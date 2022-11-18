ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot, Robbed of Valuables in Koreatown

Police continued their search Saturday for two armed suspects who critically wounded a man and snatched three gold chains and a Rolex watch from him outside an apartment complex in Koreatown. Officers sent to the 2800 block of Sunset Place at 4:15 p.m. Friday to a robbery call reported that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Arrest Made in Attack at Dodger Stadium Parking Lot After Elton John Concert

An arrest has been made in the beating of a married couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday following a “fender bender,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service. Details about the accident were not clear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

High Winds Push Sun Valley Fire to Major Emergency Status

Wind-driven flames that started in vegetation adjacent to the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley spread into a metal-clad building and escalated into a major emergency with a battle on the ground and in the air. The fire was first reported at 7:39 p.m. in the 11200 block of West Penrose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Debuts, Test Drives and More: What to Know About the 2022 LA Auto Show

Hundreds of displays from more than 30 automakers have been set up inside the Los Angeles Convention Center for the 115th edition of the LA Auto Show. This year's show will again feature the latest in electric and hybrid vehicles and other technologies shaping the industry's future. Here's what to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow

We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

World Cup 2022: Where to Watch All the Matches in Los Angeles

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday and soccer fans across the world will have their eyes glued to television sets for the next six weeks as 32 countries compete in the tournament held every four years. For the first time in World Cup history, the tournament is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

An Adorable Sock Skating Rink Just Glided Back to Kidspace

If you're a tot that is drawn to the delights of a bustling ice rink, but you'd like to try your hand, or rather feet, at rink-style gliding first, the key is to locate a place where you can skate in your socks. But coming across a big building with...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know When UCLA and USC Rumble at the Rose Bowl

USC and UCLA renew their rivalry Saturday with more than the Victory Bell on the line. The Trojans enter the clash ranked No. 7. The Bruins are ranked 16th. The Trojans (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) can secure a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a win, which would also take them one step closer to reaching the College Football Playoff in coach Lincoln Riley's first season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

