MGM Employees Offered Contract Extensions As Amazon Fold-Up Takes Shape – The Dish
EXCLUSIVE: The process of integrating MGM into the broader Amazon universe is starting to gain momentum eight months after the $8.5B sale by the tech giant was completed. Deadline understands that employees across MGM’s television and film business who have contracts have been offered one-year extensions as Amazon begins to bring the vaunted Hollywood studio inside its entertainment division. This follows the first step in combining the workforces which involved looking at the executive levels within Amazon Studios and MGM and aligning the structures at the two companies. The new contracts for MGM staffers, who could opt out, go through December 31,...
theplaylist.net
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”
Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’
Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Admits Everyone Threw Up When Filming Jet Scenes
Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year and was a huge hit at the box office. The long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. Earlier this month, the movie was finally released on Blu-ray with a whole lot of exciting special features to enjoy. The filmmakers are probably quite relieved by the movie's success considering some of the difficulties that went into the production. Recently, director Joseph Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Miles Teller (Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw), and Jennifer Connelly (Penny Benjamin) for an awards season panel hosted by Deadline. During the conversation, it was revealed that everyone got sick while filming the jet scenes.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
Lucasfilm Announces Studio Ghibli Collaboration ‘Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies’
Studio Ghibli has cooked up something sweet with Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Co. It was announced Friday evening that Ghibli director Katsuya Kondo has helmed the hand-drawn short “Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies” to debut Saturday November 12 on Disney+ in celebration of the third anniversary of Disney+ and the popular “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian.” The famed Japanese animation studio had tweeted the Lucasfilm logo earlier in the week indicating that a collaboration was in the works. It was a message amplified by at least one Disney executive. Walt Disney Pictures’ President of Marketing Asad Ayaz retweeted the Studio Ghibli...
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
Benzinga
BELLATOR MMA ANNOUNCES NEW SPONSORSHIP DEAL WITH BLACKHAWK TIRE
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - BELLATOR MMA, a leading global mixed martial arts organization, is proud to announce the addition of a new sponsorship from BLACKHAWK Tire. BLACKHAWK Tire will be a part of each domestic BELLATOR event with in-cage signage and co-branded posts across all BELLATOR social media channels. Branding for both begins this week in conjunction with BELLATOR 288, taking place Friday, Nov. 18 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago and airing live on SHOWTIME® at 9 p.m. ET.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Launch Production Company Designed to Increase Streaming Profits for Artists
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are expanding their lifelong creative partnership in a big way. In an interview with the New York Times, the two actors announced the formation of Artists Equity, a new production company aimed at giving artists a larger share of streaming profits. The company has already raised over $100 million in financing, primarily from the investment firm RedBird Capital Partners. Affleck serves as CEO and Damon as the company’s chief creative officer. Affleck plans to exclusively work on Artists Equity films moving forward, while Damon has pledged to star in an undisclosed number of films for the...
theplaylist.net
‘Streets Of Rage’: Lionsgate & ‘John Wick’ Creator Derek Kolstad To Team Up For A Movie Adaption Of Brawler Video Game
Derek Kolstad and Lionsgate already have a great working relationship thanks to the “John Wick” franchise. And that series shows no signs of slowing down, with “John Wick: Chapter 4” hitting theaters on March 24, 2023 and two spinoffs, Les Wiseman‘s “Ballerina” with Ana de Armas and the Starz prequel “The Continental,” also on the way. But it looks like Kolstad has something else he’s cooking up with Lionsgate, too.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release on Disney Plus might be delayed
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made more than $331 million so far at the international box office, with $181 million coming from the US alone. That’s a strong start but not a surprising one. This isn’t just an MCU story. It’s the Black Panther 2 sequel that we were all eagerly anticipating, especially considering Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing. But Wakanda Forever’s box office success is also a problem for the Disney Plus release, as Disney might delay the Black Panther 2 streaming premiere.
Hulu's Dust - What We Know So Far
Though they may lack the high-profile output of competitors like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video, Hulu remains one of the preeminent producers of original streaming productions. And to date, the streamer has offered up a slate of films and series that have spanned the genre gamut. Perhaps a little bit more than their counterparts, however, Hulu's slate of originals has regularly featured genre works, with the streamer even partnering with Blumhouse Productions for two seasons of genre madness with the "Into the Dark" anthology series. And the streamer most recently delivered what is arguably the best film in the hit-or-miss "Predator" franchise with the release of 2022's "Prey."
The New Release Dates for 19 Highly Anticipated Movies
Few industries were more profoundly disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak than the motion-picture business. Theaters closed, workers were idled, some stars passed away, and projects were delayed or scrapped altogether. After more than two-and-a-half years of living with the pandemic, society has returned to normal, more or less. But the echoes of the outbreak still […]
Benzinga
With Elon Musk's 'Brash And Impulsive' Decisions, 'Twitter Will Not Die Instantly… But May Decay Over Time,' Says Company's Ex-India Head
Apart from many Twitter users who think the platform’s days are numbered, the microblogging site’s former India head also expressed concerns, calling Elon Musk's decisions "brash and impulsive." What Happened: Manish Maheshwari, who has seen Twitter in and out during his days as the south Asian nation’s head,...
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Benzinga
Amélie Tremblay's 4-Step Playbook For Becoming A Model: 'Anyone Can Do It Now'
There’s probably never been a better time to get involved in modeling. “The industry has changed so much since the pandemic,” explained Amélie Tremblay in an interview. “There is increased diversity – height, size and color – across the board.”. The 26-year-old French Canadian...
Vox
Hollywood’s Black film problem, explained by Elvis Mitchell
Over the past few years, movies like Black Panther and Get Out have raked in both accolades and box office returns, and the Oscar nominations hit new diversity records. To the casual observer, it may seem like Hollywood has made massive strides in moving from being overwhelmingly dominated by white actors, directors, and writers and toward a more inclusive environment. But from the standpoint of history, it’s startling how little has changed — and what that tells us about the industry.
