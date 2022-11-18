ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

North Carolina elections board asks voters to be patient while they update online records

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvjnB_0jFmXlzx00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Some voters are asking the North Carolina Board of Elections why records from last week’s election have not been added to their voter histories in a public database.

State and local elections officials have a short answer to those queries: We’re getting to it.

Here’s why North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis says he’s pushing for the Respect for Marriage Act
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYfEz_0jFmXlzx00
Guilford County Board of Elections will certify its vote county on Friday.

Final mail-in votes were collected and counted by 5 p.m. Monday, and 100 county boards are in the process of meeting to canvass and certify those votes.

In the 10 days following every election , each county elections board researches provisional ballots, processes and counts absentee ballots of eligible voters that arrive after Election Day, conducts required audits and possible recounts, considers protests and certifies results, the BOE process stipulates.

For instance, in Wake County, there were 5,927 absentee ballots received Nov. 8-14 that had to be cured, approved and added to the total, board member Gerry Cohen reported on his Twitter account.

County certification is to be completed by 11 a.m. Friday. The state BOE’s final certification meeting is set for 11 a.m. on Nov. 29.

But that didn’t stop the BOE from releasing answers to questions that have emerged around the state.

“We believe this is the direct result of certain groups spreading false and misleading information about this process in an attempt to sow distrust in our elections,” officials said in a release.

Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County’s elections director, said his office “had calls – nothing overwhelming or anything.”

Tim Tsujii, elections director in Forsyth County, said his office had received no questions. An official in Rockingham County did not respond immediately to an email.

Here’s what happens

The BOE’s release describes the process used in each county to update the public database that shows a person’s registered affiliation, where votes had been cast and which party’s ballot was selected for a primary. For whom you voted is protected by law.

In North Carolina, after you turn in the paper ballot you marked during the election, the record must be converted into the electronic database, which is a manual and time-consuming process.

“The release is correct – election day voting credit is a manual process that takes time,” Collicutt said, “but we’ll get it done as soon as we can.”

In North Carolina, there were 3,753,927 ballots submitted in this election, which is 50.65% of registered voters or about 35.58% of North Carolinian’s total population . In Collicutt’s county, that’s 186,240 (or 49.24% of registered voters). You get a sense of the workload.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNh3a_0jFmXlzx00
Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the NC Board of Elections (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson)

“If you inserted your paper ballot into a tabulator on Election Day, your vote was counted and reported as part of the unofficial results on election night,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state Board of Elections, said in the release. “Unfortunately, some groups are spreading misinformation about post-election processes and encouraging voters to contact election officials.

“When election officials spend time and resources responding to false information about elections, it takes time and resources away from completing required post-election tasks, including assigning voter history to voters’ records.

“We encourage all voters to seek information about elections from trusted sources, especially state and county elections officials. The processes we have in place comply with state and federal laws and have been in place for many years.”

Increasing harassment

Harassment for elections workers and volunteers has increased dramatically since former President Donald Trump spread unfounded claims about voter fraud before and after the 2020 election, when he lost to President Joe Biden. Some of this harassment has risen to the level of threat .

Claims of election falsehoods led to the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, for which hundreds have been arrested and charged, and it also sparked grass-roots organizations that seek to disrupt processes and search for corruption that is not happening.

Although there were demonstrations in Arizona where individuals protested the methodical process of counting votes, enflamed to do so by election deniers who lost, there were few other immediate problems relative to the vote reported across the country.

But there are groups, such as NC Audit Force (a chapter of a national organization), who meddle in elections with an agenda to limit access for voters . One of its members caused major problems for elections officials in Surry County before the midterm election despite there being no election issues in that county.

There have been only rumors and misinformation during this election process, such as those that emerged from rumors in Rockingham County . There was also the false claim that Sheriff Terry Johnson did not appear on all ballots in Alamance County.

There were 59,798 ballots cast in Alamance County, and 59,486 voted in Johnson’s victory over Democrat Kelly T. White, in which Johnson received 58.9% of that total. It’s not unusual for some voters to skip or overlook voting on some races.

Irregularities

If there were to be any claims against individual voters, they would not become public until they were filed with the NC BOE. Elections officials review all claims about irregularities and refer some to investigators, as appropriate. Those that are found to be spurious are then referred to county elections directors and prosecutors for action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16A5Ha_0jFmXlzx00
Mark Harris

The most notorious recent case involved the 2018 race in the 9th Congressional District, in which Republican contractor McCrae Dowless was found guilty of orchestrating a scheme to manipulate mail-in ballots in Bladen County. That overturned the election of Republican Mark Harris, who did not participate in the special election required when the BOE threw out the vote.

His seat went to Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte), an election denier who moved to a redrawn 8th District for last week’s election. Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Moore County) moved from the 8th to the 9th. Neither represents Bladen County.

The BOE also is investigating the voter registration record of former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows , the last chief under Trump, because he was registered in more than one state and at an address in Macon County where he never had lived.

Questions and answers

In its release, the BOE provided answers to some basic questions. We are including a few of those here.

How can I find my voter history?

You can find your voter history through the State Board of Elections’ Voter Search tool. Enter your first and last names as they would appear on your voter registration and click “Search.” From the resulting list, click on your name, which displays in blue type. Scroll down to the “Your Voter History” section.

How do I know if the vote I cast on Election Day was counted?

A: If you voted in person, you inserted your ballot directly into a tabulator at your voting place. When you did this, the number of ballots cast on that machine increased by one. Your selections were recorded on a memory card in the tabulator, which had been tested for accuracy before the election. At the end of Election Day, the results stored on the memory card were added to results from other voting sites in your county, and those total results are displayed on the State Board’s Election Results Dashboard . Your vote was counted.

Does when my voter history record gets updated affect whether my vote was counted?

No. When you inserted your ballot in the tabulator on Election Day, your selections were counted and ultimately reported on election night as part of the unofficial results. Your voter history record is updated after the election through an administrative process. This voter history process has no effect on the results of the election.

If I vote on Election Day, how exactly does a county board of elections assign voter history to my record?

When you present to vote at your Election Day polling place, you sign an Authorization to Vote (ATV) form before you receive your ballot. After the election, the county board of elections uses this ATV form to assign voter history to your voter record in the state elections management system. This is a manual data entry process. Once voter history is complete, the State Board posts voter history information on its public website. And when a voter searches their registration record on the State Board’s website, the system displays their voter history.

Where can I find accurate information about elections?

The state’s ncsbe.gov or your county board of elections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

North Carolina distributes last of $3.6B in federal COVID-19 relief funds

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office finished disbursing $3.6 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds this week. "Coronavirus relief funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19's impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system," NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said on Wednesday. "Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO's staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state's history."
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
iredellfreenews.com

Six North Carolinians presented with state’s highest honor

RALEIGH — Six distinguished North Carolinians were presented the North Carolina Award, the state’s highest honor, by Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this week during a ceremony at the North Carolina Museum of Art. The award recognizes significant lifetime achievements in the areas of fine arts, literature, public service and science.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Governor Roy Cooper pushes gun safety in keynote speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sensible policies can be approved to reduce gun violence across the country without threatening the rights of responsible firearm owners, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday, recalling last month’s mass shooting in Raleigh that left five people dead. The Democratic governor made the comments in the keynote address at a […]
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

Bar Owners Are Suing North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

Bar owners who lost revenue during the Covid pandemic are suing North Carolina governor Roy Cooper. In a brief filed by the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association, bar owners seek to have their suit against Cooper reinstated. Lawyers for the group argue that bar owners suffered losses because of the governor’s shutdown orders.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Election canvasses complete across Southeast North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. The canvass is the date set by the state where local boards must confirm the results and ensure their accuracy. From counting ballots by...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
theurbannews.com

What Do NC GOP Election Victories Mean for Black Issues?

The next time Democrats or progressive groups argue that a redistricting map is unfairly drawn by the Republican-led NC General Assembly, and want to take the issue to higher court, a Republican-led NC Court of Appeals or a GOP majority state Supreme Court will be waiting to hear the case.
Mark Hake

North Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane

North Carolina's Dept. of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline that the Federal Government will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act of 2005. That means that no one without a REAL ID driver's license or ID (usually with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner) can fly on a commercial plane. Without it, they will have to show a current passport, passport card, or military ID.
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear voters react to Trump’s third bid for the White House

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Donald Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night in Florida and made it clear he viewed himself as the only option for the 2024 Republican nomination. Former President Donald Trump made his third bid for the White House but will he have the full support of...
WILMINGTON, NC
ednc.org

How one North Carolina county engineered an economic comeback

North Carolina has been on a roll when it comes to economic development over the past 18 months. It’s the No. 1 state in the country for business, according to CNBC. We’ve seen elected leaders stand with business leaders to announce hundreds — or even thousands — of new jobs coming to counties across the state. We’ve seen cameras flash as dignitaries hold shovels at numerous ceremonies celebrating new facilities breaking ground.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
81K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy