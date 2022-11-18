ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, MO

Laclede Record

DARRELL RICHARD DECKER

Darrell Richard Decker, 78, of Lebanon, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his wife Karrin Decker of Lebanon; two daughters, Stacy Lea Stuart and husband Chris of Kansas City, Mo.; and Lisa Decker of Lebanon; two sons, Darrell Richard Decker and wife Dawn of Buckhorn and Darrin Decker and wife Joy of Covington, Wash.; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a number of brothers and sisters.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

CLARENCE LAWSON

Clarence Lawson, 98, of Jefferson City, formerly of Falcon, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Jefferson City. Arrangements for Clarence Lawson are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Laclede Record

RUBY LEE WILSON

Ruby Lee Wilson, 77, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in her home. She was born Dec. 21, 1944, in Hickman, Ky. to Fred Neeley and Ferrel Cravens. On March 12, 1975, she was united in marriage to Richard Wayne Wilson and they shared 38 years together before his death on Oct. 6, 2013. She also was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Agnes Gardner; a son, Johnny Gardner Jr.; a brother, Jesse Cravens, and a sister, Martha Ellis.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindsey’s, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsay, grandson...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

WILLIAM DAVID “DAVE’’ RODDEN

William David “Dave’’ Rodden, 53, of Dixon, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Dixon. He was born July 25, 1969, to William Don Rodden and Patsy Ann Peckenpaugh Johnson. Dave was first married to Gabrielle Olma of Germany. In May of 2000 he was...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue trailer stolen in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Saturday afternoon, around 4:45 pm, a trailer belonging to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescues was stolen from a location at 3880 W Sunshine, Springfield, MO. According to surveillance pictures provided by C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue, the vehicle associated with the crime looks to be a grey GMC SUV, as seen in the pictures below. Side […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
BOLIVAR, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Bicyclist Dies After Crash In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup in Springfield last month has died. Police say Joseph Hamer, 55, from Springfield was riding his bike at Kansas and Division when he was hit. The crash happened on October 12. Hamer died on October 14. It was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

