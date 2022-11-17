Read full article on original website
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
USA Fans Packing DFW Bars for World Cup MatchupLarry LeaseDallas, TX
brproud.com
WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The week of the 49th annual Bayou Classic kicked off in a big way Monday morning in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state...
keranews.org
The Dallas police and fire pension fund is short $3 billion
The Dallas Police and Fire Pension System Fund is facing a $3 billion unfunded liability, city officials were told this week. City council members learned on Tuesday that a 2017 legislative plan to solve decades-long problems with the fund was not as successful as the city hoped. As it stands, the pension fund — which provides retirement, death and disability benefits to Dallas police and fire rescue employees — won’t be fully funded for another 68 years if nothing changes, according to a presentation to the council's Government Performance and Financial Management Committee.
KEDM
76® gas stations host inaugural Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl
Local 76® gas stations will offer $0.76 per gallon of regular unleaded gas during the first-ever customer appreciation fuel crawl. The gas-saving event will take place from November 17 – 19 and will showcase gratitude by discounting regular unleaded fuel only for one hour per location using the pre-downloaded My 76® App.
KNOE TV8
Union eliminates Sterlington, Ruston defeats Ouachita, Neville beats East Ascension, and West Monroe
Watch these highlights from Friday Night Blitz, playoffs round 2!. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 5 hours ago. KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
17-year-old dies in Louisiana crash
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road.
Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil
The person in charge of Louisiana’s juvenile jails has resigned, according to a statement Friday afternoon from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Bill Sommers’ departure comes while the state’s youth prisons have reached capacity. Incarcerated youth have been moved to a building on the Angola penitentiary campus for adults after frequent violent incidents at Office of […] The post Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KTBS
Oil & gas company fined for explosion at BAFB that injured 2
BOSSIER CITY, La. – An oil and gas company has been fined in connection with a natural gas pipeline explosion this spring that critically injured two men. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration last month fined Energy Transfer LP $14,502 for what was labeled a “serious” violation.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In West Monroe (West Monroe, LA)
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash that injured a person. The crash happened in the 1600 block of Arkansas Road On Thursday evening. The crash involved a truck and a motorcycle.
myarklamiss.com
City of Monroe Announces Upcoming Road Closure
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department has announced the following temporary road closures in preparation for drainage work associated with the South Grand overlay and sidewalk project. The following is a list of the roads and the days they are closed. The South...
78-year-old Rayville man dies in Franklin Parish crash
BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 11:45 AM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 425 which claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville, La. According to officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Cody Jone, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 425 when his […]
NOLA.com
It was cold on Friday night and so is revenge for Brother Martin in the playoffs
Revenge apparently is a dish best served cold. Playing in chilly temperatures in the 50s, Brother Martin exacted a pound of flesh from its Catholic League rivals from St. Augustine on Friday night with a 27-24 upset in a Division I select regional round game played at Tad Gormley Stadium.
Car and motorcycle crash takes place in West Monroe; Arkansas Road experiencing traffic
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, West Monroe Police reported that an accident took place that involved a car and motorcycle. According to officials, the accident occurred on 1600 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe, La. The eastbound of Arkansas Road is closed with only the westbound open.
KNOE TV8
Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two townhouses are severely damaged and two others need major repairs following a fire on the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe that happened on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department was called around 11:00 A.M. to respond to a fire. When they...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
West Monroe Police Department to conduct occupant protection checkpoints
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will conduct an occupant protection checkpoint. According to a release, the City of West Monroe has had many motorists traveling in violation of Louisiana’s occupant protection laws. This West Monroe police aim to combat these problems by creating high visibility to the community and communicating […]
Steven Jones resigns as head football coach at El Dorado
By Nate Olson | Photo by Jimmy Jones After 13 years in coaching, Steven Jones is starting a new chapter. Jones, who helped El Dorado to the Class 6A state football championship last season, resigned Friday. He finished 25-20 in four years guiding the Wildcats, including a 5-6 record ...
Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation lands West Monroe man in jail, investigators say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the span of several months, investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation on 37-year-old William Mitchell Brown. On December 8, 2021, authorities were assigned to an alleged theft case where the victim […]
Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office arrests 60 people during warrant sweep; mostly warrants for narcotic charges
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sherriff office, Metro Narcotics, and several local agencies conducted a warrant sweep. According to a release from Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office, the sweep resulted in 60 people being arrested on warrants for mostly narcotics charges. More results will be released at an upcoming press conference on Tuesday, […]
