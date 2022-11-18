ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K97.5

J Stone ft. Jadakiss & Swizz Beatz “No Time,” Jucee Froot & T.I. “Step” & More | Daily Visuals 11.17.22

By O
K97.5
K97.5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPecV_0jFmX3RM00

Ever since Jadakiss dominated the Verzuz stage a few years ago more and more artists have been asking the Hip-Hop OG to bless them with some bars and today, Jay-To-The-Muah continues to kill his guest appearances.

In J Stone’s visuals to “No Time,” Jadakiss heads out to the City of Angels to kick it with J Stone at Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Continues where they spend some bred and post up next to Nipsey’s mural on some G sh*t. R.I.P, Nip.

Back in the South, T.I. still holding down his throne and for his and Jucee Froot’s clip to “Step,” the two roll through the town to turn up on various blocks while flossing some major ice.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bizzy Banks, Joe Jonas and Khalid, and more.

J STONE FT. JADAKISS & SWIZZ BEATZ – “NO TIME”

JUCEE FROOT & T.I. – “STEP”

BIZZY BANKS – “NO PASSES”

JOE JONAS & KHALID – “NOT ALONE”

MAHALIA – “BAG OF YOU”

COCHISE – “CRÈME BRULEE”

SHOOTA93 – “DIDDY SAID !!”

LECRAE – “STILL IN AMERICA”

The post J Stone ft. Jadakiss & Swizz Beatz “No Time,” Jucee Froot & T.I. “Step” & More | Daily Visuals 11.17.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
K97.5

Nas “Michael & Quincy,” Meek Mill “God Did” & More | Daily Visuals 11.22.22

Just last week Nas blessed the Hip-Hop culture with his latest banger, Kings Disease III, and now we get hit with a new visual in support of the Hit-Boy produced album. Coming through with a new video for the standout cut “Michael & Quincy,” the Queensbridge king takes it back to some humble beginnings and […] The post Nas “Michael & Quincy,” Meek Mill “God Did” & More | Daily Visuals 11.22.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Gucci Mane “Letter To Takeoff,” E-40 ft. Cousin Fik “In The Air Where It’s Fair” & More | Daily Visuals 11.15.22

The shocking death of Takeoff earlier this month shook the Hip-Hop culture to it’s core and the outpouring of sentiments from his peers were immediate and today Gucci Mane comes through with a heartfelt message to the former Migos member. In his visuals to “Letter To Takeoff,” Guwop heads to church to speak on his […] The post Gucci Mane “Letter To Takeoff,” E-40 ft. Cousin Fik “In The Air Where It’s Fair” & More | Daily Visuals 11.15.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Stormzy Is Apparently A Member Of The Swifites

Stormzy caused a stir online after the English rapper happened to get a selfie photograph with Taylor Swift backstage at the MTV EMAs The post Stormzy Is Apparently A Member Of The Swifites appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z

Just when you thought Beyoncé was done she might just be getting started. It is rumored she has two albums on the way. As per Madame Noire the Houston, Texas native might have more music coming our way; faster than we all thought. The speculation comes from a New York Times journalist who claims he was given […] The post Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TEXAS STATE
K97.5

Timbaland Says He Was Paid Up To $500K Per Track

Timbaland, real name Timothy Mosley, spoke with the Producer Grind podcast and shared that he once commanded $500,000 per song. The post Timbaland Says He Was Paid Up To $500K Per Track appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
VIRGINIA STATE
K97.5

Kendrick Lamar Kicks It In Cowboy Boots In Visuals To “Rich Spirit”

Kendrick Lamar Drops new visuals sporting cowboy boots in fan favorit "Rich Spirit" from 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.' The post Kendrick Lamar Kicks It In Cowboy Boots In Visuals To “Rich Spirit” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

Jeremih Talks “Changes,” Living Single, Acting & More!

Jeremih’s pen never truly rests. You can hear hits penned by him almost every time you turn on the radio but true fans have been missing the crooner’s solo track. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Not to worry, with his new single, “Changes” out now it’s safe to say Jeremih is […]
K97.5

K97.5

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy