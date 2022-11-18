Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Pacific Ocean Off California Coast
If you happened to feel any subtle shaking Tuesday night, you were correct in wondering if that could have been an earthquake. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California rattled the Pacific Ocean just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The agency reported the temblor happened at 8:53 p.m. about 800 miles off the coast at a depth of 10km.
CNBC
Tsunami warning lifted after 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga region
The government of Tonga asked citizens to move inland early on Saturday after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck the sea around 211 km (131 miles) from the capital, though a tsunami warning issued for Tonga and American Samoa was lifted. There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand, the...
Earthquake hits after new tech installed 'to solve mystery tremors in US'
The results of the meters will not be available until January. According to the National Geological Survey, the shaking will be light and there is not expected to be damage. The State Department of Emergency Management said few people will feel the shaking unless the conditions are "favorable." The state...
watchers.news
Rare M6.0 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit the North Pacific Ocean, far off the coast of California, at 04:53 UTC on November 2, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter...
watchers.news
Human-induced M5.3 earthquake, series of aftershocks hit western Texas, U.S.
A shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M5.3, hit western Texas at 21:32 UTC on November 16, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 8.3 km (5.1 miles). The quake was followed by a series of aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 2.6 to 4.1. The epicenter was located...
Warning as world’s largest active volcano could erupt soon after sparking 50 earthquakes a day
THE world's largest volcano is showing signs it could erupt and hundreds have been warned to leave their homes as a precaution. The Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii has been in a state of “heightened arrest” since September and is now rocked by 50 earthquakes a day. While...
A Big Earthquake at San Andreas Is Overdue—What Will Happen When It Cracks?
"Large earthquakes on the San Andreas fault system are a geological inevitability," seismologist Rick Aster told Newsweek.
Large underwater volcano likely erupting beneath Pacific Ocean's surface, scientists warn
A large submarine volcano is likely erupting below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, according to scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, citing discoloration.
Hawaii On Alert As Earthquakes Rattle World's Largest Active Volcano
Geologists have reported a spike of earthquakes near the summit of Mauna Loa on Hawaii's Big Island.
watchers.news
Very deep M6.8, M7.0 and M6.6 earthquakes hit south of the Fiji Islands
A very deep earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.8, hit south of the Fiji Islands at 09:38 UTC on November 9, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 630 km (391 miles). The quake was followed by M7.0 earthquake at 09:51 UTC at a depth of 670 km (416 miles). EMSC reports M6.8 at a depth of 629 km (390 miles) and M6.8 at 655 km (406 miles).
watchers.news
Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits the Gulf of California
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.2, hit the Gulf of California at 10:02 UTC on November 4, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.1 at a depth of 30 km (18.6 miles). The epicenter was located...
Yellowstone National Park Volcano Hit by an Insane Amount of Earthquakes in 2022
Researchers have officially announced that the volcanic activity in Yellowstone National Park spurred more than 1,000 earthquakes beginning in January. According to Jamie Farrell, a research assistant professor in the Department of Geology & Geophysics at the University of Utah, the earthquake swarm has periods of increased activity, before becoming more dormant.
More than 50 earthquakes rattle Hawaii volcano in past 24 hours, geologists say
Mauna Loa is not erupting, and is not at imminent risk of erupting, officials said.
watchers.news
Very strong M7.3 earthquake hits Tonga Islands region, Tsunami Advisory issued
A very strong earthquake, registered by the USGS as M7.3, hit the Tonga Islands region at 10:48 UTC on November 11, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 24.8 km (15.4 miles). EMSC is reporting M7.3 at a depth of 60 km (37 miles). The epicenter was located about...
watchers.news
Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Bio-Bio, Chile
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by Chile’s National Seismological Center (CSN) as M6.2, hit near the coast of Bio-Bio, Chile at 02:24 UTC on November 13, 2022 (23:25 LT on November 12). The agency is reporting a depth of 20 km (12.4 miles). USGS is reporting M6.2 at a depth of 18 km (11.1 miles), and EMSC M6.3 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).
WIS-TV
USGS tracking earthquake swarm in the Midlands
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms are likely for Halloween. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Mostly cloudy with some drizzle possible for Benedict and USC Homecomings. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at...
dallasexpress.com
Underwater volcano likely erupting in Pacific Ocean near Mariana Trench since mid-October, experts say
Scientists believe there is likely a volcanic eruption happening somewhere deep in the Pacific Ocean near the US Northern Mariana Islands, but because of its inaccessible location, they are unable to say for sure whether such an event is happening.The Northern Mariana Islands, also called Northern Marianas, is officially referred to as the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and is a self-governing commonwealth in association with the US.The region is made up of 22 islands and islets in the western Pacific Ocean and is part of a chain of volcanic mountain peaks and uplifted coral reefs, which included...
rigzone.com
Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred near the town of Mentone, Texas, on November 16, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) revealed this week. The earthquake occurred within the interior of the North America plate, far from any tectonic plate boundaries, and is therefore considered an intraplate earthquake, the USGS noted, adding that the preliminary focal mechanism solution for the earthquake indicates rupture occurred on a moderately dipping normal fault plane striking either to the northwest or southeast.
