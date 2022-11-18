ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Orthopedic Surgeon discusses non-opioid treatment options for knee pain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, and the knee is one of the most affected joints. According to a new survey, all patients have tried some form of treatment to address their pain; however, 97% still report that their daily lives are negatively impacted by their condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man in critical condition after fight in jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is investigating an assault on a detainee during an altercation. The incident happened shortly after midnight―Staff performed life-saving procedures until the Memphis Fire Department arrived and transported him in critical condition to the hospital. The other cellmate was relocated...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

NAACP fights back against infant mortality

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Branch of the NAACP is partnering with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and several area hospitals to fight infant mortality. This weekend, the local NAACP got community members together to spread the word about how it plans to help moms-to-be. “Infant...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mom looking for solutions to gun violence after son’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South mother is looking for solutions to gun violence after her son was murdered. “I just want to move forward and get some closure, and I want to know who and why,” said Lawanda Taylor. “That’s what everyone wants to know in a situation like this.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
cbp.gov

CBP K9 “Yoko” Regularly Seizes Marijuana in Memphis

MEMPHIS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) K9 Yoko and his partner, CBP Officer Boyce, work at the Port of Memphis, averaging two drug seizures per shift. Yoko, a four-year-old German shepherd, was bred in Germany, purchased from a U.S. vendor and immigrated to the U.S. to attend K9 training in Front Royal, Virginia.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD reminds drivers not to leave cars unattended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Memphis Police want you to know it is illegal to leave your car unattended while running. WREG explains that with the temperature dropping, MPD wants to remind Memphians warming their car up without you in it is against the law. Memphis police are working to get the word out to residents. If […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while on duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was hit by a vehicle while on duty Saturday night. The incident happened on I-40 near Whitten Road after 9 p.m. The officer was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. One suspect is detained and officers are looking for two additional...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Man in custody after shooting at 9 months pregnant girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after he shot at his nine months pregnant girlfriend over an altercation. The shooting took place on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m on the corner of Mendenhall Road, according to police. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old, Alvin Butler. According to the...
MEMPHIS, TN

