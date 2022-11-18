Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
DWIGHT “DUB’’ BAKER JR.
Dwight “Dub’’ Baker Jr., 69, of Richland, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Richland. He was born April 21, 1953, in Lebanon, Mo. to Dwight Ward Baker Sr. and Erma Sloan Baker. On Sept. 24, 1972, he was united in marriage with Connie Ann Barwick. He was...
Laclede Record
DARRELL RICHARD DECKER
Darrell Richard Decker, 78, of Lebanon, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his wife Karrin Decker of Lebanon; two daughters, Stacy Lea Stuart and husband Chris of Kansas City, Mo.; and Lisa Decker of Lebanon; two sons, Darrell Richard Decker and wife Dawn of Buckhorn and Darrin Decker and wife Joy of Covington, Wash.; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a number of brothers and sisters.
Laclede Record
RUBY LEE WILSON
Ruby Lee Wilson, 77, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in her home. She was born Dec. 21, 1944, in Hickman, Ky. to Fred Neeley and Ferrel Cravens. On March 12, 1975, she was united in marriage to Richard Wayne Wilson and they shared 38 years together before his death on Oct. 6, 2013. She also was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Agnes Gardner; a son, Johnny Gardner Jr.; a brother, Jesse Cravens, and a sister, Martha Ellis.
KYTV
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
KYTV
Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.
The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. O-Zone: Missouri State 75, Middle Tennessee State 51. Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting. Updated: 21 hours ago. Branson first responders are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred at a home near...
Laclede Record
Carthage uses turnovers to get past Lebanon in quarterfinal round
Another football season ended for the Lebanon High School on Saturday afternoon as the Carthage Tigers used the turnover battle to their advantage, winning 35-14 in the Class 5 state quarterfinals. With the loss, it marks five of the past six years the season has ended in the quarterfinal round.
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
morgancountypress.com
12-Point Buck for Cooper Howard
Cooper Howard, 10, of Stover, shot his first buck on opening day of firearms deer season Saturday, Nov. 12. He harvested the 12-pointer with a Remington .243-caliber rifle at 100 yards with one shot. He was hunting with his grandfather “Pawpaw” Donnie Howard on private land in Benton County. (submitted photo)
Missouri mystery: The indestructible Pensmore Castle
The person who owns the 72,000-square-foot Pensmore Castle wants it torn down and rebuilt.
KYTV
Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families around Springfield were able to get free Thanksgiving meals Saturday from James River Church and Embassy of Hope Springfield. At James River, more than 800 volunteers, across the four James River campuses, gave out 1,900 baskets, equating to around 19,000 meals. James River Church Executive...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KYTV
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
Today is last day to sign up for free toys and food from Salvation Army
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those who want to take advantage of the Salvation Army’s Gifts of the Season program need to sign up today if they want free toys and food this season. Greene and Christian County households with children 16 and younger, seniors 60 and older, and disabled people will be able to participate in […]
5-Year-Old Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Moutain Grove (Moutain Grove, TX)
According to the Texas Highway Patrol, a motorcycle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Texas County. Officials confirmed that a 5-year-old was injured due to the accident.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week
Springfield man to be sentenced this week for federal child sexual exploitation charges. Kody Ryan Kelso will learn his sentence this week in federal court for child sexual exploitation charges. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday morning. One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. Updated: 7...
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
KRMS Radio
Crash In Morgan County Injures One
A complicated 3 vehicle wreck in Morgan County left one person injured on Tuesday evening. The Highway Patrol Report explains that a GMC pickup was in the roadway preparing to pull a car from a ditch beside Missouri 52 just west of Bridge Lane when a third vehicle approached. That...
933kwto.com
Prosecutors Charge 2 in Springfield Car Theft
Two men are now facing charges after allegedly stealing a car from a student near the Missouri State University campus in early November. According to police, Marshfield native Jordan Dickerson and Antonio Benford of Bernie approached the victim on November 6 near a home on Cherry Street near the Sigma Kappa sorority house.
KYTV
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Dollar General in Springfield. Officers responded to the Dollar General at 2422 West Division Street for a possible robbery a little before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the man outside the store shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police don’t believe his injuries are life-threatening.
