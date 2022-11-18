ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

upmc.com

Pittsburgh Magazine Honors 5 UPMC Nurses for Their Dedication and Commitment to Health Care

Pittsburgh Magazine annually honors some of the greatest nursing professionals in the field regionally. Five UPMC nurses are award recipients this year and eight are honorable mentions. These UPMC health care professionals continue to set the stage for excellence and display their commitment to nursing and health care in the Pittsburgh area.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Water warning issued in Westmoreland County

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
mediafeed.org

How much will the Indiana University of Pennsylvania really cost you?

Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) is a research-focused university located in, you guessed it, Indiana, Pennsylvania. IUP tuition for 2021/22 was $13,144 for in-state students and $18,897 for out-of-state students. The national average for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students. Costs for 2021-22.
INDIANA, PA
Tribune-Review

MAWC, union reach new labor deal

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County and a union representing more than 260 workers have agreed to a new five-year labor contract. Authority board members last week approved the collective bargaining agreement with the Utility Workers of America Local 164 that includes pay raises totaling 14% over the life of the deal.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PNC Bank reportedly set to close multiple branches in early 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's biggest bank is reportedly set to close 25 branches. According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, PNC Bank announced closures in seven states. None of the cuts are coming in the Pittsburgh metro area. In October, the bank announced 20 branch consolidations. Three of those were in the Pittsburgh area, and now 45 of them will be in the first six weeks of 2023.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Emergency crews fought a house fire in Brentwood Saturday night. A member of the Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to the 100 block of Catskill Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Firefighters said residents were in the home when the fire began but were...
BRENTWOOD, PA
WITF

CNX fined $200K for natural gas-related spills in Greene County

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has fined the natural gas drilling company CNX for spilling natural gas production fluids at well sites in Greene County. The spills took place between 2019 and 2021, all in Richhill Township. The largest spill took place on Sept. 18, 2019, in which approximately...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County water authority warns customers after finding high level of chemical

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - The Municipal Water Authority of Westmoreland County found high levels of a potentially dangerous chemical in the system, impacting thousands of customers.it's called haloacetic acid and while the water authority says the levels of the stuff are safe now, folks still need to pay attention. According to the MAWC, the issue began back in October when higher-than-normal levels of haloacetic acid were discovered in a sample taken from the Indian Creek water treatment plant in Fayette County in late October. Haloacetic acid is a substance created when chlorine is added to the water purification process...
cranberryeagle.com

Snow squall to impact southern Butler County

Southern Butler County could see more wintry weather Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh. According to a news release, a dangerous snow squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are possible. Residents in Meridian, Evans...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire tears through home overnight

KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

