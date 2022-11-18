Read full article on original website
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
MPD urges mental health awareness following deadly standoff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly seven-hour barricade situation in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood came to an end Friday night when MPD found the suspect and his father dead from gunshot wounds. The suspect’s relatives called the man a loving father with a good job. They said his mental...
actionnews5.com
Orthopedic Surgeon discusses non-opioid treatment options for knee pain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, and the knee is one of the most affected joints. According to a new survey, all patients have tried some form of treatment to address their pain; however, 97% still report that their daily lives are negatively impacted by their condition.
National initiative encourages smokers to stop for 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is all about keeping you healthy. November is Lung Cancer Awareness month and Thursday, the American Cancer Society is encouraging those who smoke to quit for 24 hours during its Great American Smokeout, which is a national initiative to get people to start their journey toward a smoke-free life.
localmemphis.com
How OUTMemphis is working to bring medical and legal services to LGBTQ+ community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seeking medical and legal services for the LGBTQ+ community can be costly and risky. The organization OUTMemphis seeks to make those recourses safe and accessible by hosting the first ever "Mid-South Transgender Resource Fair," taking place on Saturday. Lena Chipman is on the planning committee for...
actionnews5.com
Man in critical condition after fight in jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is investigating an assault on a detainee during an altercation. The incident happened shortly after midnight―Staff performed life-saving procedures until the Memphis Fire Department arrived and transported him in critical condition to the hospital. The other cellmate was relocated...
actionnews5.com
NAACP fights back against infant mortality
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Branch of the NAACP is partnering with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and several area hospitals to fight infant mortality. This weekend, the local NAACP got community members together to spread the word about how it plans to help moms-to-be. “Infant...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after it was originally filed, Tennessee is joining a petition with 21 other state attorneys general wanting to strike down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at health care facilities. The state attorney general say the vaccine mandate contributes to the shortage of health care workers...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a Hit and Run crash on Thursday. The crash happened in the area of New Allen Road and Ridgemont Ave at around 12:40 a.m. A pedestrian is seriously injured in the crash.
Death investigation underway at Raleigh apartments; man detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed at a Raleigh apartment complex. “It’s scary, and it’s basically near my door,” one resident said. At approximately 9:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Summit Arbors Circle, at The Summit Apartments complex, right outside Bartlett.
actionnews5.com
More than 1,500 MSCS students experienced homelessness in first quarter of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) leaders are sounding the alarm after the number of homeless students nearly doubled by the end of the first quarter of the 2022 school year compared to the year before. MSCS says 1,504 students were identified as being homeless by the end...
actionnews5.com
Mom looking for solutions to gun violence after son’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South mother is looking for solutions to gun violence after her son was murdered. “I just want to move forward and get some closure, and I want to know who and why,” said Lawanda Taylor. “That’s what everyone wants to know in a situation like this.”
Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
Local school dismissing early after social media threat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school is evacuating its students early today, due to a social media threat. MLK Prep told FOX13 they are dismissing early at 1:30 p.m. today, due to a potential security threat found on social media. This morning, a parent told the MLK administration of the...
cbp.gov
CBP K9 “Yoko” Regularly Seizes Marijuana in Memphis
MEMPHIS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) K9 Yoko and his partner, CBP Officer Boyce, work at the Port of Memphis, averaging two drug seizures per shift. Yoko, a four-year-old German shepherd, was bred in Germany, purchased from a U.S. vendor and immigrated to the U.S. to attend K9 training in Front Royal, Virginia.
MPD reminds drivers not to leave cars unattended
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police want you to know it is illegal to leave your car unattended while running. WREG explains that with the temperature dropping, MPD wants to remind Memphians warming their car up without you in it is against the law. Memphis police are working to get the word out to residents. If […]
actionnews5.com
Barricade situation in Southwest Memphis neighborhood ends with suspect, father dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a barricade situation in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood where the suspect and his father were found dead, police say. A crime scene was set up at a home on Heartland Lane with multiple police officers at the scene. Police blocked off a...
What passengers can expect as Memphis airport braces for pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travel surge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The week before Thanksgiving marks the start of the busy holiday travel season. The Memphis International Airport is preparing for 2022’s travelers but is expecting pre-pandemic numbers. With more people taking to the skies, both passengers and the airport itself must take the proper steps to be ready for 2019-level crowds.
localmemphis.com
'901 Community Fridges' working to fight food insecurity during the holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the holiday season ramps up, many don’t have access to food in order to make that special holiday meal. Still, organizations like 901 Community Fridges are making it possible to feed families by filling a fridge. “Memphis is a very impoverished city and there’s...
actionnews5.com
Officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while on duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was hit by a vehicle while on duty Saturday night. The incident happened on I-40 near Whitten Road after 9 p.m. The officer was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. One suspect is detained and officers are looking for two additional...
actionnews5.com
Police: Man in custody after shooting at 9 months pregnant girlfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after he shot at his nine months pregnant girlfriend over an altercation. The shooting took place on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m on the corner of Mendenhall Road, according to police. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old, Alvin Butler. According to the...
