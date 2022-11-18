Read full article on original website
Could partisan hatred cause an Ohio man to kill his neighbor? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Every time a reporter posts a story on cleveland.com, I get an email with the link – and usually a headline. This one, from Cliff Pinckard on the overnight shift, was...
What they are thinking in Berea as Browns have lost 6-of-7 games – Terry Pluto’s post-game scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my note after the Browns lost 31-23 to Buffalo:. 1. I take no delight in writing stories like this, stories about coaching failures and possibly firing people. After the Browns loss, I suggested it was time to replace Joe Woods. That doesn’t fix everything. It may fix nothing. That also is important for the front office to know. I’ll just say that since the Bye Week, the Browns have allowed 70 points in two games and forced a grand total of two punts.
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Ode to Cleveland
How could I miss a city that artists skip on tour,. Full of the people that I’ve grown to love and hate,. Cloaked in a humble blue-collared haze that I sing my praises for. When the brambles behind my house bubble up with blackberries. It is sneaking out of...
The Afternoon Club nears 125 years in Medina
MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina is home to a unique, historic and enduring group called the Afternoon Club, where women -- exclusively -- meet to discuss literature and important news, issues and topics. The club, founded on Oct. 21, 1898, by Bessie McDowell Hewes and Mary Shepard Griesinger, will reach its...
Glenville’s football resurgence can galvanize a city’s potential
CLEVELAND, Ohio — No team from the city has won a state football championship. Ted Ginn Jr. looked around at the Glenville players in front of him after the regional semifinals and reminded them of that. He stood next to his father in North Ridgeville, facing a collection of teenagers trying to do what Ginn Jr. nearly did with Ginn Sr. almost 20 years ago, when they established Glenville as a city league football power in Cleveland.
Browns once again their own worst enemy in predictable loss to Bills: Ashley Bastock
DETROIT -- Not many people expected the Browns to be able to beat the Bills coming into this Week 11 matchup. When both teams took the field on Sunday, it was clear why. Cleveland proved everyone right in a 31-23 loss, one that actually started off as a good day for them.
Browns vs. Bills: Live updates from Cleveland’s Week 11 game
DETROIT, Mich. -- Not even a blizzard could stop the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns this week. The two teams will face off at Detroit’s Ford Field due to the snowstorm that hit western New York. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EDT. Cleveland (3-6) will have to keep Bills...
Top Sports Bars In Cleveland
Find the best place to watch the World Cup with help from Yelp! They’ve ranked the top four spots near Cleveland. Top four sports bars in Cleveland to view the World Cup according to Yelp Data:. 1: The Old Angle Tavern (Ohio City) 2: Parnell’s Pub (Cleveland Heights)
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
Cleveland woman sues University Circle Police for breaking her arm during confrontation at Lake View Cemetery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland woman on Thursday accused University Circle police of breaking her arm while officers tried to force her from Lake View Cemetery shortly after the cemetery closed. Latoya Wilson, who suffers from bipolar disorder, did not resist police officers before they grabbed her by the...
Browns are who we thought they were after getting outclassed yet again by AFC contender
DETROIT, MI -- The Buffalo Bills, less than 24 hours before Sunday’s kickoff, were digging themselves out of six feet of snow, trying to get on a plane to Detroit. They didn’t practice on Friday and had to unexpectedly travel. They looked the part, too, early in the...
CSU revamp includes demolishing Wolstein Center: The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Rhodes Tower isn’t going anywhere. But the 20-story Cleveland State University landmark would transition from academic space to residential under the school’s new master plan. The university aims to add...
Fairview Park kicks off the holiday season with ninth annual Winterfest: A Place in the Sun
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Fairview Park and elsewhere. The Sunday after Thanksgiving – Nov. 27 this year -- means Winterfest, a favorite holiday tradition, returns to the city. This is the ninth year for the celebration, which is presented by Fairview Park Recreation Department and the city of Fairview Park.
Crumbl opens Detroit Avenue location in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Temptation will be running high for those Orangetheory folks who now when leaving the popular fitness gym will have to walk past a pizza joint and brand-new cookie bakery. The latter is Crumbl, which opens today (Nov. 18) offering hot and fresh cookies made from scratch. “We’re...
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast Ohio
Sounds of the holiday seasonPhoto by Jens Thekkeveettil on Unsplash. The exhilarating sounds of Christmas fill the air as we begin this magical season. Whether you prefer the classic nostalgic songs or enjoy the energy of more contemporary performances, Northeast Ohio has something for you.
A Christmas Story House owners deny reports that actors are in talks to buy Tremont properties
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Actor Yano Anaya, who played Scut Farkus’ “crummy little toadie” Grover Dill in the 1983 holiday classic, “A Christmas Story,” is creating a bit of a stir in the media by claiming that cast members want to buy the “A Christmas Story House & Museum in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.
Watch Amari Cooper’s 25-yard touchdown catch from Jacoby Brissett vs. the Bills in Detroit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second week in a row, the Browns got off to a fast start on offense with a touchdown on the opening drive. Jacoby Brissett was a perfect 4-for-4 on the opening drive, connecting with Amari Cooper for a 25-yard TD pass against the Bills in Detroit.
Browns starting center Ethan Pocic’s absence was felt at every turn in Bills loss
DETROIT -- Centers may be the most underappreciated players in all of football. Oftentimes in the NFL their play gets taken for granted. Most fans probably never really pay attention to what their center does if they have a reliable one. It’s a position you may not notice how important it is until errors pop up.
