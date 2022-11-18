ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Man gets trapped between two vehicles after crash on M-60

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff's office responded to a crash Sunday, on M-60 near Robbins Lake Road. Chilly: More snow, gusty wind prompts third Weather Alert Day. Alek Dahlgren, 18-years-old, swerved to miss a stopping vehicle and slid off the road and crashed into another vehicle,...
CASS COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man injured after truck strikes tree in Southwest Michigan

MASON TOWNSHIP, MI – A Missouri driver trying to avoid a crash on U.S. 12 was injured Friday when his truck pulling a camper went off the road and struck a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 6:34 p.m. when David Schrader, 50, was heading west on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road.
CASS COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Winter storm causes traffic crash near Dorr 131 exit

US-131 northbound and southbound lanes Friday morning were closed at 142nd Avenue to north of the Kent County line for many accidents. Crews were trying to move vehicles up and off the roadway. Traffic is backing up quickly. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department advised motorists driving in that area to...
KENT COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Portage sirens heard yet again by mistake

PORTAGE, Mich. — Did you hear the sirens again?. The city of Portage and surroundings areas heard tornado sirens go off by mistake again on Sunday. News Channel 3 reported mulitple phone calls and e-mails around 6 a.m. The sirens also went off by mistake Nov. 17, because of...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek Christmas Parade postponed due to winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After a Winter Storm Warning extended through the weekend, the Battle Creek Christmas Parade coordinators announced they are postponing the annual event. Saturday parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the Christmas Parade is expected to be rescheduled...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade brightens snow-filled downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Downtown Kalamazoo was alive with laughter and cheer during the 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19 despite an ongoing winter storm. The parade was noticeably smaller as the low temperatures and high winds prevented bands and balloons from participating. Participants traveled on West Lovell Street, South Park Street, Michigan Avenue and South Pitcher Street for the route starting at 11 a.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI

