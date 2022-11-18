Read full article on original website
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
AOL Corp
At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans
Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security Ministry said the bodies of one adult and one child had been found, but that the bodies had not yet been identified.Searchers also turned up backpacks and bags, and pieces of the plane. All five passengers were believed to be German citizens, said Security Minister Jorge Torres. The plane’s pilot was Swiss. Costa Rican authorities said pieces of the...
Phys.org
Researchers discover Egypt's oldest tomb oriented to winter solstice
Researchers of the University of Malaga (UMA) and the University of Jaen (UJA) have discovered Egypt's oldest tomb oriented to the winter solstice. Located in the necropolis of Qubbet el-Hawa (Aswan), it is precisely oriented to the sunrise of the winter solstice, in such a way that the sun's rays bathed with its light the place that was intended to house the statue of a governor of the city of Elephantine, who lived at the end of the XII Dynasty, around 1830 BC.
Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next
China sends pandas overseas only as loans, at a cost of $1 million a year. Xin Xin could mark the end of 50 years of pandas in Latin America.
MedicalXpress
Danish drugmaker to supply monkeypox vaccine to Europe
Denmark's Bavarian Nordic, the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, said Thursday it had signed a deal to supply European nations with up to two million doses of the jab. A joint procurement agreement was penned with the European Commission's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), Bavarian...
