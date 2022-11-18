Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits was ‘deliberate act,’ sheriff says; driver released from custody
SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits in South Whittier on Wednesday morning was not an accident. “(Investigators) went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved, with the video surveillance statements from the recruits, the...
Comments / 0