Raheem Morris Confident 'This is the Week' For Rams Turnaround

At 3-6 time is running out for the Los Angeles Rams to turnaround their season.

The Los Angeles Rams are coming upon a critical stretch, currently last in the NFC West at 3-6; the defending Super Bowl champions are at risk of not making it back into the playoffs.

Does that translate into a sense of urgency for the Rams? If so, are the Rams feeling it? According to defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, they are aware of the sense of urgency. Morris told the media on Wednesday, "This is it. This is the week. ..."

Morris continued: "Obviously, the schedule dictates how much time you got, obviously your division opponents dictate how much time you got. They win, and we lose, there won't be much time, right? So it's all determined based on that. ..."

But Morris is not concerned about the standings and the playoffs right now; he is focused on seeing the team's performance level rise.

"But for us, it's more than that. It's about us going to play and execute our game at the highest level that we can. We still haven't done it on defense," Morris said, "we still haven't done it as a team, and those are the things that have to motivate us. I'm motivated today about today's practice."

The Rams travel to New Orleans Sunday to play the Saints at 10 A.M.

