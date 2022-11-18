ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What they are thinking in Berea as Browns have lost 6-of-7 games – Terry Pluto’s post-game scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my note after the Browns lost 31-23 to Buffalo:. 1. I take no delight in writing stories like this, stories about coaching failures and possibly firing people. After the Browns loss, I suggested it was time to replace Joe Woods. That doesn’t fix everything. It may fix nothing. That also is important for the front office to know. I’ll just say that since the Bye Week, the Browns have allowed 70 points in two games and forced a grand total of two punts.
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Ode to Cleveland

How could I miss a city that artists skip on tour,. Full of the people that I’ve grown to love and hate,. Cloaked in a humble blue-collared haze that I sing my praises for. When the brambles behind my house bubble up with blackberries. It is sneaking out of...
The Afternoon Club nears 125 years in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina is home to a unique, historic and enduring group called the Afternoon Club, where women -- exclusively -- meet to discuss literature and important news, issues and topics. The club, founded on Oct. 21, 1898, by Bessie McDowell Hewes and Mary Shepard Griesinger, will reach its...
Glenville’s football resurgence can galvanize a city’s potential

CLEVELAND, Ohio — No team from the city has won a state football championship. Ted Ginn Jr. looked around at the Glenville players in front of him after the regional semifinals and reminded them of that. He stood next to his father in North Ridgeville, facing a collection of teenagers trying to do what Ginn Jr. nearly did with Ginn Sr. almost 20 years ago, when they established Glenville as a city league football power in Cleveland.
Top Sports Bars In Cleveland

Find the best place to watch the World Cup with help from Yelp! They’ve ranked the top four spots near Cleveland. Top four sports bars in Cleveland to view the World Cup according to Yelp Data:. 1: The Old Angle Tavern (Ohio City) 2: Parnell’s Pub (Cleveland Heights)
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
Fairview Park kicks off the holiday season with ninth annual Winterfest: A Place in the Sun

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Fairview Park and elsewhere. The Sunday after Thanksgiving – Nov. 27 this year -- means Winterfest, a favorite holiday tradition, returns to the city. This is the ninth year for the celebration, which is presented by Fairview Park Recreation Department and the city of Fairview Park.
