Health Highlights: Nov. 18, 2022​

Is radiation after a lumpectomy worth it for breast cancer patients? New research says the treatment can enhance survival up to 10 years after diagnosis, but not after 30 years.

Study confirms it: Harried moms don't get enough exercise. British research finds that fewer than half of mothers met recommended activity levels, a number that was even lower when the children were younger or there was more than one.

As segregation rises in communities, so do cancer death rates. In the United States, whether you survive a bout with cancer may depend, in part, on where you live, the American Cancer Society study found.

FDA approves first drug to delay onset of type 1 diabetes. Tzield injection stalled the start of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in adults and patients 8 years and older.

Biden balks at calling RSV outbreak a public health emergency. Pediatric units across the United States are overwhelmed by an early surge of respiratory viruses among babies and toddlers, including RSV.