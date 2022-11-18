ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

‘Loving’ dog who waited for over a year at Burlington Animal Services finds forever home after heartfelt plea

By Emily Mikkelsen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13o5XW_0jFmX5Co00

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A long-time shelter resident and a past Pet of the Week has finally found himself a new home after a heartfelt plea from the people who cared for him.

On Wednesday, Burlington Animal Services posted about Chino . Sweet, loving Chino had been at the shelter for a long time – a year at one shelter and then two months with Burlington – and they were desperate to get this boy into a home as wonderful as he is. “He loves, loves, LOVES people,” they told FOX8 when he was our Pet of the Week.

Greensboro Science Center welcomes new Komodo dragon

Pictures of Chino, not smiling and playful, but curled up and despondent showed how dire they felt this was. “This is the Chino we see most of the time, just waiting, patiently, in his kennel for his forever family to come.”

Photos courtesy of the Burlington Animal Services

“Out of the kennel, he is all smiles. But the majority of the time, for the past year of his life, he has been kenneled, watching each person who goes by and hoping the next one is for him. We really hope that Chino’s person will see this sweet boy and come for him. He has certainly waited long enough. Please stop by if you’d like to meet this sweet old man.”

Yesterday, the kind folks at the shelter were rewarded , and Chino found his forever home. They shared pictures of him, one posing cutely and one of Chino saying goodbye with an appropriately sassy farewell gesture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsVcT_0jFmX5Co00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2GRD_0jFmX5Co00
Photos courtesy of the Burlington Animal Services

“We had an overwhelming response to our post about Chino, and it worked–Chino got adopted this morning and has, we hope, left shelter life for good! This sweet pup’s story finally has a happy ending. And, as a final comment, Chino shared his opinion by telling us how he felt about spending so many months in a shelter–a big, fat, THANKS, BUT NO THANKS! I’M OUTTA HERE!”

FOX8 wishes Chino and his family well. “Happy tails, sweet boy. We wish you nothing but the best and happiest life!” the Burling Animal Services Facebook page wrote.

Burlington Animal Services is also looking for fosters that can help with larger dogs , if you have some room in your home this holiday season. You can find their adoptable pets on their website .

You can find your next best friend by checking out FOX8’s Pet of the Week! Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

One Triad church gives away warm clothes to community for its first time

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem church is making sure people have warm clothes for the holidays. Dellabrook Presbyterian Church organizers said they were fulfilling Bible's instructions through their first clothing giveaway Saturday. Clerk Ingrid Dan said they are planning to recreate the event during spring. "It's amazing, we've always...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

NC plane crash kills grandparents flying to see family for Thanksgiving

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people. Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journal that two people died in the crash of small plane in a neighborhood on Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration said that the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Planking Traveler

Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season

In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
KERNERSVILLE, NC
live5news.com

Christmas parade in NC canceled after truck hits girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD/CNN) - An out-of-control pickup truck struck a girl Saturday morning while people were lining up to march in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Witnesses say the driver screamed to warn people that he couldn’t stop the vehicle. Authorities said the victim, who wasn’t able to get out...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Triad woman diagnosed with ALS walks to defeat paralyzing disease

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking everything a step at a time is the epitome of Debbie Dickerson’s ALS battle. On Nov. 12, 2022, approximately eight months after her official diagnosis, she stepped in the literal sense, in an effort to defeat the disease which may one day strip her of her ability to walk.  “I’m […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

18-year-old missing in Greensboro found

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the Silver Alert issued for an 18-year-old Friday is canceled. A silver alert was issued for Bradley Dyles-Waters, who was last seen on North Elm Street in Greensboro Thursday. Officers said he is suffering from cognitive impairment. Dyles-Waters was last seen wearing jean...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad

We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSLS

Jamila Gadson found, man charged with her disappearance

GRETNA,Va. – Pittsylvania County Deputies said Saturday, Nov. 19 Jamila Gadson was found and returned to her home in Gretna, Investigators said, in connection with Gadson’s disappearance, 28-year-old Andrew Roy Beverly, from Pulaski, was charged and arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Detectives said additional...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
CBS 17

NC mom finds lost charm with son’s ashes inside

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons mother found a lost charm that contains her son’s ashes on Monday. Morgan Clodfelter told FOX8 she retraced her steps, checked every nook and cranny and eventually found the charm tucked away in a car seat after almost a week of searching. Clodfelter left the hospital with two things […]
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy