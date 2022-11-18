ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

BTS earn first Album Of The Year Grammy nomination as a featured artist, score three nominations in total

BTS have been nominated for three separate awards at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, including an Album Of The Year nod as a featured artist. The full nominations list for the 2023 Grammy Awards was unveiled today (November 16), confirming that the K-pop juggernauts are vying for a total of three nominations for the upcoming awards, making them the most nominated K-pop act in history. This also marks the third consecutive year they’ve been nominated at the coveted Grammy Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Missy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards

Making her American Music Awards debut, Brazillian pop star Anitta called on Hip-Hop heavyweight Missy Elliott to get the job done. On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the 29-year-old entranced the audience in sleek all-black stagewear and stand-out sequin boots. Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, Anitta began her performance with a seductive rendition of her viral track “Envolver.” The song earned the musician the Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number-one status on Spotify.More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax FigureStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener

Pink delivered a delightful live debut of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” as she opened the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer showed up to the awards show on rollerskates and transformed the Microsoft Theater into “Pink’s Rink,” accompanied by a large set of dancers as she emulated the positive energy of her new single. The performance opened with a pre-taped segment that was reminiscent of the song’s colorful and campy music video. “Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records/There go all of my clothes,” she sang. “Never gonna not dance again.” The performance...
Distractify

24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away

With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
FLORIDA STATE
E! News

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet

Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.
Bustle

Taylor Swift Is Losing Her Mind After The Grammys Nominated “All Too Well”

The Grammys just recognized Taylor Swift’s favorite song of hers, and she’s not sure how to cope. The 11-time Grammy winner received four more Grammy nominations on Nov. 15, including Song of the Year for her landmark “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” and took to her Instagram Story to give her initial reaction. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” she began. “All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.”
NME

EVERGLOW team up with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on new track ‘Ghost Light’

K-pop girl group EVERGLOW have joined forces with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on a new song titled ‘Ghost Light’. On November 18, TheFatRat and EVERGLOW unveiled a mesmerising visualiser for their collaboration track ‘Ghost Light’, now out on streaming platforms. The former is best known for producing music for the video game Dota 2.
ETOnline.com

BTS Wins First-Ever AMAs K-Pop Award for Favorite K-Pop Artist

BTS just made music history at the 2022 American Music Awards! Taking home the trophy for Favorite K-Pop Artist at Sunday night's show, BTS earned the award show's first-ever K-Pop dedicated award. The group previously nabbed awards in the Favorite Artist and Pop/Rock categories but with an award all their...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Beyoncé Leads With Nine Nominations as She and Jay-Z Tie for Most Nominations in History

Beyoncé’s dance album has twirled to the top of the Grammys list: She’s the leading contender at the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations. The pop star’s house effort Renaissance is up for album of the year while her No. 1 hit, “Break My Soul,” earned bids for song and record of the year. She also earned three R&B nominations, one for her Oscar-nominated track “Be Alive” and two in the dance category — a first for the singer.
Hypebae

Jisoo and Camila Cabello Unexpectedly Team Up on Stage at BLACKPINK Concert

BLACKPINK has concluded their long-awaited North American tour, finishing off in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. While the BORN PINK concert featured never-before-seen performances such as Jennie‘s unreleased solo track, Jisoo surprised fans with an unexpected collaboration with Camila Cabello. The K-pop star took the stage with to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Watch Cardi B and Glorilla’s energetic ‘Tomorrow 2’ performance at American Music Awards

Cardi B and Glorilla joined forces at last night’s (November 20) American Music Awards – watch them perform ‘Tomorrow 2’ below. The pair’s new collaboration, a remix of Glorilla’s recent single ‘Tomorrow’, was released in September. ‘Tomorrow’ was released earlier this summer and followed GloRilla’s viral TikTok hit ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’.
Inside Nova

Channing Tatum to star in spy thriller Red Shirt

Channing Tatum has been cast in the spy thriller 'Red Shirt'. The 42-year-old actor is attached to star in the new film that is based on an original pitch from Simon Kinberg with David Leitch directing. Details about the film are vague but it is expected to be a new...
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Sweeps 2022 AMAs With Six of Six Wins, Thanks Fans for ‘My Happiness’

AMAs (Taylor’s Version), for sure! Taylor Swift completely dominated the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night, as she took home all six of the awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year. “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that. And I really feel like that’s down to the fact that you the fans made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make,” Swift said as she accepted the major award for the seventh time in her career. “I found that...
Rolling Stone

Nicky Jam Shares The Stage With Young Aspiring Singers at the Latin Grammys

Actor and singer Nicky Jam is no stranger to the Latin Grammys stage, and this year, he performed a touching rendition of “El Perdon” as he shared the stage with young singers from the Latin Grammys Cultural Foundation. He performed the song alongside a live band, on a stage designed as a recording studio. The setup was particularly special because it foreshadowed the surprise that awaited the young singers: They also received a donated grant from Jam to support their musical careers. At this year’s Latin Grammys, Nicky Jam was nominated for Best Urban Song and Best Reggaeton Performance,...
ETOnline.com

Bad Bunny Wins Big at 2022 Latin GRAMMYs

Bad Bunny just won big at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. The Puerto Rican singer, who led the pack with 10 nominations, took home five trophies at Thursday night's show in Las Vegas. Bad Bunny's album, Un Verano Sin Ti, not only blew up the charts in 2022, it proved to be a big hit at the Latin Grammys as well, with the singer winning the award for Urban Music Album of the Year for the LP.
LAS VEGAS, NV

