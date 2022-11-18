Read full article on original website
Related
Deputy’s actions ‘justified’ in Lawrence County shooting death
The actions that a Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy took on August 6, 2022, that led to one man's death have been "justified," according to a press release.
Grand jury rules deputy justified in fatal shooting of north Alabama man
A grand jury has ruled that the fatal shooting in August of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies was justified. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett said in a statement that no further investigation is expected. The deputy who fired the shot has never been publicly identified.
WSMV
Man shoots himself in front of customers at Lawrenceburg restaurant, police say
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several bystanders, including off-duty officers at a restaurant in Lawrenceburg, stepped in after a man attempted to take his own life in front of over 100 people. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Lawrenceburg Police Department was called to Hinie’s BBQ on North Locust Avenue. According...
WAAY-TV
Two killed, juvenile passenger injured in Franklin County crash
Two people were killed in a Franklin County crash on Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says 22-year-old Nicolas Perez, of Russellville, was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Ashley Sims, of Tuscumbia. Perez was transported to Russellville...
WAFF
Man arrested after alleged involvement in overnight Madison County shooting
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on Thursday night after Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in New Market. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, deputies found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived on scene. The victim was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) personnel.
Two arrested in Huntsville after police pursuit
Huntsville Police say a vehicle pursuit ended with the arrest of two people Saturday evening. Police spokesperson Rosalind White says the pursuit involved a vehicle allegedly involved in a theft at a business in the 3100 block of Memorial Parkway. White says the theft occurred around 5:42 p.m. The pursuit ended in the area of […]
Mother of man killed seven years ago pleads with DA to close the case
The family of Jordan Tyler Berryhill cannot figure out why the case of the woman charged with his death has taken so long to prosecute.
WAFF
Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville. Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville. New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position. Updated: 5 hours ago. New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position. Former Limestone...
WHNT-TV
3 arrested in Lawrence County drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.
WAFF
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff has rehearing denied
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s application for a rehearing. On Sept 30, the Court denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit court. The appeal of Blakely’s conviction and to have the trial moved back to the circuit court was based on the legitimacy of the presiding judge.
Huntsville man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found "unresponsive" in his cell earlier this week.
Trial set after Florence strangling suspect pleads not guilty
A Florence man accused of repeatedly strangling his ex-girlfriend unconscious has pleaded not guilty to the multiple domestic violence charges against him.
Man charged with murdering wife could be released into recovery program, court order shows
A Madison man accused of murdering his wife in front of their child could soon be released into a substance recovery program.
Trial set for one man charged with capital murder in ‘drug deal gone bad’
23-year-old Jaylon McKinnley Draper was charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of Samantha Coyner, 19, on Hillwood Drive in what prosecutors called a "drug deal gone bad."
Huntsville City Magistrate ‘no longer’ a city employee: spokesperson
A Huntsville City Magistrate charged with menacing earlier this year is no longer a city employee, a spokesperson told News 19.
wbrc.com
ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has revealed more information about a crash that killed three teens in Cullman County last Friday. The 17-year-old driver was attempting to get away from Hanceville Police at the time of the crash, according to ALEA. Police have not yet...
WAAY-TV
Madison County child killer found dead in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
Cullman County man dies from injuries in Morgan County crash
A Vinemont man died this morning from injuries receiving during a Thursday night crash. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened on Eva Road near Alabama 67, about five miles east of Somerville, at about 10:28 p.m. Thursday. Alvin D. Gillon, 67, was...
Early morning house fire claims life in Jones Chapel
CULLMAN, Ala. – An overnight house fire has claimed the life of a Cullman County man. Rodney Ray Persall, 68, died in the fire on Co. Rd. 940 according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. Volunteer fire departments from Jones Chapel, Crane Hill, Logan and Sardis responded to the fire in addition to deputies from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and State of Alabama Fire Marshall.
Court approves DNA testing of Mason Sisk in preparation for murder case retrial
The prosecution’s first attempt to try Mason Sisk for the 2019 murder of five family members in Elkmont ended in a mistrial in late September.
Comments / 0