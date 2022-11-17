ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

brproud.com

WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The week of the 49th annual Bayou Classic kicked off in a big way Monday morning in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
keranews.org

The Dallas police and fire pension fund is short $3 billion

The Dallas Police and Fire Pension System Fund is facing a $3 billion unfunded liability, city officials were told this week. City council members learned on Tuesday that a 2017 legislative plan to solve decades-long problems with the fund was not as successful as the city hoped. As it stands, the pension fund — which provides retirement, death and disability benefits to Dallas police and fire rescue employees — won’t be fully funded for another 68 years if nothing changes, according to a presentation to the council's Government Performance and Financial Management Committee.
DALLAS, TX
KEDM

76® gas stations host inaugural Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl

Local 76® gas stations will offer $0.76 per gallon of regular unleaded gas during the first-ever customer appreciation fuel crawl. The gas-saving event will take place from November 17 – 19 and will showcase gratitude by discounting regular unleaded fuel only for one hour per location using the pre-downloaded My 76® App.
MONROE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil

The person in charge of Louisiana’s juvenile jails has resigned, according to a statement Friday afternoon from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Bill Sommers’ departure comes while the state’s youth prisons have reached capacity. Incarcerated youth have been moved to a building on the Angola penitentiary campus for adults after frequent violent incidents at Office of […] The post Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Oil & gas company fined for explosion at BAFB that injured 2

BOSSIER CITY, La. – An oil and gas company has been fined in connection with a natural gas pipeline explosion this spring that critically injured two men. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration last month fined Energy Transfer LP $14,502 for what was labeled a “serious” violation.
HAUGHTON, LA
myarklamiss.com

City of Monroe Announces Upcoming Road Closure

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department has announced the following temporary road closures in preparation for drainage work associated with the South Grand overlay and sidewalk project. The following is a list of the roads and the days they are closed. The South...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

78-year-old Rayville man dies in Franklin Parish crash

BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 11:45 AM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 425 which claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville, La. According to officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Cody Jone, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 425 when his […]
RAYVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two townhouses are severely damaged and two others need major repairs following a fire on the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe that happened on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department was called around 11:00 A.M. to respond to a fire. When they...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Police Department to conduct occupant protection checkpoints

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will conduct an occupant protection checkpoint. According to a release, the City of West Monroe has had many motorists traveling in violation of Louisiana’s occupant protection laws. This West Monroe police aim to combat these problems by creating high visibility to the community and communicating […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation lands West Monroe man in jail, investigators say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the span of several months, investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation on 37-year-old William Mitchell Brown. On December 8, 2021, authorities were assigned to an alleged theft case where the victim […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office arrests 60 people during warrant sweep; mostly warrants for narcotic charges

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sherriff office, Metro Narcotics, and several local agencies conducted a warrant sweep. According to a release from Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office, the sweep resulted in 60 people being arrested on warrants for mostly narcotics charges. More results will be released at an upcoming press conference on Tuesday, […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

