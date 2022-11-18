ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpv04_0jFmaA9100

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning.

Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing's offense turned in its best performance this season as Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement.

The arrest puts Downing at risk of further punishment from the NFL.

“We have been in contact with the club regarding the matter which will be reviewed,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “All league and club personnel, including coaches, are subject to potential discipline when a violation is determined to have been committed."

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he spoke to Downing, controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Jon Robinson and NFL officials. Vrabel noted the league has policies for such incidents and the Titans will make sure the NFL has all the information it needs.

Vrabel also noted he couldn't answer many questions because of both the legal and NFL processes.

“I will say however that we all have a great responsibility as members of this community as coaches, players of this organization, as fathers and husbands and teammates to make great decisions and we understand that,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel noted the Titans have had a program for employees to call for a ride home no matter the time of day since before he was hired as head coach in January 2018.

Titaninsider.com first reported the arrest.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

