Related
Phys.org
Using monkey teeth to hone dates of human fossils
Teeth from an extinct monkey species are a clue to the ages of fossils of human ancestors throughout South Africa. A study from UO anthropologist Stephen Frost and a team of colleagues updates the proposed ages of key fossil sites in South Africa, sites that hold important clues to human evolution. The results suggest that the oldest hominin fossils in South Africa are no more than 2.8 million years old. That number contradicts other recent studies that use different methods to propose dates as old as 4 million years ago.
allthatsinteresting.com
New Study Suggests Ancient Egyptians Likely Branded Their Slaves
Researchers believe that 3,000-year-old bronze irons used by ancient Egyptians were too small for cattle or horses, and may have been used for enslaved people instead. Historians have long known that ancient Egyptians branded their cattle. But a new study suggests that they may have also used branding irons to mark enslaved people.
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
The plot thickens: new study reveals complex identity of ancient Britons
They are the oldest human fossils ever found on British soil. Excavated 30 years ago at Boxgrove, in West Sussex, the leg bone and teeth of an early human species were subsequently dated as being around 480,000 years old. Other finds made at Boxgrove also revealed these ancient men and...
Phys.org
Tattoos found on ancient Egyptian women appear to ask for protection during childbirth
A pair of researchers, one with the University of Missouri at Saint Louis, the other at Johns Hopkins University, has found evidence of tattoos on the bodies of women who lived in Egypt thousands of years ago. In their paper published in The Journal of Egyptian Archaeology, Marie-Lys Arnette and Anne Austin, describe the tattoos and outline their ideas regarding why the women had them.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Finland Discover The Remains Of A Stone Age Child Who May Have Been Buried With A Wolf
A new study analyzes the fur, feathers, and plant matter found in the 8,000-year-old grave of a young child. Recently, a team of archaeologists working in eastern Finland made a fascinating discovery in the grave of a Stone Age child dating back 8,000 years. When they sifted through the soil, they found that various canine hairs were present alongside the body.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog
The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Unusual Discovery in Old Aztec Capital
In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico had to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part...
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
100 years after Tutankhamun discovery new finds reveal more of ancient Egypt's secrets
GIZA, Egypt — A century after the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb made headlines around the world, in the sweltering desert heat just outside Cairo, a small team is still making new finds in ancient Egypt. Digging layer by layer at the Saqqara site in Giza, moving earth one bucket...
Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some
A study was recently published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicating that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is being utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]
Smithonian
Archaeologists Discover 4,300-Foot-Long Tunnel Under Ancient Egyptian Temple
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an underground tunnel at Taposiris Magna, a temple dedicated to Osiris, the god of death. Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist with the University of San Domingo, located the 6.5-foot-tall, 4,300-foot-long tunnel roughly 43 feet underground at the temple, which is situated west of the ancient city of Alexandria. She also found two Ptolemaic-era alabaster statues and several ceramic vessels and pots, reports Artnet’s Sarah Cascone.
Researchers have confirmed biblical conflicts using Earth's magnetic field
In a new study, researchers confirmed the biblical accounts of the Egyptian, Aramean, Assyrian, and Babylonian military campaigns against the kingdoms of Israel and Judah using Earth's magnetic field data. The study was conducted by Tel Aviv University (TAU) and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU), involving 20 international scientists...
Daily Beast
Can This Magnetic Technology Prove Bible Stories Are Real?
According to the Bible, and a religious song you may know, Joshua fought a battle at Jericho. The one-time spook and former assistant to Moses led the Israelites around the city walls on successive days until, after seven circuits on the seventh day, the walls fell down. Then the Israelites, following divine commands, slaughtered every living thing in the city—adults, children, and their pets. It’s not a happy story so you should breathe a sigh of relief that these events never took place. When archaeologists excavated the site at Tell es-Sultan, where the battle was supposed to have taken place, they discovered that it had been abandoned long before Joshua’s arrival.
Archaeologists find a trove of ancient human sacrifices fed psychedelic plants before death
An analysis of mummified heads and cadavers discovered on the Southern coast of Peru has pushed back the earliest known date of psychedelic cactus use and other psychoactive plants. Toxicology reports on five individuals who were ritually executed between 500 to 2100 years ago revealed the use of coca leaves (which contain cocaine), hallucinogenic San Pedro cactus and Banisteriopsis caapi, a plant often used in the psychedelic brew ayahuasca.
Ancient DNA reveals the social lives of the oldest known family group
This week, see an intimate portrait of Neanderthal family life, witness the birth cry of a black hole, learn how the Black Death still affects the human immune system, discover the risks posed by decades-old shipwrecks, and more.
Lost Tunnel That May Lead to Ancient Egyptian Tomb of Cleopatra Discovered
The tunnel is near to the Taposiris Magna temple, which was previously found to contain coins with the images and name of Cleopatra on them.
Phys.org
