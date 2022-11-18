Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Butler Health System and Excela Health Enter Into Definitive Agreement to Merge
BUTLER, Pa. – Officials at Butler Health System and Excela Health today announced that after a period of due diligence the parties have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two organizations into a new health system. Following a Letter of Intent that was announced in early June,...
upmc.com
Pittsburgh Magazine Honors 5 UPMC Nurses for Their Dedication and Commitment to Health Care
Pittsburgh Magazine annually honors some of the greatest nursing professionals in the field regionally. Five UPMC nurses are award recipients this year and eight are honorable mentions. These UPMC health care professionals continue to set the stage for excellence and display their commitment to nursing and health care in the Pittsburgh area.
Water warning issued in Westmoreland County
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is alerting around 50,000 homeowners and businesses south of Route 30 about an elevated level of haloacetic acid in drinking water. According to MAWC, a routine sampling on October 26 found the chemical was found to be above the acceptable level. The company says...
wdiy.org
New Ethane Cracker, Beneficiary of PA’s Largest-Ever State Subsidy, Opens in Beaver County
Shell’s brand-new ethane cracker in Beaver County is now in operation. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports the company made the announcement Tuesday. Read the full story at: https://www.alleghenyfront.org/shells-ethane-cracker-near-pittsburgh-begins-operations/. (Original air-date: 11/18/22)
mediafeed.org
How much will the Indiana University of Pennsylvania really cost you?
Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) is a research-focused university located in, you guessed it, Indiana, Pennsylvania. IUP tuition for 2021/22 was $13,144 for in-state students and $18,897 for out-of-state students. The national average for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students. Costs for 2021-22.
MAWC, union reach new labor deal
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County and a union representing more than 260 workers have agreed to a new five-year labor contract. Authority board members last week approved the collective bargaining agreement with the Utility Workers of America Local 164 that includes pay raises totaling 14% over the life of the deal.
PNC Bank reportedly set to close multiple branches in early 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's biggest bank is reportedly set to close 25 branches. According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, PNC Bank announced closures in seven states. None of the cuts are coming in the Pittsburgh metro area. In October, the bank announced 20 branch consolidations. Three of those were in the Pittsburgh area, and now 45 of them will be in the first six weeks of 2023.
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Emergency crews fought a house fire in Brentwood Saturday night. A member of the Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to the 100 block of Catskill Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Firefighters said residents were in the home when the fire began but were...
Bonfire Shortcut to close for the day Monday in Allegheny Township
The well-traveled Bonfire Shortcut detour along White Cloud Road in Allegheny Township will close most of the day on Monday. The road is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. up until 5 p.m. Township Supervisor James Morabito said township crews need to repair the road for winter. The Bonfire...
CNX fined $200K for natural gas-related spills in Greene County
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has fined the natural gas drilling company CNX for spilling natural gas production fluids at well sites in Greene County. The spills took place between 2019 and 2021, all in Richhill Township. The largest spill took place on Sept. 18, 2019, in which approximately...
Westmoreland County water authority warns customers after finding high level of chemical
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - The Municipal Water Authority of Westmoreland County found high levels of a potentially dangerous chemical in the system, impacting thousands of customers.it's called haloacetic acid and while the water authority says the levels of the stuff are safe now, folks still need to pay attention. According to the MAWC, the issue began back in October when higher-than-normal levels of haloacetic acid were discovered in a sample taken from the Indian Creek water treatment plant in Fayette County in late October. Haloacetic acid is a substance created when chlorine is added to the water purification process...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Venango County, Surrounding Areas
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Venango County and surrounding areas due to snowy weather. According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area. The affected...
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Gatto's Harley-Davidson showroom set to open as watercraft hub in Tarentum
The Harleys have roared out of Gatto Cycle Shop along East Sixth Avenue in Tarentum, and the owners are transitioning the space to all things water-related to meet an increasing local demand. Jet skis and wave runners already are filling the Gatto Cycle Shop Marine Center, which is expected to...
Workers at 6 Pittsburgh Starbucks strike, demanding better wages and guaranteed shifts
Starbucks workers at six locations across Pittsburgh went on strike Thursday as part of a nationwide strike of employees at more than 100 stores, disrupting Red Cup Day, one of the company’s most profitable promotional events. But striking workers at the Bloomfield location had their own red cups to...
Meijer offering free service for SNAP recipients
If you receive SNAP benefits, Meijer is waiving the home delivery fee for you for a short time.
cranberryeagle.com
Snow squall to impact southern Butler County
Southern Butler County could see more wintry weather Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of Pittsburgh. According to a news release, a dangerous snow squall was detected at 12:30 p.m. near Cranberry. Dangerous road conditions for Interstate 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are possible. Residents in Meridian, Evans...
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
North Allegheny school board narrowly votes to cut library secretary positions
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — More than a hundred people packed North Allegheny’s school board meeting Wednesday evening. Most of the crowd was there to support library secretary positions on the chopping block. In September, we told you 12 positions could be cut. In the last month, that number...
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Comments / 3