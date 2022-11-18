ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

Ricciardo Back to Red Bull F1 Team as Largely Ceremonial ‘Third Driver’: Marko

By Jerry Perez
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTYas_0jFmYYVb00 Getty

Daniel Ricciardo is set to return to Red Bull Racing for the 2023 Formula 1 season, though this time as the outfit’s “third driver,” team advisor Helmut Marko told Sky Sports F1 Friday. The popular Australian drove for the championship-winning squad from 2014 to 2018 before leaving for McLaren, where he was recently sacked in favor of young star Oscar Piastri .

Red Bull has yet to officially announce its most recent hiring, though it’s understood that Ricciardo will fulfill a largely ceremonial role that will include show runs and lots of sponsorship commitments. The team’s current reserve driver, Liam Lawson, will reportedly remain in his current position, meaning Ricciardo will likely bear the “development” or just “third” driver title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YfH7_0jFmYYVb00
Getty

“Ricciardo will be our third driver,” Marko told Sky Sports. “We have so many sponsors, we have to do show runs, so of course he’s one of the most high-profile and best-suited.”

It sounds as if Red Bull simply needs someone trustworthy who doesn’t crash the car, and who can also draw large crowds to festivals and other sponsor-organized events. And Marko seems to believe Ricciardo fits that bill.

The final Grand Prix of the season will take place this weekend in Abu Dhabi , where it’s likely that Red Bull will either confirm or deny this report. Stay tuned.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

That's a Wrap! Verstappen Closes Out Historic F1 Season with Abu Dhabi Win

Formula 1’s longest season finally came to a conclusion at the flashy Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, with a dominant sign-off by Max Verstappen, and an auf wiedersehen to Sebastian Vettel. Autoweek recaps the talking points. Verstappen Signs off with 15th Win. The 2022 season started...
Yardbarker

Saying Auf Wiedersehen to an F1 legend and a friend: Sebastian Vettel

Sunday’s Formula 1 season finale at Abu Dhabi will be the final bow for Sebastian Vettel (barring a future guest appearance) and brings to an end the final chapter on one of the more colorful careers the sport has been privileged to witness. Vettel’s journey started in 2007 at...
The Independent

FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem reveals talks with former race director Michael Masi

Formula One ruler Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed he still speaks to Michael Masi – the man accused of costing Lewis Hamilton a record eighth world championship – as the sport returns to the scene of its most contentious race.A year on from last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton has moved to banish the memory of his darkest day, insisting his thirst for the sport remains unquenched.He finished fourth in practice on Friday, six tenths back from pace-setter Max Verstappen.Masi was sacked as F1 race director after he fudged the safety car rules – allowing only the cars between...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Qatar World Cup pulls another bait and switch with last-second stadium alcohol ban

If anybody was surprised by Friday’s World Cup stadium alcohol ban at the 11th hour, they probably should not have been. It’s long been clear that Qatar was not comfortable with the drinking culture that accompanies the game in so many other countries. But the Middle East state also knew it would have to bend its rules to accommodate more than a million visitors for the World Cup. And in September, it looked like a compromise had been reached: Alcohol sales would be allowed in designated areas within stadiums before and after games, as well as at FIFA Fan Festival in downtown...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee

After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
The Independent

What time is F1 today?

Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.Follow the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year...
The Independent

F1 grid today: Starting positions for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under...
racer.com

W Series welcomes F1 Academy announcement

The founder and CEO of the W Series says the creation of the all-female F1 Academy championship is a sign of opportunities growing for women in motorsport. Although W Series is currently facing an uncertain financial future – curtailing its 2022 season due to a lack of funds in order to try and focus on 2023 – Catherine Bond Muir (pictured above, right) has welcomed the announcement that Formula 1 is launching the F1 Academy and will subsidize race seats in the F4 category to the tune of over $2million per season.
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton desperate to see back of this F1 season’s uncompetitive Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton cannot wait to consign his under-performing Mercedes to history as he faces the daunting task of keeping his unique winning record alive in Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton is the only driver in Formula One’s record books to end every season with a victory.But he will start the 22nd and final round of the campaign from only fifth as Max Verstappen took pole position, nearly seven tenths of a second ahead.Sergio Perez locked out the front row for Red Bull, a week after the team-mates clashed in Brazil when Verstappen failed to yield sixth place on the final...
BBC

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Sergio Perez to pole position

Max Verstappen led team-mate Sergio Perez to a Red Bull one-two in qualifying at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen took pole by 0.228 seconds as Perez pipped Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.04secs in their fight for second in the championship. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fourth,...
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy