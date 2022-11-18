Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
DARRELL RICHARD DECKER
Darrell Richard Decker, 78, of Lebanon, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his wife Karrin Decker of Lebanon; two daughters, Stacy Lea Stuart and husband Chris of Kansas City, Mo.; and Lisa Decker of Lebanon; two sons, Darrell Richard Decker and wife Dawn of Buckhorn and Darrin Decker and wife Joy of Covington, Wash.; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a number of brothers and sisters.
Laclede Record
CLARENCE LAWSON
Clarence Lawson, 98, of Jefferson City, formerly of Falcon, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Jefferson City. Arrangements for Clarence Lawson are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.
Laclede Record
RUBY LEE WILSON
Ruby Lee Wilson, 77, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in her home. She was born Dec. 21, 1944, in Hickman, Ky. to Fred Neeley and Ferrel Cravens. On March 12, 1975, she was united in marriage to Richard Wayne Wilson and they shared 38 years together before his death on Oct. 6, 2013. She also was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Agnes Gardner; a son, Johnny Gardner Jr.; a brother, Jesse Cravens, and a sister, Martha Ellis.
KYTV
Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindsey’s, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsay, grandson...
Carthage Wins Big over Lebanon and is Back in the State Semis
Carthage went on the road and got the win over Lebanon 35-14 in the Class 5 State Quarterfinals. They advance to the semis where they will face Francis Howell (12-0). The Tigers will host that game next Saturday at 1 p.m.
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KYTV
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
KYTV
2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
Laclede Record
WILLIAM DAVID “DAVE’’ RODDEN
William David “Dave’’ Rodden, 53, of Dixon, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Dixon. He was born July 25, 1969, to William Don Rodden and Patsy Ann Peckenpaugh Johnson. Dave was first married to Gabrielle Olma of Germany. In May of 2000 he was...
C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue trailer stolen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Saturday afternoon, around 4:45 pm, a trailer belonging to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescues was stolen from a location at 3880 W Sunshine, Springfield, MO. According to surveillance pictures provided by C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue, the vehicle associated with the crime looks to be a grey GMC SUV, as seen in the pictures below. Side […]
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
KYTV
One victim in critial condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after an overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. According to Springfield Police, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 304 W. Walnut St., near the Walnut and Patton Ave. intersection. Police...
KYTV
Construction begins on arena at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds; Can Springfield win bidding wars for events?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is getting a new multi-purpose arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds that’s targeted to be finished by September 2023. Area leaders hope the $25 million facility will attract more regional and national events, although the competition in attracting those events isn’t just about having excellent facilities.
KYTV
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
Meteorologist Nick Kelly has skies staying clear and temperatures warming up from Sunday through early next week. However, he still sees a storm system wanting to change our weather up for the Thanksgiving Weekend. Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches. Updated: 9 hours...
KYTV
What to expect if you attend the Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Mayor Ken McClure will be lighting the tree at Park Central Square Saturday evening, but after a packed schedule of events you and your family can enjoy. The tree will light up at 7:55 p.m. This is a free event to attend with your family...
Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTTS
Bicyclist Dies After Crash In Springfield
(KTTS News) — A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup in Springfield last month has died. Police say Joseph Hamer, 55, from Springfield was riding his bike at Kansas and Division when he was hit. The crash happened on October 12. Hamer died on October 14. It was...
KYTV
Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families around Springfield were able to get free Thanksgiving meals Saturday from James River Church and Embassy of Hope Springfield. At James River, more than 800 volunteers, across the four James River campuses, gave out 1,900 baskets, equating to around 19,000 meals. James River Church Executive...
KYTV
City of Springfield announces new arena project at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt received the Missourian in the Arena Award. City of Springfield begins preparations for Route 66′s 100th birthday party. Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe traveled to Springfield to discuss the important 100-year anniversary happening in 2026.
Shooting in north Springfield leaves one person injured, SPD investigating
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that has led to one person being injured in a north Springfield parking lot Saturday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 2422 W Division St. with reports of gunshots being fired. When officers arrived they found a person with […]
