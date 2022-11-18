Read full article on original website
DC Weather: After coldest morning of the season, Monday temps to reach upper 40s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Bundle up Monday morning! You are waking up to the coldest morning of the season with temperatures in the teens and 20s! Plan for abundant sunshine Monday with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. The Thanksgiving travel week will feature dry conditions Monday...
DC Weather: sunny start to the weekend will turn cold, windy; rainy Thanksgiving possible
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Plan for a nice mix of sun and clouds Saturday with high temperatures reaching the middle 40s for most neighborhoods. Make sure to bundle up for the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade!. Mainly clear skies overnight along with increasing gusty winds will usher in even colder air...
'Is it an A-F grading system?' VBOE rejects Youngkin's school accountability proposal
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) -- The Virginia Board of Education did not give Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration the green light in moving forward with a new school accountability system on Thursday by way of emergency rulemaking through the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). This has been a priority of Governor...
Washington Commanders settle with Md. AG office over security deposit practices
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced a settlement was reached with the Washington Commanders over the team's security deposit practices. The team agreed to return the security deposits to fans and pay a $250,000 penalty. The team collected security deposits from season ticket holders and...
