NBC San Diego

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Pacific Ocean Off California Coast

If you happened to feel any subtle shaking Tuesday night, you were correct in wondering if that could have been an earthquake. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California rattled the Pacific Ocean just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The agency reported the temblor happened at 8:53 p.m. about 800 miles off the coast at a depth of 10km.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Tsunami warning lifted after 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga region

The government of Tonga asked citizens to move inland early on Saturday after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck the sea around 211 km (131 miles) from the capital, though a tsunami warning issued for Tonga and American Samoa was lifted. There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand, the...
watchers.news

Rare M6.0 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit the North Pacific Ocean, far off the coast of California, at 04:53 UTC on November 2, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
watchers.news

Very deep M6.8, M7.0 and M6.6 earthquakes hit south of the Fiji Islands

A very deep earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.8, hit south of the Fiji Islands at 09:38 UTC on November 9, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 630 km (391 miles). The quake was followed by M7.0 earthquake at 09:51 UTC at a depth of 670 km (416 miles). EMSC reports M6.8 at a depth of 629 km (390 miles) and M6.8 at 655 km (406 miles).
watchers.news

Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Bio-Bio, Chile

A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by Chile’s National Seismological Center (CSN) as M6.2, hit near the coast of Bio-Bio, Chile at 02:24 UTC on November 13, 2022 (23:25 LT on November 12). The agency is reporting a depth of 20 km (12.4 miles). USGS is reporting M6.2 at a depth of 18 km (11.1 miles), and EMSC M6.3 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).
WIS-TV

USGS tracking earthquake swarm in the Midlands

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms are likely for Halloween. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Mostly cloudy with some drizzle possible for Benedict and USC Homecomings. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at...
dallasexpress.com

Indonesian Woman’s Body Discovered Inside Python

Indonesian authorities announced that the body of a missing woman was found inside a python. The 54-year-old woman, Jahrah, reportedly left home Sunday morning for work as a tree tapper on a rubber plantation. After she did not return home that afternoon, her husband contacted authorities and set out to find her.
The Independent

Underwater volcano likely erupting in Pacific Ocean near Mariana Trench since mid-October, experts say

Scientists believe there is likely a volcanic eruption happening somewhere deep in the Pacific Ocean near the US Northern Mariana Islands, but because of its inaccessible location, they are unable to say for sure whether such an event is happening.The Northern Mariana Islands, also called Northern Marianas, is officially referred to as the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and is a self-governing commonwealth in association with the US.The region is made up of 22 islands and islets in the western Pacific Ocean and is part of a chain of volcanic mountain peaks and uplifted coral reefs, which included...
rigzone.com

Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred near the town of Mentone, Texas, on November 16, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) revealed this week. The earthquake occurred within the interior of the North America plate, far from any tectonic plate boundaries, and is therefore considered an intraplate earthquake, the USGS noted, adding that the preliminary focal mechanism solution for the earthquake indicates rupture occurred on a moderately dipping normal fault plane striking either to the northwest or southeast.
TEXAS STATE

