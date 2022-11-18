Read full article on original website
bemidjinow.com
MnDOT wraps up 2022 construction season
MnDOT has wrapped up its 2022 construction season with nearly 260 projects in the books. According to a release, one of the more notable projects was the Highway 71 project in Bemidji, with a resurface, a new roundabout and nine intersection improvements. MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger says the robust season...
lptv.org
St. Philip’s in Bemidji Purchases Nearby Building for New Daycare Center and Parish Space
A new childcare option is coming to Bemidji. St. Philip’s Church recently closed on the nearby 602 Beltrami Building and plans to repurpose it into a daycare center. But even with the recent acquisition of the building, steps need to be fulfilled before a new center can open. St....
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Nov. 17
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Nov. 17. Adult male arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW. Welfare Check, 11:47 p.m. Female placed under arrest for multiple offenses...
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident
A Brainerd man was seriously injured after colliding with deer and subsequently rolling his vehicle over near Pequot Lakes. According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18 at 6:06 a.m., deputies received a report of a vehicle accident in Maple Township on County Road 1. Upon arriving to the scene, officials learned a Waste Partners truck was heading south when two deer entered the roadway. The driver, an unidentified 50-year-old male, ended up colliding with the deer and his vehicle proceeded to rollover, leaving the roadway.
