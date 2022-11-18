Florida Man Said He Was Having A “Bad Day” When He Ran From Deputies

A 20-year-old Florida man was arrested Wednesday after fleeing from a Deputy while speeding on U.S. 1.

Ronald Anthony Bennett, 20, was charged with fleeing and eluding, according to Monore County Sheriff’s Office.

Bennett was clocked driving a GMC pickup truck southbound at 71 mph in a 45 mph zone near Mile Marker 90 at approximately 9:09 p.m.

In the news: Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Office Fires Back At Sen. Chuck Schumer On Mass Amnesty

Deputies say he increased his speed when a Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted to pull him over.

Bennett turned onto Woods Avenue and then Gardenia Street where he stopped, according to investigators.

“He admitted to fleeing and stated he was having a bad day,” said MCSO.

Bennett was taken booked into the Monroe County Jail.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement