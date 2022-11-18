Ruby Lee Wilson, 77, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in her home. She was born Dec. 21, 1944, in Hickman, Ky. to Fred Neeley and Ferrel Cravens. On March 12, 1975, she was united in marriage to Richard Wayne Wilson and they shared 38 years together before his death on Oct. 6, 2013. She also was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Agnes Gardner; a son, Johnny Gardner Jr.; a brother, Jesse Cravens, and a sister, Martha Ellis.

