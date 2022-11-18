Read full article on original website
NME
BTS earn first Album Of The Year Grammy nomination as a featured artist, score three nominations in total
BTS have been nominated for three separate awards at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, including an Album Of The Year nod as a featured artist. The full nominations list for the 2023 Grammy Awards was unveiled today (November 16), confirming that the K-pop juggernauts are vying for a total of three nominations for the upcoming awards, making them the most nominated K-pop act in history. This also marks the third consecutive year they’ve been nominated at the coveted Grammy Awards.
Fans React to Taylor Swift Becoming First Artist Ever to Occupy Entire ‘Billboard’ Top 10
Taylor Swift's Midnights is officially a history-maker. On Oct. 31, Swift became the first artist to occupy all top ten slots simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The songs featured in the top 10 on the Hot 100 include TikTok ear worm "Vigilante Sh--" and fan-favorite "Lavender Haze," as well as Lana Del Rey collaboration "Snow on the Beach."
Missy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards
Making her American Music Awards debut, Brazillian pop star Anitta called on Hip-Hop heavyweight Missy Elliott to get the job done. On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the 29-year-old entranced the audience in sleek all-black stagewear and stand-out sequin boots. Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, Anitta began her performance with a seductive rendition of her viral track “Envolver.” The song earned the musician the Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number-one status on Spotify.More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax FigureStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American...
Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener
Pink delivered a delightful live debut of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” as she opened the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer showed up to the awards show on rollerskates and transformed the Microsoft Theater into “Pink’s Rink,” accompanied by a large set of dancers as she emulated the positive energy of her new single. The performance opened with a pre-taped segment that was reminiscent of the song’s colorful and campy music video. “Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records/There go all of my clothes,” she sang. “Never gonna not dance again.” The performance...
24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away
With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Among Victims Killed in Seoul Halloween Crowd Tragedy
K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan, 24, was among the victims of the Seoul Halloween crowd crush that claimed more than 150 lives. Jihan’s death was confirmed by his two agencies, who released a joint statement to Instagram. The statement read, “I am heartbroken to be greeted with sad...
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet
Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.
Bad Bunny Makes Grammys History With First Spanish-Language Album Of The Year Nomination
The reggaeton star snagged the momentous nod for “Un Verano Sin Ti.”
Bustle
Taylor Swift Is Losing Her Mind After The Grammys Nominated “All Too Well”
The Grammys just recognized Taylor Swift’s favorite song of hers, and she’s not sure how to cope. The 11-time Grammy winner received four more Grammy nominations on Nov. 15, including Song of the Year for her landmark “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” and took to her Instagram Story to give her initial reaction. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” she began. “All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.”
NME
Taylor Swift says she could “scream for 10 minutes straight” following Grammys 2023 nomination
Taylor Swift has said she could “scream for 10 minutes straight” following her Grammy nomination for Song Of The Year. The singer-songwriter’s 10 minute re-recorded version of ‘All Too Well’ appears in the aforementioned category along with the likes of Adele (‘Easy On Me’), Beyoncé (‘Break My Soul’) and Harry Styles (‘As It Was’).
NME
EVERGLOW team up with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on new track ‘Ghost Light’
K-pop girl group EVERGLOW have joined forces with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on a new song titled ‘Ghost Light’. On November 18, TheFatRat and EVERGLOW unveiled a mesmerising visualiser for their collaboration track ‘Ghost Light’, now out on streaming platforms. The former is best known for producing music for the video game Dota 2.
ETOnline.com
BTS Wins First-Ever AMAs K-Pop Award for Favorite K-Pop Artist
BTS just made music history at the 2022 American Music Awards! Taking home the trophy for Favorite K-Pop Artist at Sunday night's show, BTS earned the award show's first-ever K-Pop dedicated award. The group previously nabbed awards in the Favorite Artist and Pop/Rock categories but with an award all their...
Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She and Jay-Z Tie for Most Nominations in History
Beyoncé’s dance album has twirled to the top of the Grammys list: She’s the leading contender at the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations. The pop star’s house effort Renaissance is up for album of the year while her No. 1 hit, “Break My Soul,” earned bids for song and record of the year. She also earned three R&B nominations, one for her Oscar-nominated track “Be Alive” and two in the dance category — a first for the singer.
Hypebae
Jisoo and Camila Cabello Unexpectedly Team Up on Stage at BLACKPINK Concert
BLACKPINK has concluded their long-awaited North American tour, finishing off in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. While the BORN PINK concert featured never-before-seen performances such as Jennie‘s unreleased solo track, Jisoo surprised fans with an unexpected collaboration with Camila Cabello. The K-pop star took the stage with to...
NME
Watch Cardi B and Glorilla’s energetic ‘Tomorrow 2’ performance at American Music Awards
Cardi B and Glorilla joined forces at last night’s (November 20) American Music Awards – watch them perform ‘Tomorrow 2’ below. The pair’s new collaboration, a remix of Glorilla’s recent single ‘Tomorrow’, was released in September. ‘Tomorrow’ was released earlier this summer and followed GloRilla’s viral TikTok hit ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’.
Inside Nova
Channing Tatum to star in spy thriller Red Shirt
Channing Tatum has been cast in the spy thriller 'Red Shirt'. The 42-year-old actor is attached to star in the new film that is based on an original pitch from Simon Kinberg with David Leitch directing. Details about the film are vague but it is expected to be a new...
Taylor Swift Sweeps 2022 AMAs With Six of Six Wins, Thanks Fans for ‘My Happiness’
AMAs (Taylor’s Version), for sure! Taylor Swift completely dominated the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night, as she took home all six of the awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year. “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that. And I really feel like that’s down to the fact that you the fans made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make,” Swift said as she accepted the major award for the seventh time in her career. “I found that...
Nicky Jam Shares The Stage With Young Aspiring Singers at the Latin Grammys
Actor and singer Nicky Jam is no stranger to the Latin Grammys stage, and this year, he performed a touching rendition of “El Perdon” as he shared the stage with young singers from the Latin Grammys Cultural Foundation. He performed the song alongside a live band, on a stage designed as a recording studio. The setup was particularly special because it foreshadowed the surprise that awaited the young singers: They also received a donated grant from Jam to support their musical careers. At this year’s Latin Grammys, Nicky Jam was nominated for Best Urban Song and Best Reggaeton Performance,...
ETOnline.com
Bad Bunny Wins Big at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs
Bad Bunny just won big at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. The Puerto Rican singer, who led the pack with 10 nominations, took home five trophies at Thursday night's show in Las Vegas. Bad Bunny's album, Un Verano Sin Ti, not only blew up the charts in 2022, it proved to be a big hit at the Latin Grammys as well, with the singer winning the award for Urban Music Album of the Year for the LP.
