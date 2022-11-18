Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 11 laptops money can buy
All the top choices for those wanting the best Windows laptop. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are already here, and we've already seen some big sales on the laptops in this list currently ongoing or expected to drop — especially the Surface Laptop 4, with its successor on the way.
OnePlus 11 just tipped for three huge upgrades — including a ceramic design
The OnePlus 11 is rumored to get 4GB more RAM, UFS 4.0 and (possibly) a whole new finish.
Intel Core i9-13900K vs. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: Which CPU is best?
Should you choose the Intel or AMD flagship CPU? This guide will showcase all the similarities and differences.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 preorders and where to find stock - live report
The RTX 4080 preorders begin on November 16 and we can show you where to find stock
Best 4K Gaming Monitors for PC 2022: 144Hz, Curved and More
These are the best 4K gaming monitors available in 2022, including 144Hz, curved and HDR options.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Digital Trends
Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179
Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
Digital Trends
Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now
Black Friday deals are arriving a week ahead of schedule this year — time to upgrade your home theater setup. If there were ever a time to indulge in a ridiculously large and expensive TV, Black Friday TV deals are your chance to do it without feeling guilty. We’ve gathered up the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals we can find ahead of the November 25 shopping holiday. While none of these are in our best TVs list, many of them are the previous year’s model or the baby brother version of some of our favorites. It’s time to treat yourself.
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
notebookcheck.net
Acer Aspire 3 budget laptops with AMD Mendocino Zen 2 APUs and RDNA 2 iGPUs available now for under US$400
AMD Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Zen. AMD’s Mendocino Ryzen 7020 lineup of processors that combines the Zen 2 core architecture with RDNA 2 graphics is now featured on the latest Acer Aspire 3 budget laptops available for less than US$400. The new A315-24P-R75B models sport a 15.6-inch 1080p @60 Hz IPS screen and the chassis is fairly thin with a 0.74-inch profile weighing 3.97 lbs. Otherwise the specs are modest in order to justify the price tag. Even the included Windows 11 Home edition is limited to the barebones S Mode.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 just got a huge discount – now just $150
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an affordable but reliable tablet that you can get for even cheaper from the Samsung Black Friday deals. The device’s 32GB model is yours for just $150, after an $80 discount to its original price of $230. It’s highly recommended that you avail yourself of this offer now — not only will you be able to avoid the stress of shopping on Black Friday itself, but there’s also a chance that the tablet’s price goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow.
Lenovo's Leaked High-End Tablet Has An Unusual Name
Lenovo appears to be developing a new Lenovo Tab Extreme which looks to be a high-specced out tablet with a huge screen and powerful processor.
laptopmag.com
Dell G16 review: An affordable powerhouse
The Dell G16 is a great gaming laptop for those who need a powerhouse in both productivity and gaming performance without breaking the bank. If you can look past underwhelming color depth and subpar battery life, it’s absolutely worth the asking price. Dell G16 Specs. Price: $1,499. CPU: Intel...
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
notebookcheck.net
Two AMD Threadripper 7000 "Storm Peak" engineering samples with 96 cores and 192 threads pop up online
The engineering samples are mentioned in the [email protected] database, which also includes OPN codes that suggest base frequencies of 2 GHz and 2.1 GHz. Judging by the number of cores and threads, the upcoming top-of-the-line Threadripper 7000 could have similar specs to AMD's EPYC 9654 server processors. AMD Desktop...
pocketnow.com
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will debut on these phones
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. From CPU and GPU to AI and ISP, the new chipset offers massive improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in almost all departments. At the event, Qualcomm revealed that it’s already working together with multiple manufacturers to bring new devices to the market.
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is $300 off ahead of Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. We've been keeping...
Digital Trends
If AMD’s RX 7900 XTX claims are true, Nvidia could be in big trouble
Nvidia’s recent RTX 4080 hasn’t been met with the warmest reception. It’s still the second-fastest GPU you can buy, as you can read in my RTX 4080 review, but it’s too expensive. Many prospective PC builders are holding on to their cash until AMD releases its RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT in December.
PC Magazine
Intel NUC 12 Pro ('Wall Street Canyon') Review
Their chassis may be small, but mini PCs have become a sizable part of the desktop world. These compact PCs are often small enough to slip into a pocket or backpack, but the best of them offer a near-full desktop experience with relatively few compromises. The Intel NUC 12 Pro (starts at about $650 for a bare-bones version; $1,064 as tested) exemplifies how far these little desktop PCs have come, offering plenty of capability in its tiny square case. As part of Intel's NUC lineup, the new Intel NUC 12 Pro (dubbed with the code-name "Wall Street Canyon" in development) will set the tone for the next wave of super-small PCs, and delivers enough raw performance and flexible connectivity to earn it our Editors' Choice award for mini PCs.
Phone Arena
Samsung, Google reportedly team up on new chipset for future Galaxy S models
Some interesting news has been shared on Twitter by a subscriber who goes by the name of Connor (@OreXda). If Connor is correct, Samsung has been working with Google's Tensor team and with AMD's graphics crew to create a new chipset that could be ready by 2025 to power Sammy's flagship Galaxy S line. The tweet says that "this could be a most stabilized and powerful computing process on (a) Galaxy "Phone".
