NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot, Robbed of Valuables in Koreatown
Police continued their search Saturday for two armed suspects who critically wounded a man and snatched three gold chains and a Rolex watch from him outside an apartment complex in Koreatown. Officers sent to the 2800 block of Sunset Place at 4:15 p.m. Friday to a robbery call reported that...
NBC Los Angeles
Arrest Made in Attack at Dodger Stadium Parking Lot After Elton John Concert
An arrest has been made in the beating of a married couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday following a “fender bender,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service. Details about the accident were not clear.
NBC Los Angeles
High Winds Push Sun Valley Fire to Major Emergency Status
Wind-driven flames that started in vegetation adjacent to the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley spread into a metal-clad building and escalated into a major emergency with a battle on the ground and in the air. The fire was first reported at 7:39 p.m. in the 11200 block of West Penrose...
NBC Los Angeles
LA's Project Roomkey Program Has Housed More Than 4,800 People, Officials Say
Project Roomkey, a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic, has provided permanent housing to more than 4,800 people since it began in 2020, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced. The program is ramping down, with 286 people remaining in two remaining sites -- the Grand Hotel...
NBC Los Angeles
Debuts, Test Drives and More: What to Know About the 2022 LA Auto Show
Hundreds of displays from more than 30 automakers have been set up inside the Los Angeles Convention Center for the 115th edition of the LA Auto Show. This year's show will again feature the latest in electric and hybrid vehicles and other technologies shaping the industry's future. Here's what to...
NBC Los Angeles
The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow
We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
NBC Los Angeles
World Cup 2022: Where to Watch All the Matches in Los Angeles
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday and soccer fans across the world will have their eyes glued to television sets for the next six weeks as 32 countries compete in the tournament held every four years. For the first time in World Cup history, the tournament is...
NBC Los Angeles
An Adorable Sock Skating Rink Just Glided Back to Kidspace
If you're a tot that is drawn to the delights of a bustling ice rink, but you'd like to try your hand, or rather feet, at rink-style gliding first, the key is to locate a place where you can skate in your socks. But coming across a big building with...
NBC Los Angeles
What to Know When UCLA and USC Rumble at the Rose Bowl
USC and UCLA renew their rivalry Saturday with more than the Victory Bell on the line. The Trojans enter the clash ranked No. 7. The Bruins are ranked 16th. The Trojans (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) can secure a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a win, which would also take them one step closer to reaching the College Football Playoff in coach Lincoln Riley's first season.
NBC Los Angeles
No. 7 USC Wins Crosstown Showdown 48-45 Over No. 16 UCLA, Punching Their Ticket to Pac 12 Title Game
It wasn't the blowout they had hoped for, but it was enough to keep their College Football Playoff Hopes alive. Behind a masterful performance by quarterback Caleb Williams, No. 7 USC rallied from down 14 points to defeat crosstown rival No. 16 UCLA, 48-45, to punch their ticket to the Pac 12 title game.
