:42 p.m. The pursuit ended in the area of […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville. Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville. New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position. Updated: 5 hours ago. New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position. Former Limestone...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

3 arrested in Lawrence County drug bust

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Former Limestone Co. Sheriff has rehearing denied

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s application for a rehearing. On Sept 30, the Court denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit court. The appeal of Blakely’s conviction and to have the trial moved back to the circuit court was based on the legitimacy of the presiding judge.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County child killer found dead in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Early morning house fire claims life in Jones Chapel

CULLMAN, Ala. – An overnight house fire has claimed the life of a Cullman County man. Rodney Ray Persall, 68, died in the fire on Co. Rd. 940 according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  Volunteer fire departments from Jones Chapel, Crane Hill, Logan and Sardis responded to the fire in addition to deputies from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and State of Alabama Fire Marshall.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

