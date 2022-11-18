Read full article on original website
foodlogistics.com
The Cold Chain Logistics Journey of Avocado Toast
On a mid-winter Sunday in New York City, a family ducks into their neighborhood cafe and orders their favorite breakfast: avocado toast. Naturally, being in New York, the avocado toast has far more than just avocado; it’s loaded with arugula, tomatoes and mozzarella. The journey of avocado toast is...
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes
The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
Foster Farms recalls 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco that may contain plastic
Foster Farms is recalling nearly 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco warehouse stores after some customers found pieces of hard, clear plastic in their frozen meat, federal inspectors said. The fully cooked, breaded chicken breast patties are sold frozen in 80-ounce plastic bags. The products were produced Aug. 11...
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires
Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
The Daily South
Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco
Time to check your freezers. Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco stores. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic. The recall...
Consumer Reports.org
Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese
At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
Turkey stock: Easy, economical way to use more of the bird
Making turkey stock is a great way to use what you have on hand post-Thanksgiving
Thrillist
Hundreds of Cases of Smoked Salmon Recalled in 4 States
Seven Seas International USA, LLC is voluntarily recalling 540 cases of its Giant Food Private Label Sockeye Smoked Salmon, according to a Food and Drug Administration notice. Giant Food distributed the salmon to stores in Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Delaware, and the product is potentially contaminated with Listeria. The...
The Biggest Crops in the U.S.
These days, everyone is likely feeling the pinch of rising food prices. Food is the third biggest expenditure for American households, behind housing and transportation, and rose to 12.4% of household spending in 2021. As of September 2022, grocery store food prices were 13% higher than in September last year, according to the USDA.
Iowa's race for short, weather-sturdy corn
Corn genetics is trending to far shorter stalks with some limited new varieties hitting fields next spring, Myron Stine, president of the Adel-based Stine Seed Co., tells Axios.Why it matters: The stocky stalks produce higher yields and are more resistant to wind.Short corn is planted closer together and can produce as much as 15% higher yield, Stine said.They can also make it easier to apply herbicides, potentially lowering production costs.Driving the news: Bayer — the nation's largest seed seller — plans to market short-corn varieties in 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported this month.Yes, but: Stine — a company best...
Baozun Emerges from E-Commerce Shadows with Gap China Purchase
Baozun’s newly purchased Gap Greater China operation will become the cornerstone for its new brand management unit. The Alibaba-backed company is looking for new growth venues as its core business as an e-commerce tools provider stalls. By Shirley Lau. Baozun Inc. BZUN, a sort of “Shopify of China,” raised...
USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies
WASHINGTON (AP) —U.S. agriculture officials proposed changes Thursday to the federal program that helps pay the grocery bills for low-income pregnant women, babies and young children, including extending a bump in payments for fresh fruits and vegetables allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The update also adds more whole grains,...
Popculture
Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall
Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate December 2022 SNAP Payments?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive another sizable payment in December, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023....
