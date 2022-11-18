ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Said He Was Having A “Bad Day” When He Ran From Deputies

By Jake Grissom
 2 days ago
A 20-year-old Florida man was arrested Wednesday after fleeing from a Deputy while speeding on U.S. 1.

Ronald Anthony Bennett, 20, was charged with fleeing and eluding, according to Monore County Sheriff’s Office.

Bennett was clocked driving a GMC pickup truck southbound at 71 mph in a 45 mph zone near Mile Marker 90 at approximately 9:09 p.m.

Deputies say he increased his speed when a Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted to pull him over.

Bennett turned onto Woods Avenue and then Gardenia Street where he stopped, according to investigators.

“He admitted to fleeing and stated he was having a bad day,” said MCSO.

Bennett was taken booked into the Monroe County Jail.

Comments / 10

live free or die
2d ago

Well now you be roommates with bubba as a new fish. Everyone there will calling you “new fish”!. Someone is gonna toss his salad & have new fish salad for the day!. 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
6
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

