Ticket Price Jump in Atlanta for Justin Fields Homecoming

Tickets for Justin Fields' homecoming have gone up over the last week but compared to the prices throughout the league are still low.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ticket prices remained extremely inexpensive on average for Justin Fields' homecoming game in Atlanta even a few days before kickoff.

The minimum ticket price for the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the secondary market is $97, according to SI Tickets, with an average ticket price of $269.71 and a maximum price of $1,179.

While the price is inexpensive compared to Bears games at Soldier Field and in many places throughout the NFL, it's apparent Fields and/or the Bears going to Atlanta constitutes some sort of demand on tickets. This is obvious.

The minimum available price for the last Falcons home game two weeks ago against the Chargers was $38 just two days before the game and not $97 like it now is.

Tickets are going at a much higher rate than normal for the next Bears home game, but that's because of the opponent. Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers come to Soldier Field for the "I still Own You Game," his the Packers QB's first game their since popping off lsat year in a victory over Chicago. Minimum prices were $226 and $228 a ticket.

Tickets are available from SI Tickets any time with only a 10% flat fee.

Tickets Available to See Justin Fields and the Bears from SI Tickets

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven